Chris Fagan walks out onto the field during the round two clash between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium on March 26, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

A HANDFUL of Brisbane reinforcements arrived in Victoria on Monday morning, where they will have to isolate away from the current Lions squad until they return negative COVID-19 test results.

AFL.com.au understands four Lions players touched down in Melbourne ahead of Thursday night's rearranged fixture against Collingwood, which will now be played at Marvel Stadium due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland.

They have been told they will only need to isolate away from the current Brisbane squad until they return a negative COVID-19 test result, rather than quarantine away from the travelling group for 14 days as initially feared.

Brisbane had a squad of 24 players remain in Victoria following Friday night's narrow defeat to Geelong, including ruckman Oscar McInerney who missed training on Monday due to an ankle issue.

Jarrod Berry, who was a late withdrawal at GMHBA Stadium due to soreness, returned to training at North Port Oval on Monday morning.

Footy in 2021... @brisbanelions training at @PortMelbourneFC as they await details on Thursday night’s game v Collingwood @AFLcomau pic.twitter.com/aqdbf3r8MR — Mitch Cleary (@cleary_mitch) March 28, 2021

The AFL is yet to clarify whether Brisbane will remain in Victoria after Thursday night's clash, given the Lions play the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat the following Saturday, or whether they return to Queensland.

However, speaking on Monday, the League's general manager of broadcasting and clubs Travis Auld revealed Collingwood's looming round five fixture against West Coast at Optus Stadium was one of the key reasons the upcoming contest was altered.

"Collingwood plays West Coast on the 16th of April on a Friday night," Auld said.

"If they were to play in Brisbane, there were potentially some issues around their ability to get into Western Australia and needing to quarantine. We were still working through that up until this morning.

"By keeping Brisbane here and by Collingwood not going to Brisbane, it eliminated that issue.

"If they (the Lions) want to bring players in, the restrictions start at 5pm (on Monday). But we would be really careful in the sense that if they fly players in, they would be isolated away from the group and would get tested.

"They won't be introduced to the group until they're really clear that those test results are back. Yes (they can bring players in), but there will be an abundance of caution."

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Chris Fagan said the travelling squad was in a positive frame of mind despite the disruption of the past few days.

"They've all got smiles on their faces and looking forward to the opportunity," he said on Monday morning.

"I brought four pairs of jocks with me so I need to find a laundry today. But, no, we'll do whatever's required."

The Lions were preparing to fly out of Victoria at 11am AEDT on Sunday morning before they were told they'd be required to stay at least another day.

All players, coaches and officials have returned negative readings for COVID-19 after being forced into tests following the loss to the Cats at GMHBA Stadium.

They had a travelling squad of 24 players for the loss to the Cats which included late omission Jarrod Berry who missed with soreness.



In a statement, Auld said: "In the interest of the health and safety of both clubs and the wider community we have made the decision move the match to Marvel Stadium.

"Marvel Stadium was the scheduled venue for the return match between these two clubs later in the season, which made the decision to switch the venues as per the fixture the appropriate choice.

"As we continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic, we are constantly ensuring we have the contingencies in place to best combat any challenges that are presented. On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank both clubs for their patience and understanding of the evolving situation."

Auld said fans who had purchased tickets to the Gabba match in round three would receive a full refund or the opportunity to use their tickets for the Round 22 return match.

Tickets for the Marvel Stadium match Thursday will go on sale tomorrow. Details to be confirmed shortly.