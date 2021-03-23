PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  1 week
 Brayden Cook  Shoulder  4 weeks
 Matt Crouch  Groin  TBC
 Jackson Hately  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  TBC
 Jake Kelly  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Daniel Talia  Knee  1 week
 Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Crouch requires a two- to three-week block of modified training before re-joining the main group after reporting groin soreness last Thursday. Adelaide's backline took more hits in round one, with Kelly needing to serve the mandatory 12-day concussion period on the sidelines. Hinge dislocated his right shoulder twice and is a concern, with assessment continuing this week and surgery an option. Brown has a history of Achilles soreness and will be monitored, while Hately is managing groin soreness. Defender Will Hamill and forward Shane McAdam had ankle concerns but are expected to play in round two after escaping serious injury.  – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Groin  Test
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  TBC
 Dan McStay  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The Lions hoped Gardiner would play a VFL practice match last week after recovering from a knee injury. However, he picked up a niggle late in the week and will now be a test to play this week. After missing much of the pre-season he'll need to have a game or two at the lower level. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Tom De Koning  Back  1-3 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Mitch McGovern  Back  1 week
 Harry McKay  Ankle  Test
 Nic Newman  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Sam Philp  Hip  1-3 weeks
 Jack Silvagni  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The Blues enjoyed some good news on the injury front this week, with Silvagni (shoulder) avoiding surgery and the prospect of a long stint on the sidelines. The club is also hopeful that Martin (calf) will play on Thursday night, while Marchbank (calf), McGovern (back) and Philp (hip) should be fit for round three. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Bianco  Knee  Indefinite
 Will Kelly  Collarbone  1-2 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Finger  1-2 weeks
 Steele Sidebottom  Calf  Available
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Sidebottom has been cleared to play after a big session last Friday and a solid hitout at training on Monday. Kelly has made rapid progress after surgery following the AAMI Community Series match with Richmond and could be seen at VFL level in coming weeks. The Pies are awaiting swelling to subside in Bianco's knee before knowing the next steps in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Ambrose  Foot  TBC
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle   2-3 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Zach Reid  Hip  Test
 James Stewart  Hamstring  7 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  5-6 months
 David Zaharakis  Knee  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Stringer played in the VFL practice match on the weekend but the club will weigh up whether to bring him back into the AFL side this week. He may still need another hit-out at VFL level. Reid finished his day early in the VFL with a corked hip, while Zaharakis remains a couple of weeks away from getting back into the selection frame. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Brett Bewley  Groin  TBA
 Mitch Crowden  Calf  3 weeks
 Michael Frederick  Calf  Test
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBA
 Rory Lobb  Knee  TBA
 Griffin Logue  Hamstring  1 week
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Shoulder  Test
 Alex Pearce  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Sam Sturt  Ankle  Test
 Josh Treacy  Suspension  3 weeks
 Darcy Tucker  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Brandon Walker  Foot  Test
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Fresh injuries to Hamling and Pearce were cruel blows to the Dockers, who have a key-position crisis. Hamling will need to wear a moonboot after injuring the left ankle he endured two operations on last year. Pearce sustained a medial ligament injury, avoiding the worst-case scenario. Ruckman Sean Darcy is available after recovering from a knee injury, while Luke Valente has also recovered from a calf complaint. Logue's hamstring injury has extended to another week after he appeared on the cusp of returning, while Tucker remains a while off as he manages another hamstring injury. Stephen Hill has done some guided running with a trainer but has an uncertain path forward from his soft tissue issues. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Brownless  Shoulder  TBC
 Brad Close  Foot  TBC
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Patrick Dangerfield  Suspension  Round 5
 Mitch Duncan  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Sam Menegola  Shoulder  Test
 Esava Ratugolea  Fractured leg  1-2 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  2-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Coach Chris Scott described Menegola as a "50-50" to face Brisbane this week after he was subbed out against the Crows. The Cats will tread cautiously with Cameron's hamstring injury sustained at training last week which was a recurrence of the same setback he suffered in January. The 2019 Coleman medallist has already been ruled out of the clash with the Lions and will be doubtful for upcoming games against Hawthorn and Melbourne. Duncan will need at least another week to build his fitness following back-to-back calf injuries. Stephens returned from a knee setback in the VFL on the weekend but went down with an ankle injury that will sideline him for at least a fortnight. Simpson is being integrated back into full training in coming weeks. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Ainsworth  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Jy Farrar  Quad  Test
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Matt Rowell  Knee  Indefinite
 Zac Smith  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The news could have been worse for Rowell, but he'll still miss a good chunk of time. Ainsworth picked up his niggle last week and did not make the trip to Perth. He will be tested this week and would come in to play North Melbourne if he passes. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jesse Hogan  Quad  1 week
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  12-16 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Quad  8-10 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  12-16 weeks
 Jake Riccardi  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Liver  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The Giants started the season with a number of players missing from their best 22, so will be relieved to have come through the game against St Kilda unscathed. Brent Daniels and Tom Hutchesson have both recovered from hamstring injuries, with Daniels a chance for an immediate return to the Giants' forward line. Key forwards Hogan and Riccardi are both progressing well with their rehab. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Keegan Brooksby  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 James Cousins  Foot  Test
 Jack Gunston  Back  4-6 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jon Patton  Club investigation  Indefinite
 Jack Scrimshaw  Knee  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 Chad Wingard  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Wingard appears still at least a week away after he was spotted doing very light running during the main session ahead of the clash with Essendon. Scrimshaw and Cousins should be up for selection after both missed against the Bombers and were absent from the emergency list. Brooksby has been walking laps at training, while Gunston is at least four weeks away.- Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Michael Hibberd  Ankle  Test
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Jay Lockhart  Testicle  Indefinite
 Jake Melksham  Hamstring  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Jack Viney  Foot  Test
 Sam Weideman  Leg  3-5 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

