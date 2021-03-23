|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|1 week
|Brayden Cook
|Shoulder
|4 weeks
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|TBC
|Jackson Hately
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jake Kelly
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel Talia
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Crouch requires a two- to three-week block of modified training before re-joining the main group after reporting groin soreness last Thursday. Adelaide's backline took more hits in round one, with Kelly needing to serve the mandatory 12-day concussion period on the sidelines. Hinge dislocated his right shoulder twice and is a concern, with assessment continuing this week and surgery an option. Brown has a history of Achilles soreness and will be monitored, while Hately is managing groin soreness. Defender Will Hamill and forward Shane McAdam had ankle concerns but are expected to play in round two after escaping serious injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Gardiner
|Groin
|Test
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
The Lions hoped Gardiner would play a VFL practice match last week after recovering from a knee injury. However, he picked up a niggle late in the week and will now be a test to play this week. After missing much of the pre-season he'll need to have a game or two at the lower level. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tom De Koning
|Back
|1-3 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Back
|1 week
|Harry McKay
|Ankle
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Hip
|1-3 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
The Blues enjoyed some good news on the injury front this week, with Silvagni (shoulder) avoiding surgery and the prospect of a long stint on the sidelines. The club is also hopeful that Martin (calf) will play on Thursday night, while Marchbank (calf), McGovern (back) and Philp (hip) should be fit for round three. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Bianco
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Will Kelly
|Collarbone
|1-2 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Steele Sidebottom
|Calf
|Available
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Sidebottom has been cleared to play after a big session last Friday and a solid hitout at training on Monday. Kelly has made rapid progress after surgery following the AAMI Community Series match with Richmond and could be seen at VFL level in coming weeks. The Pies are awaiting swelling to subside in Bianco's knee before knowing the next steps in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Ambrose
|Foot
|TBC
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Zach Reid
|Hip
|Test
|James Stewart
|Hamstring
|7 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|5-6 months
|David Zaharakis
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Stringer played in the VFL practice match on the weekend but the club will weigh up whether to bring him back into the AFL side this week. He may still need another hit-out at VFL level. Reid finished his day early in the VFL with a corked hip, while Zaharakis remains a couple of weeks away from getting back into the selection frame. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Brett Bewley
|Groin
|TBA
|Mitch Crowden
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Michael Frederick
|Calf
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Rory Lobb
|Knee
|TBA
|Griffin Logue
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Shoulder
|Test
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Treacy
|Suspension
|3 weeks
|Darcy Tucker
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Brandon Walker
|Foot
|Test
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Fresh injuries to Hamling and Pearce were cruel blows to the Dockers, who have a key-position crisis. Hamling will need to wear a moonboot after injuring the left ankle he endured two operations on last year. Pearce sustained a medial ligament injury, avoiding the worst-case scenario. Ruckman Sean Darcy is available after recovering from a knee injury, while Luke Valente has also recovered from a calf complaint. Logue's hamstring injury has extended to another week after he appeared on the cusp of returning, while Tucker remains a while off as he manages another hamstring injury. Stephen Hill has done some guided running with a trainer but has an uncertain path forward from his soft tissue issues. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Brownless
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Brad Close
|Foot
|TBC
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Mitch Duncan
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Menegola
|Shoulder
|Test
|Esava Ratugolea
|Fractured leg
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Coach Chris Scott described Menegola as a "50-50" to face Brisbane this week after he was subbed out against the Crows. The Cats will tread cautiously with Cameron's hamstring injury sustained at training last week which was a recurrence of the same setback he suffered in January. The 2019 Coleman medallist has already been ruled out of the clash with the Lions and will be doubtful for upcoming games against Hawthorn and Melbourne. Duncan will need at least another week to build his fitness following back-to-back calf injuries. Stephens returned from a knee setback in the VFL on the weekend but went down with an ankle injury that will sideline him for at least a fortnight. Simpson is being integrated back into full training in coming weeks. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Jy Farrar
|Quad
|Test
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Zac Smith
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
The news could have been worse for Rowell, but he'll still miss a good chunk of time. Ainsworth picked up his niggle last week and did not make the trip to Perth. He will be tested this week and would come in to play North Melbourne if he passes. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jesse Hogan
|Quad
|1 week
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|12-16 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Quad
|8-10 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|12-16 weeks
|Jake Riccardi
