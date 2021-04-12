Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

OWNERS of Caleb Daniel have a lot to whinge about this weekend. An ordinary score that was beaten by most rookies compounded by the one-week suspension offered by the Match Review Officer for a dangerous tackle.

Daniel has been considered a premium defender for the last couple of seasons with consistency one of his attributes.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

His 20-point game is one of the worst scores of all-time for someone to play a full game (Darcy Byrne-Jones is unlikely to lose that title for his eight-point effort in a Fantasy finals match in 2019). Daniel’s price dropped $48k and coaches are staring at a donut this week following suspension.

What to do is a massive question.

The Traders chat through fielding a bench player, which are few and far between, for a round or using some clever trading to grab some cash from one of the performing mid-priced players. Like all Fantasy coaches, Roy, Calvin and Warnie have plenty of issues to deal with this week and run through a range of trading scenarios on this week’s episode of the podcast.

In this week’s episode …

2:30 - Things went downhill on Friday night when Matt Flynn was expectantly rested for the week.

5:45 - A late score adjustment saw Calvin the lowest scorer of the round.

7:25 - If you were among the owners of Changkouth Jiath, you would be celebrating his fantastic 102-point game.

10:00 - Not only did Caleb Daniel score 20 points, he has now been rubbed out for a week.

16:30 - There are plenty of injury issues heading into round five with Taylor Adams expected to miss around 10 weeks while Zak Butters and Xavier Duursma are booked in for surgery.

22:00 - Do you trade or hold Caleb Daniel?

26:00 - Weekly trade strategy of chasing points while keeping an eye on improving your team towards 'completion'.

29:00 - Will Matt Flynn return this week? Will Shane Mumford keep his spot?

35:15 - Consider Reilly O'Brien and Adam Treloar as bottomed out premium trade targets.

47:30 - Is it time to move on Caleb Serong?

51:00 - Which non-playing rookies do we need to fix up and is there a balance between getting those right and maximising points on field?

57:00 - Josh Kelly could be in line for DPP next week.

