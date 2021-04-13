PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Groin  3-5 weeks
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  8-10 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Shane McAdam  SC joint  Test
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Rory Sloane  Eye  2-4 weeks
 Brodie Smith  Knee  Test
 Daniel Talia  Foot  7-9 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

McAdam suffered a sternoclavicular joint sprain against North Melbourne and will be monitored this week. Smith had his left knee assessed during the win against the Kangaroos but played on and is expected to be available. Sloane underwent successful eye surgery on Friday and is bed-bound for 5-7 days during his recovery. Talia has started his rehabilitation after surgery to remove a bone spur. Brayden Cook is set to play at SANFL level after recovering from a shoulder reconstruction. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Dan McStay  Knee  Test
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Lions are almost back to full strength with McStay expected to be available to play footy at one level or another this week. The key forward has missed six weeks with a knee injury but trained strongly on Tuesday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Thumb  2-3 weeks
 David Cuningham  Concussion  Test
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Tom De Koning  Back  1-2 weeks
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  4 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Jack Martin  Knee  4 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  12 weeks
 Nic Newman  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Jack Silvagni  Shoulder  TBC
 Zac Williams  Calf  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Blues will decide later this week whether Silvagni (shoulder) needs surgery that could keep him sidelined long-term. It's another brutal blow for the Blues, who will already be without fellow talls Marchbank (knee) for the season and McDonald (back) for the next three months. Mitch McGovern (back) should return this week having made it through two VFL practice games, while Williams (calf) and Cuningham (concussion) should also be available. Newman (knee) is nearing a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  10-12 weeks
 Trent Bianco  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  10-12 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Adams has suffered a serious medial ligament strain and will be sidelined until at least the second half of the season. Bianco is progressing from the swelling in his knee, while Nathan Murphy will be fit to return from concussion. Steele Sidebottom (thumb) and Jordan De Goey (shoulder) have been cleared of injuries and will face the Eagles. While Brayden Sier is over his gastro, the Pies will be required to gain a dispensation from the AFL in order for him to be available for selection given he was subbed out against the Giants. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle   Test
 Sam Draper  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Mason Redman  Hamstring  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  4 months
 James Stewart  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  4-5 months
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Patrick Ambrose has made it off the Bombers' injury list, with the defender returning to VFL last week after a long layoff with his foot issues. Redman will face a test to return from hamstring tightness this week, while Stewart is making strong progress in his recovery from a bad hamstring injury in the pre-season. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brett Bewley  Groin  2 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBA
 Rory Lobb  Knee  Test
 Lachie Schultz  Concussion  Test
 Alex Pearce  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Darcy Tucker  Hamstring  Test
 Brandon Walker  Concussion  Test
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  TBA
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Dockers' injury list has almost halved, down from 14 players last week. Young has suffered a significant hamstring injury and will miss up to three months. Lobb continues to make a rapid recovery from his knee injury, and the Dockers believe he could even return this week after running, jumping and marking in recent sessions.  Lachie Schultz ran laps last week as he recovered from concussion. Hamling and Pearce will commence running on land from next week after spending time on the AlterG treadmill. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  Test
 Francis Evans  Ankle  TBC
 Shaun Higgins  Thumb/hamstring  4-8 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Cameron will look to prove his fitness at training this week, but don't be surprised if the Cats are extra cautious and give him an extra week given his back-to-back setbacks this year. Higgins has undergone surgery to repair the fractured thumb he sustained on Easter Monday in the same game he strained his hamstring. Stephens and Simpson will continue to ramp up their running at training this week. Esava Ratugolea returned in the VFL from a fractured leg last week but will need several weeks to build his fitness to be AFL-ready. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Ballard  Ankle  Test
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  TBC
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Sean Lemmens  Concussion  1 week
 Matt Rowell  Knee  TBC
 Zac Smith  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Jacob Townsend  Face  4 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Suns just can't get out of their own way with injuries. Lemmens will miss Saturday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with concussion, while Ballard will be tested later in the week after battling through the second half against Carlton with an ankle injury. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  5 weeks
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  9 weeks
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  6 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  8-12 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Quad  4-6 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Glandular fever  1 week
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  8-12 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Liver  2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Callan Ward pulled up OK from a painful knock on his elbow that needed to be rested during the match against Collingwood, but didn’t stop him from being one of the Giants’ best. Sam Reid is available after a two week suspension for a bump on Nat Fyfe, while Perryman and Whitfield are closing on full fitness.  - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Day  Ankle  Indefinite
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Jack Gunston  Back  2-3 weeks
 Daniel Howe  Shoulder  Test
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jon Patton  Club investigation  Indefinite
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Howe will be assessed this week after injuring his shoulder in the later stages of the Hawks' loss to Fremantle. Gunston is closing in on a return and it is hoped he could play some minutes before the end of the month. - Mitch Cleary.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Harmes  Wrist  2 weeks
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Steven May  Eye  2-4 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

