RICHMOND has swung the axe ahead of its huge clash with Port Adelaide on Friday night, dropping Josh Caddy among four changes to the starting team.

Caddy, running defender Derek Eggmolesse-Smith and last week's medical substitute Daniel Rioli have all been omitted following last Saturday's heavy loss to Sydney at the MCG.

Rioli, who replaced Dion Prestia in the first quarter, has been left out of the 26-man squad altogether.

Bachar Houli has been named for his first game of 2021 in a straight swap for Eggmolesse-Smith, while Jack Ross has also been recalled after coming on in round one as the medical sub and being an unused sub in round two.

The Tigers had announced debutants Will Martyn and Rhyan Mansell earlier in the week to help offset the forced absences of Prestia (hamstring) and Kamdyn McIntosh (concussion).

Port Adelaide will make it a total of three debutants on Adelaide Oval, with No.16 draft pick Lachie Jones to play his first game.

Ruckman Peter Ladhams has been omitted, along with last week's unused sub Miles Bergman.

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: L.Jones

Out: P.Ladhams (omitted), M.Bergman (omitted)

New: Lachie Jones

Last week's sub: Miles Bergman (unused)

RICHMOND

In: W.Martyn, R.Mansell, B.Houli, J.Ross

Out: D.Prestia (hamstring), K.McIntosh (concussion), D.Eggmolesse-Smith (omitted), J.Caddy (omitted), D.Rioli (omitted),

New: Will Martyn, Rhyan Mansell

Last week's sub: Daniel Rioli (replaced Prestia)