Mark Blicavs is tackled by Zac-Bailey in the dying seconds of the Geelong Brisbane clash on March 26, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL has conceded it made the wrong call by not awarding Brisbane forward Zac Bailey a free kick in Geelong's heart-stopping one-point win over the Lions on Friday night.

Bailey brought down Cats opponent Mark Blicavs in a tackle on the Lions' goal line with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

However, Blicavs was stripped of the ball and failed to possess it correctly in a call AFL umpires boss Dan Richardson admitted on Saturday should've been deemed holding the ball.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Late controversy in heavyweight classic The Cats and Lions battle right until the final siren in an epic encounter

"The umpire at the time called play-on and, upon review, we acknowledge that it was a missed free kick on this occasion," Richardson said.

"By attempting to evade the player with the ball (Blicavs) had prior opportunity and as a result the call should've been holding the ball.

Richardson confirmed the controlling umpire for last night's decision, Rob O'Gorman, wouldn't be sanctioned for the mistake.

CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Leading by two points at the time, the Cats were able to rush the ball through for a behind immediately following Bailey's tackle to hold on for a famous win.

The Cats had trailed the match just moments earlier before recruit Isaac Smith became an instant hero for his new club's fans by kicking the match-winner deep in attack.

The AFL is also expected to look at Chris Scott's quarter-time exchange with senior Lions players on Friday when it meets for its football review on Monday.