THE AFL has conceded it made the wrong call by not awarding Brisbane forward Zac Bailey a free kick in Geelong's heart-stopping one-point win over the Lions on Friday night.
Bailey brought down Cats opponent Mark Blicavs in a tackle on the Lions' goal line with less than 30 seconds on the clock.
However, Blicavs was stripped of the ball and failed to possess it correctly in a call AFL umpires boss Dan Richardson admitted on Saturday should've been deemed holding the ball.
"The umpire at the time called play-on and, upon review, we acknowledge that it was a missed free kick on this occasion," Richardson said.
"By attempting to evade the player with the ball (Blicavs) had prior opportunity and as a result the call should've been holding the ball.
Richardson confirmed the controlling umpire for last night's decision, Rob O'Gorman, wouldn't be sanctioned for the mistake.
CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats
Leading by two points at the time, the Cats were able to rush the ball through for a behind immediately following Bailey's tackle to hold on for a famous win.
The Cats had trailed the match just moments earlier before recruit Isaac Smith became an instant hero for his new club's fans by kicking the match-winner deep in attack.
The AFL is also expected to look at Chris Scott's quarter-time exchange with senior Lions players on Friday when it meets for its football review on Monday.