THE NEPHEW of Sydney great Michael O'Loughlin has been called up to play for the NAB AFL Academy this month after a hot start to the season.

Blayne O'Loughlin, who is tied to Adelaide's Next Generation Academy, is one of four inclusions for the prestigious group's clash with Geelong's VFL side on April 24.

The Crows will have first call on the skillful Indigenous half-forward via the NGA system if he does not attract a bid inside the first 20 selections on draft night.

O'Loughlin had 29 disposals in North Adelaide's under-18s side's round one win and backed it up with a best-on-ground 44 disposals last week.

The 18-year-old, whose uncle was a former head coach of the Academy program, has been added to the elite squad of draftees along with ruck pair Toby Conway, from the Geelong Falcons, and Ned Moyle, from the Oakleigh Chargers.

Conway and Moyle are considered two of the leading ruck prospects in this year's NAB AFL Draft crop, with Moyle also qualifying for the mid-season draft intake after being eligible last year.

Key defender Josh Gibcus, from the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, has also won a place in the squad to bolster the back half under Academy coach Tarkyn Lockyer.

The additions round the group up to 25 participants, with 21 of the Academy members named at the end of last year. The AFL kept open several places to allow for players who impress early in the season to be rewarded with positions in the Academy.

The Academy side will face the Cats' VFL side at GMHBA Stadium as a curtain-raiser to Geelong's clash with West Coast later that day, with the match starting at 10.10am local time. The game will be the centerpiece of a five-day camp in Melbourne, which will include meeting recruiters from clubs.