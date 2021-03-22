SYDNEY superstar Lance Frankin is set to make his long-awaited AFL return against Adelaide on Saturday.

The four-time Coleman medallist has battled groin, hamstring and calf injuries over the past 18 months and missed all of the 2020 season.

But Swans coach John Longmire confirmed the forward was right to go against the Crows at the SCG, after an impressive outing in the reserves at the weekend.

"We expect Lance to play this week," he told reporters.

"He's done a lot of work and he's been training for quite a while so it will be good to get him back in the team."

John Longmire speaking to media:



