Nick Murray in action against Port Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks is challenging his players to prove their first-up win isn't a fluke as he bloods another debutant.

Defender Nick Murray, the brother of ex-Pie Sam, will make his AFL debut against Sydney on Saturday after being promoted to the Crows' list just three weeks ago in the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 20-year-old will replace Jake Kelly, who was concussed in last week's victory against Geelong in an incident which resulted in a three-game ban for Patrick Dangerfield.

Nicks refused to comment specifically on Dangerfield's suspension but broadly expressed empathy for players making split-second decisions.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Paddy in MRO Danger after this bump? Patrick Dangerfield clashes heads with Jake Kelly who's sent off the field

"It's not as clear as what it looks on the video when you slow it down," he told reporters on Thursday.

"It's a challenge for the player ... and there's an understanding that we are there to protect each other and look after each other.

"And then you have a coach yelling at you as well saying 'put pressure on the opposition and bring heat' so I feel for the players.

"It's hard but I also think most players nowadays in that scenario will look at tackling."

Kelly has resumed training but will be sidelined for the mandatory 12 days after being concussed while the Crows also lost Luke Brown (Achilles) and Mitch Hinge (dislocated shoulder).

Brown's half-back slot will be taken by veteran David Mackay with Hinge, an injury substitute last weekend, likely to be replaced by untried Josh Worrell for the SCG fixture against the Swans.

The Crows, last year's wooden-spooners, banked a stirring season-opening win against last season's beaten grand finalists Geelong last Saturday.

But Nicks urged his team to show that result wasn't the proverbial flash in the pan.

"You have to enjoy a win like that, you have to embrace that we played at the level we want to play at," Nicks said.

"We saw the brand of footy that we want to put out week-in, week-out.

"That is what we are after, consistency of performance.

"We have played one and, yep, we enjoyed that win ... now we have got to back it up.

"And that will be a challenge with a young group going forward, is that consistency."