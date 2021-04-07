Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

IS THIS the shock positional switch a raging premiership favourite should make?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, Mitch Cleary makes the case that an unbeaten powerhouse should take out one of its best forwards and make him a defender ... but there's a good reason why.

Join the AFL Exchange crew as they also chat about whether Sydney is the real deal, debate the true cost of St Kilda's trade for Dan Hannebery, and look at the free agents your club should be targeting.

Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary discuss all the footy news, and some of the not-so-big aspects of this week's major stories as well.

1:15 – A wrap-up of Geelong's thrilling Easter Monday win over Hawthorn.

7:15 – Are the Swans the real deal?

11.35 – Who should be this year's premiership favourites?

15:50 – We look at the things that should happen in the footy world

22:20 – Who are the free agents your club should be targeting?

27:00 – What is the true cost of St Kilda's trade for Dan Hannebery?

31:10 – We buy and sell stocks in our segment The Exchange Exchange.

36:45 – Who are the top prospects in this year's NAB AFL Draft?