There was good news in the VFL, with Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (leg) both completing their returns and getting through unscathed. Expect them to again line up for Casey this week. May (eye) could miss up to a month after a nasty collision on Sunday, while he also suffered a concussion as a result of the blow and will enter the AFL's 12-day protocols. Harmes (wrist) is a fortnight away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg   Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  1-3 weeks
 Ben Cunnington  Suspension  Round six
 Trent Dumont  Calf  Test
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  10-12 weeks
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  TBC
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Indefinite
 Josh Walker  Hamstring  Test
 Cameron Zurhaar  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The injury list continues to mount at the Kangaroos. McDonald (pectoral) will be out for around three months, while Polec (hamstring) is also expected to miss an extended period. Dumont (calf) will likely play VFL this weekend, while Walker (hamstring) could also return to the fold. Corr (toe) is an outside chance to feature, but Cunnington (suspension) and Zurhaar (concussion) are set to miss. Anderson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined until the bye. But, in better news, Curtis Taylor (concussion) was an emergency on the weekend and will be available for selection this week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  12-14 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Ankle  Test
 Tyson Goldsack  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Todd Marshall  Ankle  Test
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  10-11 weeks
 Connor Rozee  Corked thigh  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Duursma will undergo surgery for a lateral ligament complex, while Butters will go under the knife for an ankle syndesmosis injury. Rozee suffered a quad contusion against the Tigers but is expected to be available, as is Fantasia, who rolled an ankle. Tom Rockliff has been cleared to play after completing his 12-day concussion protocol. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Kamdyn McIntosh  Concussion  Test
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  3 months
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee  3-5 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Coach Damien Hardwick expects McIntosh to be available after serving his mandatory time on the sidelines due to concussion suffered in round three. The Tigers will be without Prestia for at least another couple of weeks, but it is otherwise a healthy list at Punt Road, with Vlastuin still a month away from selection. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Byrnes  Hamstring  Test
 James Frawley  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  6-8 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  4-8 weeks
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Marshall will need to prove his fitness at training this week after tearing his plantar fascia in the win over the Eagles. While he won't be able to cause further damage, the No.1 ruckman will need to hope the bruising in his foot has subsided in order to tackle Richmond on the five-day turnaround. Hannebery injured his 'good' calf at training last week and is headed for more time on the sidelines. After dealing with a calf injury since January, the veteran strained his other side. However, the club is hopeful he'll only miss four weeks despite a long list of soft-tissue setbacks. Co-captain Geary has undergone more surgery after scans revealed a bone spur in his ankle after recent pain following a fractured leg. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Finger  2-4 weeks
 Isaac Heeney  Hand  2-3 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  TBC
 Dane Rampe  Finger  3-4 weeks
 Ben Ronke  Knee  TBC
 James Rowbottom  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Co-captain Rampe broke a finger in training two weeks ago, but the club waited until Monday to send him in for surgery when the break failed to improve. Heeney broke a bone in his hand against Essendon and the club is now weighing up whether it needs an operation to repair it. Rowbottom is moving well in training and should pass a fitness test to return for the Sydney Derby. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Hamstring  Test
 Jarrod Cameron  Groin  Test
 Shannon Hurn  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Mark Hutchings  Knee  Test
 Ben Johnson  Back  Test
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Hurn underwent scans on Monday and a timeframe for his return is being worked through. A return for the round seven Western Derby is possible. Yeo has been pain-free for recent sessions and is set to start a return-to-play program. Shuey underwent successful tendon repair surgery last week and will be off legs for two to three weeks. Premiership midfielder Hutchings is on track to play limited WAFL minutes this week, as is Cameron. – Nathan Schmook   

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Shoulder  Test
 Caleb Daniel  Suspension  Round 6
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  5-7 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Ed Richards  Ankle  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Dogs are hopeful Crozier will be available for his first game of the home and away season after his shoulder surgery on an AC joint injury in the club's pre-season clash with Melbourne. The high-flying defender has returned to full training and is expected to be available for selection. Hannan faces a test to play in the VFL after his concussion break last week. – Callum Twomey

