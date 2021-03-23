PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles 1 week Brayden Cook Shoulder 4 weeks Matt Crouch Groin TBC Jackson Hately Groin 1-2 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder TBC Jake Kelly Concussion 1-2 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Daniel Talia Knee 1 week Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Crouch requires a two- to three-week block of modified training before re-joining the main group after reporting groin soreness last Thursday. Adelaide's backline took more hits in round one, with Kelly needing to serve the mandatory 12-day concussion period on the sidelines. Hinge dislocated his right shoulder twice and is a concern, with assessment continuing this week and surgery an option. Brown has a history of Achilles soreness and will be monitored, while Hately is managing groin soreness. Defender Will Hamill and forward Shane McAdam had ankle concerns but are expected to play in round two after escaping serious injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Groin Test Connor McFadyen Knee TBC Dan McStay Knee 2-4 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The Lions hoped Gardiner would play a VFL practice match last week after recovering from a knee injury. However, he picked up a niggle late in the week and will now be a test to play this week. After missing much of the pre-season he'll need to have a game or two at the lower level. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Tom De Koning Back 1-3 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 5-7 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Mitch McGovern Back 1 week Harry McKay Ankle Test Nic Newman Knee 3-4 weeks Sam Philp Hip 1-3 weeks Jack Silvagni Shoulder 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The Blues enjoyed some good news on the injury front this week, with Silvagni (shoulder) avoiding surgery and the prospect of a long stint on the sidelines. The club is also hopeful that Martin (calf) will play on Thursday night, while Marchbank (calf), McGovern (back) and Philp (hip) should be fit for round three. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Bianco Knee Indefinite Will Kelly Collarbone 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Finger 1-2 weeks Steele Sidebottom Calf Available Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Sidebottom has been cleared to play after a big session last Friday and a solid hitout at training on Monday. Kelly has made rapid progress after surgery following the AAMI Community Series match with Richmond and could be seen at VFL level in coming weeks. The Pies are awaiting swelling to subside in Bianco's knee before knowing the next steps in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Ambrose Foot TBC Dylan Clarke Ankle 2-3 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Zach Reid Hip Test James Stewart Hamstring 7 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee 5-6 months David Zaharakis Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Stringer played in the VFL practice match on the weekend but the club will weigh up whether to bring him back into the AFL side this week. He may still need another hit-out at VFL level. Reid finished his day early in the VFL with a corked hip, while Zaharakis remains a couple of weeks away from getting back into the selection frame. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle 2-3 weeks Brett Bewley Groin TBA Mitch Crowden Calf 3 weeks Michael Frederick Calf Test Joel Hamling Ankle 4-6 weeks Stephen Hill Hamstring TBA Rory Lobb Knee TBA Griffin Logue Hamstring 1 week Nathan O'Driscoll Shoulder Test Alex Pearce Knee 6-8 weeks Sam Sturt Ankle Test Josh Treacy Suspension 3 weeks Darcy Tucker Hamstring 3 weeks Brandon Walker Foot Test Michael Walters Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Fresh injuries to Hamling and Pearce were cruel blows to the Dockers, who have a key-position crisis. Hamling will need to wear a moonboot after injuring the left ankle he endured two operations on last year. Pearce sustained a medial ligament injury, avoiding the worst-case scenario. Ruckman Sean Darcy is available after recovering from a knee injury, while Luke Valente has also recovered from a calf complaint. Logue's hamstring injury has extended to another week after he appeared on the cusp of returning, while Tucker remains a while off as he manages another hamstring injury. Stephen Hill has done some guided running with a trainer but has an uncertain path forward from his soft tissue issues. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Brownless Shoulder TBC Brad Close Foot TBC Jeremy Cameron Hamstring 2-3 weeks Patrick Dangerfield Suspension Round 5 Mitch Duncan Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Menegola Shoulder Test Esava Ratugolea Fractured leg 1-2 weeks Sam Simpson Shoulder 1-2 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle 2-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Coach Chris Scott described Menegola as a "50-50" to face Brisbane this week after he was subbed out against the Crows. The Cats will tread cautiously with Cameron's hamstring injury sustained at training last week which was a recurrence of the same setback he suffered in January. The 2019 Coleman medallist has already been ruled out of the clash with the Lions and will be doubtful for upcoming games against Hawthorn and Melbourne. Duncan will need at least another week to build his fitness following back-to-back calf injuries. Stephens returned from a knee setback in the VFL on the weekend but went down with an ankle injury that will sideline him for at least a fortnight. Simpson is being integrated back into full training in coming weeks. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Hamstring Test Matt Conroy Knee Season Jy Farrar Quad Test Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Matt Rowell Knee Indefinite Zac Smith Knee 6-8 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The news could have been worse for Rowell, but he'll still miss a good chunk of time. Ainsworth picked up his niggle last week and did not make the trip to Perth. He will be tested this week and would come in to play North Melbourne if he passes. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jesse Hogan Quad 1 week Adam Kennedy Shoulder 12-16 weeks Daniel Lloyd Quad 8-10 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 12-16 weeks Jake Riccardi Ankle 1-2 weeks Lachie Whitfield Liver Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The Giants started the season with a number of players missing from their best 22, so will be relieved to have come through the game against St Kilda unscathed. Brent Daniels and Tom Hutchesson have both recovered from hamstring injuries, with Daniels a chance for an immediate return to the Giants' forward line. Key forwards Hogan and Riccardi are both progressing well with their rehab. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keegan Brooksby Ankle 2-3 weeks James Cousins Foot Test Jack Gunston Back 4-6 weeks Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jon Patton Club investigation Indefinite Jack Scrimshaw Knee Test James Sicily Knee Indefinite Chad Wingard Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Wingard appears still at least a week away after he was spotted doing very light running during the main session ahead of the clash with Essendon. Scrimshaw and Cousins should be up for selection after both missed against the Bombers and were absent from the emergency list. Brooksby has been walking laps at training, while Gunston is at least four weeks away.- Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee 3-5 weeks Michael Hibberd Ankle Test Marty Hore Knee Season Jay Lockhart Testicle Indefinite Jake Melksham Hamstring Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Jack Viney Foot Test Sam Weideman Leg 3-5 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

