As he looks to make his mark at the Bulldogs, Connor Budarick is playing for more than himself

Connor Budarick after joining Western Bulldogs from Gold Coast for the 2026 season. Picture: Western Bulldogs

CONNOR Budarick still plays with a chip on his shoulder. Not just for himself, but for his family. His dad was drafted by Sydney in 1989 but chose to remain in the SANFL, while his older brother was overlooked in the 2015 draft after progressing through the Gold Coast Academy.

Craig and Dyson Budarick serve as a reminder of how hard it is to get on a list, let alone play a game in the AFL. Not that Connor needs a reality check given everything he has been through with his body.

Budarick made a business decision for his own career last October, packing up his life in Queensland after more than a decade involved in the Suns – six years in the Academy, six in the AFL – to move to a new team in a new state.

North Melbourne made a compelling pitch to lure Budarick to Arden Street, while Essendon and Brisbane explored a move, but in the end the small defender chose to join the Western Bulldogs on a three-year deal.

Now the 24-year-old is putting the finishing touches on his first pre-season at the Mission Whitten Oval, ready to enter the 2026 season in different colours but still playing for much more than just himself.

"They've had a massive impact on me and making sure that I really give it a red-hot crack because they both missed an opportunity to play at the highest level. There's that part of it that I play with a bit of a chip on my shoulder, because I know that they were unlucky," Budarick told AFL.com.au ahead of his first game for the Bulldogs.

Connor Budarick in action at Western Bulldogs training on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"My older brother went through a similar program to me through the Academy and was unlucky to not get picked up. They're both extremely supportive, as are the whole family, the partner as well."

Craig was a star for Glenelg and didn't know he'd been picked by the Swans with pick No.110 until a journalist in Adelaide called him for comment. It was a different era, long before phantom drafts or Gettable. Not everyone jumped after being drafted.

"It's quite an interesting story," Budarick said. "But he wishes that it went differently. He didn't even know he'd been picked; he got told by a journalist. He thought they were wasting their time or something like that. But he's been in my corner driving me for a long time."

After playing 15 games in his debut season, Budarick endured four challenging years in Carrara. First to get right, then to get back in the team. But last year, he turned the corner. Damien Hardwick reinvented him as a defensive forward after recruiting Daniel Rioli and John Noble to play across half-back.

Connor Budarick celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Budarick played a career-high 19 times in 2025 and kicked two goals in Gold Coast's first final in the win over Fremantle in Perth. Weeks later, he requested a trade for one reason: he is a defender and wants to play there.

"It wasn't an easy decision. Growing up on the Gold Coast I always aspired to play for the Suns and I was lucky enough to be able to do that and go through the Academy and be a part of that whole process," Budarick said from Mission Whitten Oval.

"It just happened to be that we had our best year yet and we were able to play finals for the first time, which was really, really special to be a part of. In terms of making the move it was based on role. I think it was probably going to be a bit hard for me to be able to play in my preferred position. There ended up being an opportunity here to be able to do that, so I had to suck it up, but I think just made the make the right call for the career."

Budarick was only 20 when his anterior cruciate ligament ruptured for the first time in the second round of 2021. Nine games and 15 months later it went again. Two knee reconstructions before the age of 22 tested his resolve, both psychologically and physically. That's why last year was so meaningful for his career trajectory.

Connor Budarick and Sam Day are seen injured during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I was really proud of that and I think that's put me in a good position now to be able to launch off that. I feel stronger than I ever have, fitter than I ever have, and quicker as well. I think to put together a consistent year last year and not miss too much footy has helped [reset my career]," he said.

"I think you just learn [through adversity]. You learn more about your body and what your body needs. What's the word? Perspective. You remember there's a lot worse things going on in the world, so you get a bit of perspective.

"I think it [long-term injuries] just makes you feel a lot more grounded, knowing that you've been through a really tough period and you're able to overcome that. I think you get a bit of satisfaction knowing that you've been through the shit and you're able to come out the other side. Everything happens for a reason; if I hadn't done the two knees, I may not be here.”

Hardwick understood Budarick's reason for leaving, just like he accepted Sam Flanders' decision. He didn't want to lose a member of his squad, but after Budarick lost his spot down back, clubs came for him. The Bulldogs had a clear need for a small defender to complement the rebound of Bailey Dale. They didn't really have one last year with Taylor Duryea excelling in that role previously.

Connor Budarick in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs scoured the market for a key defender and spoke to Callum Wilkie, Jack Silvagni and Mark Keane, and looked for another defensive midfielder in the form of Neil Erasmus and Dev Robertson, but a lockdown small defender was something new list manager Michael Regan wanted to address.

"We've developed a really strong chemistry in the back half. I think that there's no reason why we can't be one of the better backlines in the comp," Budarick said.

Budarick didn't know anyone at the kennel when he arrived in Melbourne with his partner, although he was named in the 2019 under-18 All-Australian team with Cody Weightman. His brother Dyson moved here a couple of years ago with his family and has signed with Mitcham in the Eastern Football Netball League in 2026.

After fighting for every opportunity in the AFL, Budarick is using that chip on his shoulder to become a permanent fixture in Luke Beveridge's best 23. The 175cm backman hasn't missed a session this summer and looms as one of the underrated transactions of the 2025 Trade Period.