Jamie Elliott leaves the field in pain during the round two clash between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on March 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Jamie Elliott is facing up to three months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his fractured right fibula.

The 28-year-old was taken off during the second quarter of Thursday night's win over Carlton at the MCG clutching his leg after making a prominent start with two goals.

Substitute Trey Ruscoe was immediately activated as Elliott was taken off for assessment.

>> WATCH ELLIOTT GO DOWN IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Scans have since revealed the fracture to Elliott's fibula.

Further scans are required to determine whether there is any damage to Elliott's right ankle.

"At this stage it is likely that Jamie will need an extended period on the sidelines," Collingwood football manager Graham Wright said.

"We'll know more once the operation and further scans have been completed but the unfortunate expectation is that he will miss two or three months of football from here. He'll do all the right things to be back as soon as possible and we look forward to having him back in the second half of the season."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Massive Magpie blow with Elliott done for night The luckless Jamie Elliott is helped off the field after injuring his ankle following an awkward landing

Earlier on Friday, Elliott's manager Adam Ramanauskas said his client had a 'small crack' in his leg.

"They're not sure on the severity of that crack, he went to hospital for scans last night," Ramanauskas said on Melbourne radio station RSN

"They're just waiting on that final result."

BLUES v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Elliott has endured a horrible run with injury during his 125-game career, missing lengthy periods due to soft-tissue, back and ankle issues.

The gun goalsneak's fresh setback increases the pressure on a Collingwood forward line led by Jordan De Goey and Brody Mihocek.