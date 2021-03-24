NORTH Melbourne defender Robbie Tarrant will miss the first half of the season after he underwent surgery on Tuesday afternoon to remove a small mass on his kidney.

The Kangaroos confirmed on Wednesday that the surgery was successful, with the lump still being investigated by medical specialists.

"This is something I've been aware of and had elected to address now rather than wait for the end of the season to have it removed," Tarrant told the club's website.

"I'm truly grateful to my family and the club for their support and love they've shown. I'd also like to thank the medical staff and the specialist for the care and guidance they've provided me.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck into my rehab program and can't wait to get back out there with the boys later in the season."

Tarrant had missed round one due to an adductor issue, with the club not expecting the veteran defender to return for the first half of the season following the surgery.

"We fully support Robbie and his decision to have this procedure. Our focus is solely on his health and wellbeing," Kangaroos football boss Brady Rawlings said.

"’Taz’ is one of the most professional players I've seen in my time and we know he will be extremely diligent with his recovery from this surgery and also his recent adductor strain.

"He is an integral part of our club and we can't wait to get him back in the side."

Fellow North Melbourne defender Aidan Corr is in doubt to face Gold Coast on Saturday night due to a toe injury, while Jed Anderson (calf), Ben Cunnington (concussion), Taylor Garner (calf) and Aaron Hall (adductor) will also undergo late fitness tests.

However, Luke McDonald (quad) and Curtis Taylor (concussion) will definitely be sidelined.