BOOM Geelong recruit Jeremy Cameron will miss the Cats' season-opener with Adelaide after re-injuring his hamstring at training on Wednesday.

Cameron initially injured his hamstring in January but had excelled in both of the Cat's pre-season games in preparation of his club debut.

However, scans have revealed he has suffered another strain with the 27-year-old already ruled out of next week's clash with Brisbane.

Given the nature of his back-to-back setbacks, it will also put Cameron in serious doubt for the Cats' following fixtures against Hawthorn and Melbourne.

The Cats had planned to unleash their three marquee signings against the Crows, however Cameron's injury leaves Isaac Smith and Shaun Higgins as the club's fresh faces.

Chris Scott's side will also be without Esava Ratugolea (leg fracture), leaving Tom Hawkins to again shoulder the responsibility in attack.

Ex-Crow Josh Jenkins is expected to play against his former side for the first time as a ruck/forward, while the Cameron injury could prompt the Cats to play Patrick Dangerfield more in attack.