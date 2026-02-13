The Dogs have locked in father-son recruit Jordan Croft until the end of 2029

Jordan Croft kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs father-son recruit Jordan Croft has signed a three-year contract extension on the eve of the 2026 season.

The 20-year-old wasn't out of contract until the end of October but is now locked in at the Whitten Oval until the end of 2029.

Croft made his debut in round 23 and was a late highlight for the Dogs last season, kicking two goals in an eye-catching first game against West Coast, before adding two more in the final-round loss to Fremantle.

The 2023 pick No.15 then played in the VFL premiership for Footscray at the end of his second year in the AFL.

Croft has dealt with a toe injury across this pre-season but has impressed with his running again and is set for some minutes in the pre-season matches against Sydney and Hawthorn.

The 201cm utility played alongside Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton – who will both play in Saturday night's AAMI AFL Origin game in Perth – late last year and is set for more time forward in 2026.

Learn More 09:42

Western Bulldogs GM Sam Power and player acquisition manager Michael Regan had a stack of players to re-sign last year, including Marcus Bontempelli, Ed Richards and Darcy.

This year, 2023 pick No.6 Ryley Sanders looms as the priority, while Jedd Busslinger – another former first-round pick – is out of contract.

Sanders has been sidelined for a chunk of the summer with two separate hamstring strains, but after returning to full fitness earlier this month the Tasmanian is set to play in the pre-season matches.

Ryley Sanders handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Veteran midfielders Tom Liberatore and Adam Treloar are both uncontracted beyond 2026, but have proven they can perform in their twilight years. Treloar managed only four senior games last year and earned a contract late, but has done almost everything this summer, aside from a minor hamstring strain.

The Western Bulldogs will start their 2026 campaign against reigning premier Brisbane at the Gabba in Opening Round.