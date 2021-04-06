Adelaide's Taylor Walker celebrates one of his six goals against Gold Coast in round three on April 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME of the competition's big key forwards dined out over the weekend and this has been reflected in the round three votes for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

Another six-goal haul from Taylor Walker in Adelaide's win over Gold Coast earned him maximum votes and pushed him further ahead on the leaderboard. Unsurprisingly, Bulldog Josh Bruce also gained 10 votes from the coaches after his 10-goal outing against North Melbourne.

Carlton's Harry McKay received nine votes for his career-best seven-goal performance against Fremantle, while young Sydney forward Sam Wicks was a standout with three goals and 21 disposals in the upset win over reigning premier Richmond.

Check out who polled in round two from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.

Collingwood v Brisbane

7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Brodie Grundy (COLL)

7 Harris Andrews (BL)

4 Joe Daniher (BL)

3 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

1 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

1 Daniel Rich (BL)

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Josh Bruce (WB)

8 Adam Treloar (WB)

6 Josh Dunkley (WB)

2 Caleb Daniel (WB)

2 Alex Keath (WB)

1 Jack Macrae (WB)

1 Bailey Dale (WB)

Adelaide v Gold Coast

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

8 Rory Sloane (ADEL)

4 Hugh Greenwood (GCFC)

3 Rory Laird (ADEL)

2 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

2 Ben Keays (ADEL)

1 Brodie Smith (ADEL)

Richmond v Sydney

10 Sam Wicks (SYD)

7 Tom Papley (SYD)

4 Jordan Dawson (SYD)

4 Tom Hickey (SYD)

2 Oliver Florent (SYD)

2 Chad Warner (SYD)

1 Callum Mills (SYD)

Essendon v St Kilda

9 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

7 Zach Merrett (ESS)

7 Darcy Parish (ESS)

4 Cale Hooker (ESS)

2 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ESS)

1 Jack Steele (STK)

West Coast v Port Adelaide

9 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

8 Luke Shuey (WCE)

4 Tim Kelly (WCE)

3 Andrew Gaff (WCE)

3 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

2 Tom Barrass (WCE)

1 Josh J Kennedy (WCE)

Carlton v Fremantle

9 Harry McKay (CARL)

8 Liam Jones (CARL)

6 Sam Walsh (CARL)

5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

2 Lachie Fogarty (CARL)

Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Toby Greene (GWS)

3 Jack Viney (MELB)

3 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

3 Christian Petracca (MELB)

2 Jake Lever (MELB)

1 Ed Langdon (MELB)

Geelong v Hawthorn

10 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

6 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

4 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)

4 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

2 Jack Henry (GEEL)

2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

1 Chad Wingard (HAW)

1 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)

LEADERBOARD

28 Taylor Walker ADEL

19 Dustin Martin RICH

16 Darcy Moore COLL

16 Clayton Oliver MELB

15 Max Gawn MELB

14 Nic Naitanui WCE

13 Jack Macrae WB

12 Dan Houston PORT

12 Tim Kelly WCE

12 Zach Merrett ESS

12 Jaeger O'Meara HAW

12 Sam Walsh CARL

11 Travis Boak PORT

11 Tom Hickey SYD

11 Callum Mills SYD

11 Rory Sloane ADEL

10 Noah Anderson GCFC

10 Marcus Bontempelli WB

10 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

10 Josh Bruce WB

10 Zak Butters PORT

10 Cameron Guthrie GEEL

10 Steven May MELB

10 Tim Membrey STK

10 Tom Mitchell HAW

10 David Mundy FRE

10 Joel Selwood GEEL

10 Bailey Smith WB

10 Sam Wicks SYD