It was a good week on the injury front for the Demons, with Hibberd (ankle), Melksham (hamstring) and Viney (foot) all making it through a VFL practice match unscathed. Their impending availability adds to the clean bill of health that the side enjoyed following Saturday's win over the Dockers. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Calf  Test
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Test
 Ben Cunnington  Concussion  Indefinite
 Trent Dumont  Calf  2 weeks
 Taylor Garner  Calf  Test
 Aaron Hall  Adductor  Test
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  1 week
 Luke McDonald  Quad  2 weeks
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Robbie Tarrant  Adductor  2-4 weeks
 Curtis Taylor  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

It's a growing injury list for the Kangaroos. Corr (toe) will face a stiff test to prove his fitness for Saturday night's clash with the Suns, while Taylor (concussion) will definitely miss. McDonald (quad) and Tarrant (adductor) remain a few weeks away, while mystery still surrounds the return of Cunnington (concussion). In more promising news, Anderson (calf), Garner (calf) and Hall (adductor) are all nearing full fitness. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Hamstring  TBC
 Tyson Goldsack  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Lachlan Jones  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Connor Rozee  Foot  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Bonner underwent scans on Monday night, which revealed a hamstring tendon injury, ruling him out for at least a month. First-year defender Jones suffered a hamstring strain in a SANFL trial game and could return as soon as round three. Rozee has recovered from foot surgery and looks ready to go, but the Power could take a conservative route with the prized youngster. The Power list otherwise remains in good shape, with defender Hamish Hartlett ready to return.  – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Suspension  Round five
 Bachar Houli  Calf  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  4-5 months
 Sydney Stack  Suspension  Round five
 Nick Vlastuin    
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Vlastuin, after he was substituted out of last week's clash with Carlton with a knock on the knee. He's still a chance to be available for this week's meeting with Hawthorn. Houli is edging a return from his calf injury, having stepped up his training last week. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Byrnes  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Brad Crouch  Suspension  Round three
 James Frawley  Hamstring  4-8 weeks
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  2-4 weeks
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  1-3 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Paddy Ryder  Personal leave  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Max King (concussion) will return to face Melbourne, while Zak Jones is expected to be selected. The speedster suffered a corkie in the week leading into round one that delayed his build-up from a pre-season hamstring injury. Hannebery is still missing, while Marshall has picked up his recovery from a hotspot in his foot. Byrnes is picking up the pace in his recovery from a high-end hamstring setback, while Geary isn't far away. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Finger  5-7 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The Swans barely have an injury list to speak of, especially now that Lance Franklin has recovered from calf soreness. Franklin played a half in a low-key reserves practice match against GWS Giants on Sunday, and proved that he is ready to return to the SCG against Adelaide on Saturday. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Cameron  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Mark Hutchings  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Jake Waterman  Back  1 week
 Bailey Williams  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Williams and Waterman are making good progress and moved well at training this week, particularly Williams, who is recovering from the bizarre ankle injury he suffered when playing basketball at the club's Mineral Resources Park base. Shuey is making a push to return from a hamstring injury in round three, but the Eagles can not yet put a timeline of a return for Yeo. The powerful midfielder has looked fitter in recent sessions and is moving better, completing change of direction work on Tuesday and approaching integration into football training. Oscar Allen trained with a wrist guard on Tuesday but is clear to face the Western Bulldogs. – Nathan Schmook   

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 months
 Ed Richards  Ankle  8-10 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Richards had surgery on his ankle over the weekend after a mishap in the VFL practice match last week so will be out for an extended period. Garcia and Hannan are expected to return to full training this week after their off-season injury battles. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 