It was a good week on the injury front for the Demons, with Hibberd (ankle), Melksham (hamstring) and Viney (foot) all making it through a VFL practice match unscathed. Their impending availability adds to the clean bill of health that the side enjoyed following Saturday's win over the Dockers. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Calf Test Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe Test Ben Cunnington Concussion Indefinite Trent Dumont Calf 2 weeks Taylor Garner Calf Test Aaron Hall Adductor Test Kyron Hayden Hamstring 1 week Luke McDonald Quad 2 weeks Flynn Perez Knee Season Robbie Tarrant Adductor 2-4 weeks Curtis Taylor Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

It's a growing injury list for the Kangaroos. Corr (toe) will face a stiff test to prove his fitness for Saturday night's clash with the Suns, while Taylor (concussion) will definitely miss. McDonald (quad) and Tarrant (adductor) remain a few weeks away, while mystery still surrounds the return of Cunnington (concussion). In more promising news, Anderson (calf), Garner (calf) and Hall (adductor) are all nearing full fitness. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Hamstring TBC Tyson Goldsack Knee 6-8 weeks Lachlan Jones Hamstring 2-3 weeks Connor Rozee Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Bonner underwent scans on Monday night, which revealed a hamstring tendon injury, ruling him out for at least a month. First-year defender Jones suffered a hamstring strain in a SANFL trial game and could return as soon as round three. Rozee has recovered from foot surgery and looks ready to go, but the Power could take a conservative route with the prized youngster. The Power list otherwise remains in good shape, with defender Hamish Hartlett ready to return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Cumberland Knee 6-8 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Suspension Round five Bachar Houli Calf Test Ivan Soldo Knee 4-5 months Sydney Stack Suspension Round five Nick Vlastuin Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Vlastuin, after he was substituted out of last week's clash with Carlton with a knock on the knee. He's still a chance to be available for this week's meeting with Hawthorn. Houli is edging a return from his calf injury, having stepped up his training last week. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Hamstring 2-4 weeks Brad Crouch Suspension Round three James Frawley Hamstring 4-8 weeks Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 2-4 weeks Dan Hannebery Calf 1-2 weeks Rowan Marshall Foot 1-3 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Paddy Ryder Personal leave Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Max King (concussion) will return to face Melbourne, while Zak Jones is expected to be selected. The speedster suffered a corkie in the week leading into round one that delayed his build-up from a pre-season hamstring injury. Hannebery is still missing, while Marshall has picked up his recovery from a hotspot in his foot. Byrnes is picking up the pace in his recovery from a high-end hamstring setback, while Geary isn't far away. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Finger 5-7 weeks Sam Naismith Knee TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

The Swans barely have an injury list to speak of, especially now that Lance Franklin has recovered from calf soreness. Franklin played a half in a low-key reserves practice match against GWS Giants on Sunday, and proved that he is ready to return to the SCG against Adelaide on Saturday. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Cameron Groin 3-4 weeks Mark Hutchings Knee 3-4 weeks Luke Shuey Hamstring 1-2 weeks Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Jake Waterman Back 1 week Bailey Williams Ankle 2-3 weeks Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Williams and Waterman are making good progress and moved well at training this week, particularly Williams, who is recovering from the bizarre ankle injury he suffered when playing basketball at the club's Mineral Resources Park base. Shuey is making a push to return from a hamstring injury in round three, but the Eagles can not yet put a timeline of a return for Yeo. The powerful midfielder has looked fitter in recent sessions and is moving better, completing change of direction work on Tuesday and approaching integration into football training. Oscar Allen trained with a wrist guard on Tuesday but is clear to face the Western Bulldogs. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Shoulder 4-6 weeks Riley Garcia Knee 1-2 weeks Mitch Hannan Groin 1-2 weeks Toby McLean Knee 4-5 months Ed Richards Ankle 8-10 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 23

Early prognosis

Richards had surgery on his ankle over the weekend after a mishap in the VFL practice match last week so will be out for an extended period. Garcia and Hannan are expected to return to full training this week after their off-season injury battles. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list