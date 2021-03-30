FRESH from a breakout season that culminated in his first premiership medallion, Richmond defender Noah Balta has signed a two-year deal that keeps him at the club until the end of 2023.

Balta assumed the key defensive role vacated by retired champion Alex Rance and combined his power and athleticism with some strong defensive roles.

The 21-year-old said he was thrilled to ink a new deal with the Tigers, with 32 games under his belt.

"I have loved every second (of being here). It was not a hard decision for me to make," he added.

"My time here has been unbelievable; I love every single one of the boys that are here and could not picture myself being anywhere else."

The Tigers' general manager of football talent, Blair Hartley, said the No.25 draft selection from the 2017 NAB AFL Draft had added plenty to the reigning premiers with his versatility.

"As a young key position player, Noah has already shown an ability to influence games. We are really excited about his development and look forward to watching him continue to grow with the rest of our team.

"Noah has worked hard on his game since he first arrived at the club, and this is a great reward for his efforts."