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Liver
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
The Giants started the season with a number of players missing from their best 22, so will be relieved to have come through the game against St Kilda unscathed. Brent Daniels and Tom Hutchesson have both recovered from hamstring injuries, with Daniels a chance for an immediate return to the Giants' forward line. Key forwards Hogan and Riccardi are both progressing well with their rehab. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keegan Brooksby
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|James Cousins
|Foot
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jon Patton
|Club investigation
|Indefinite
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Knee
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Wingard appears still at least a week away after he was spotted doing very light running during the main session ahead of the clash with Essendon. Scrimshaw and Cousins should be up for selection after both missed against the Bombers and were absent from the emergency list. Brooksby has been walking laps at training, while Gunston is at least four weeks away.- Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Michael Hibberd
|Ankle
|Test
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Jay Lockhart
|Testicle
|Indefinite
|Jake Melksham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Viney
|Foot
|Test
|Sam Weideman
|Leg
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
It was a good week on the injury front for the Demons, with Hibberd (ankle), Melksham (hamstring) and Viney (foot) all making it through a VFL practice match unscathed. Their impending availability adds to the clean bill of health that the side enjoyed following Saturday's win over the Dockers. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Calf
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Test
|Ben Cunnington
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Taylor Garner
|Calf
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|Adductor
|Test
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Luke McDonald
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Robbie Tarrant
|Adductor
|2-4 weeks
|Curtis Taylor
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
It's a growing injury list for the Kangaroos. Corr (toe) will face a stiff test to prove his fitness for Saturday night's clash with the Suns, while Taylor (concussion) will definitely miss. McDonald (quad) and Tarrant (adductor) remain a few weeks away, while mystery still surrounds the return of Cunnington (concussion). In more promising news, Anderson (calf), Garner (calf) and Hall (adductor) are all nearing full fitness. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tyson Goldsack
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Lachlan Jones
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Bonner underwent scans on Monday night, which revealed a hamstring tendon injury, ruling him out for at least a month. First-year defender Jones suffered a hamstring strain in a SANFL trial game and could return as soon as round three. Rozee has recovered from foot surgery and looks ready to go, but the Power could take a conservative route with the prized youngster. The Power list otherwise remains in good shape, with defender Hamish Hartlett ready to return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Suspension
|Round five
|Bachar Houli
|Calf
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Sydney Stack
|Suspension
|Round five
|Nick Vlastuin
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
All eyes will be on Vlastuin, after he was substituted out of last week's clash with Carlton with a knock on the knee. He's still a chance to be available for this week's meeting with Hawthorn. Houli is edging a return from his calf injury, having stepped up his training last week. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Byrnes
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Brad Crouch
|Suspension
|Round three
|James Frawley
|Hamstring
|4-8 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Fractured leg
|2-4 weeks
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Paddy Ryder
|Personal leave
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Max King (concussion) will return to face Melbourne, while Zak Jones is expected to be selected. The speedster suffered a corkie in the week leading into round one that delayed his build-up from a pre-season hamstring injury. Hannebery is still missing, while Marshall has picked up his recovery from a hotspot in his foot. Byrnes is picking up the pace in his recovery from a high-end hamstring setback, while Geary isn't far away. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Robbie Fox
|Finger
|5-7 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
The Swans barely have an injury list to speak of, especially now that Lance Franklin has recovered from calf soreness. Franklin played a half in a low-key reserves practice match against GWS Giants on Sunday, and proved that he is ready to return to the SCG against Adelaide on Saturday. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Cameron
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Mark Hutchings
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jake Waterman
|Back
|1 week
|Bailey Williams
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Williams and Waterman are making good progress and moved well at training this week, particularly Williams, who is recovering from the bizarre ankle injury he suffered when playing basketball at the club's Mineral Resources Park base. Shuey is making a push to return from a hamstring injury in round three, but the Eagles can not yet put a timeline of a return for Yeo. The powerful midfielder has looked fitter in recent sessions and is moving better, completing change of direction work on Tuesday and approaching integration into football training. Oscar Allen trained with a wrist guard on Tuesday but is clear to face the Western Bulldogs. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 23
Early prognosis
Richards had surgery on his ankle over the weekend after a mishap in the VFL practice match last week so will be out for an extended period. Garcia and Hannan are expected to return to full training this week after their off-season injury battles. - Callum Twomey
