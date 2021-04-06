SOME of the competition's big key forwards dined out over the weekend and this has been reflected in the round three votes for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.
Another six-goal haul from Taylor Walker in Adelaide's win over Gold Coast earned him maximum votes and pushed him further ahead on the leaderboard. Unsurprisingly, Bulldog Josh Bruce also gained 10 votes from the coaches after his 10-goal outing against North Melbourne.
Carlton's Harry McKay received nine votes for his career-best seven-goal performance against Fremantle, while young Sydney forward Sam Wicks was a standout with three goals and 21 disposals in the upset win over reigning premier Richmond.
Check out who polled in round two from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.
Collingwood v Brisbane
7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Brodie Grundy (COLL)
7 Harris Andrews (BL)
4 Joe Daniher (BL)
3 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
1 Jeremy Howe (COLL)
1 Daniel Rich (BL)
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
10 Josh Bruce (WB)
8 Adam Treloar (WB)
6 Josh Dunkley (WB)
2 Caleb Daniel (WB)
2 Alex Keath (WB)
1 Jack Macrae (WB)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)
Adelaide v Gold Coast
10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
8 Rory Sloane (ADEL)
4 Hugh Greenwood (GCFC)
3 Rory Laird (ADEL)
2 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
2 Ben Keays (ADEL)
1 Brodie Smith (ADEL)
Richmond v Sydney
10 Sam Wicks (SYD)
7 Tom Papley (SYD)
4 Jordan Dawson (SYD)
4 Tom Hickey (SYD)
2 Oliver Florent (SYD)
2 Chad Warner (SYD)
1 Callum Mills (SYD)
Essendon v St Kilda
9 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
7 Zach Merrett (ESS)
7 Darcy Parish (ESS)
4 Cale Hooker (ESS)
2 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ESS)
1 Jack Steele (STK)
West Coast v Port Adelaide
9 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
8 Luke Shuey (WCE)
4 Tim Kelly (WCE)
3 Andrew Gaff (WCE)
3 Shannon Hurn (WCE)
2 Tom Barrass (WCE)
1 Josh J Kennedy (WCE)
Carlton v Fremantle
9 Harry McKay (CARL)
8 Liam Jones (CARL)
6 Sam Walsh (CARL)
5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
2 Lachie Fogarty (CARL)
Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne
10 Max Gawn (MELB)
8 Toby Greene (GWS)
3 Jack Viney (MELB)
3 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
3 Christian Petracca (MELB)
2 Jake Lever (MELB)
1 Ed Langdon (MELB)
Geelong v Hawthorn
10 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
6 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
4 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)
4 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)
2 Jack Henry (GEEL)
2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
1 Chad Wingard (HAW)
1 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)
LEADERBOARD
28 Taylor Walker ADEL
19 Dustin Martin RICH
16 Darcy Moore COLL
16 Clayton Oliver MELB
15 Max Gawn MELB
14 Nic Naitanui WCE
13 Jack Macrae WB
12 Dan Houston PORT
12 Tim Kelly WCE
12 Zach Merrett ESS
12 Jaeger O'Meara HAW
12 Sam Walsh CARL
11 Travis Boak PORT
11 Tom Hickey SYD
11 Callum Mills SYD
11 Rory Sloane ADEL
10 Noah Anderson GCFC
10 Marcus Bontempelli WB
10 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
10 Josh Bruce WB
10 Zak Butters PORT
10 Cameron Guthrie GEEL
10 Steven May MELB
10 Tim Membrey STK
10 Tom Mitchell HAW
10 David Mundy FRE
10 Joel Selwood GEEL
10 Bailey Smith WB
10 Sam Wicks SYD