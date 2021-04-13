|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|8-10 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Shane McAdam
|SC joint
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|2-4 weeks
|Brodie Smith
|Knee
|Test
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|7-9 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
McAdam suffered a sternoclavicular joint sprain against North Melbourne and will be monitored this week. Smith had his left knee assessed during the win against the Kangaroos but played on and is expected to be available. Sloane underwent successful eye surgery on Friday and is bed-bound for 5-7 days during his recovery. Talia has started his rehabilitation after surgery to remove a bone spur. Brayden Cook is set to play at SANFL level after recovering from a shoulder reconstruction. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|Test
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
The Lions are almost back to full strength with McStay expected to be available to play footy at one level or another this week. The key forward has missed six weeks with a knee injury but trained strongly on Tuesday. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Thumb
|2-3 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Concussion
|Test
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tom De Koning
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|12 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
The Blues will decide later this week whether Silvagni (shoulder) needs surgery that could keep him sidelined long-term. It's another brutal blow for the Blues, who will already be without fellow talls Marchbank (knee) for the season and McDonald (back) for the next three months. Mitch McGovern (back) should return this week having made it through two VFL practice games, while Williams (calf) and Cuningham (concussion) should also be available. Newman (knee) is nearing a return. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Trent Bianco
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|10-12 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Adams has suffered a serious medial ligament strain and will be sidelined until at least the second half of the season. Bianco is progressing from the swelling in his knee, while Nathan Murphy will be fit to return from concussion. Steele Sidebottom (thumb) and Jordan De Goey (shoulder) have been cleared of injuries and will face the Eagles. While Brayden Sier is over his gastro, the Pies will be required to gain a dispensation from the AFL in order for him to be available for selection given he was subbed out against the Giants. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Mason Redman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|4 months
|James Stewart
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Patrick Ambrose has made it off the Bombers' injury list, with the defender returning to VFL last week after a long layoff with his foot issues. Redman will face a test to return from hamstring tightness this week, while Stewart is making strong progress in his recovery from a bad hamstring injury in the pre-season. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brett Bewley
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Rory Lobb
|Knee
|Test
|Lachie Schultz
|Concussion
|Test
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Darcy Tucker
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brandon Walker
|Concussion
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
The Dockers' injury list has almost halved, down from 14 players last week. Young has suffered a significant hamstring injury and will miss up to three months. Lobb continues to make a rapid recovery from his knee injury, and the Dockers believe he could even return this week after running, jumping and marking in recent sessions. Lachie Schultz ran laps last week as he recovered from concussion. Hamling and Pearce will commence running on land from next week after spending time on the AlterG treadmill. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|Test
|Francis Evans
|Ankle
|TBC
|Shaun Higgins
|Thumb/hamstring
|4-8 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Cameron will look to prove his fitness at training this week, but don't be surprised if the Cats are extra cautious and give him an extra week given his back-to-back setbacks this year. Higgins has undergone surgery to repair the fractured thumb he sustained on Easter Monday in the same game he strained his hamstring. Stephens and Simpson will continue to ramp up their running at training this week. Esava Ratugolea returned in the VFL from a fractured leg last week but will need several weeks to build his fitness to be AFL-ready. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Ankle
|Test
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|TBC
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Sean Lemmens
|Concussion
|1 week
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Smith
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jacob Townsend
|Face
|4 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
The Suns just can't get out of their own way with injuries. Lemmens will miss Saturday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with concussion, while Ballard will be tested later in the week after battling through the second half against Carlton with an ankle injury. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|5 weeks
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|9 weeks
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|8-12 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Glandular fever
|1 week
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|8-12 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Liver
|2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Callan Ward pulled up OK from a painful knock on his elbow that needed to be rested during the match against Collingwood, but didn’t stop him from being one of the Giants’ best. Sam Reid is available after a two week suspension for a bump on Nat Fyfe, while Perryman and Whitfield are closing on full fitness. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Howe
|Shoulder
|Test
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jon Patton
|Club investigation
|Indefinite
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Howe will be assessed this week after injuring his shoulder in the later stages of the Hawks' loss to Fremantle. Gunston is closing in on a return and it is hoped he could play some minutes before the end of the month. - Mitch Cleary.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Harmes
|Wrist
|2 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Steven May
|Eye
|2-4 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
There was good news in the VFL, with Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (leg) both completing their returns and getting through unscathed. Expect them to again line up for Casey this week. May (eye) could miss up to a month after a nasty collision on Sunday, while he also suffered a concussion as a result of the blow and will enter the AFL's 12-day protocols. Harmes (wrist) is a fortnight away. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|1-3 weeks
|Ben Cunnington
|Suspension
|Round six
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|Test
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|10-12 weeks
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Indefinite
|Josh Walker
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cameron Zurhaar
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
The injury list continues to mount at the Kangaroos. McDonald (pectoral) will be out for around three months, while Polec (hamstring) is also expected to miss an extended period. Dumont (calf) will likely play VFL this weekend, while Walker (hamstring) could also return to the fold. Corr (toe) is an outside chance to feature, but Cunnington (suspension) and Zurhaar (concussion) are set to miss. Anderson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined until the bye. But, in better news, Curtis Taylor (concussion) was an emergency on the weekend and will be available for selection this week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|12-14 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Ankle
|Test
|Tyson Goldsack
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Todd Marshall
|Ankle
|Test
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|10-11 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Duursma will undergo surgery for a lateral ligament complex, while Butters will go under the knife for an ankle syndesmosis injury. Rozee suffered a quad contusion against the Tigers but is expected to be available, as is Fantasia, who rolled an ankle. Tom Rockliff has been cleared to play after completing his 12-day concussion protocol. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Kamdyn McIntosh
|Concussion
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 months
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Coach Damien Hardwick expects McIntosh to be available after serving his mandatory time on the sidelines due to concussion suffered in round three. The Tigers will be without Prestia for at least another couple of weeks, but it is otherwise a healthy list at Punt Road, with Vlastuin still a month away from selection. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Byrnes
|Hamstring
|Test
|James Frawley
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Fractured leg
|6-8 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|4-8 weeks
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Marshall will need to prove his fitness at training this week after tearing his plantar fascia in the win over the Eagles. While he won't be able to cause further damage, the No.1 ruckman will need to hope the bruising in his foot has subsided in order to tackle Richmond on the five-day turnaround. Hannebery injured his 'good' calf at training last week and is headed for more time on the sidelines. After dealing with a calf injury since January, the veteran strained his other side. However, the club is hopeful he'll only miss four weeks despite a long list of soft-tissue setbacks. Co-captain Geary has undergone more surgery after scans revealed a bone spur in his ankle after recent pain following a fractured leg. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Robbie Fox
|Finger
|2-4 weeks
|Isaac Heeney
|Hand
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|TBC
|Dane Rampe
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|TBC
|James Rowbottom
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Co-captain Rampe broke a finger in training two weeks ago, but the club waited until Monday to send him in for surgery when the break failed to improve. Heeney broke a bone in his hand against Essendon and the club is now weighing up whether it needs an operation to repair it. Rowbottom is moving well in training and should pass a fitness test to return for the Sydney Derby. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarrod Cameron
|Groin
|Test
|Shannon Hurn
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Mark Hutchings
|Knee
|Test
|Ben Johnson
|Back
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
Hurn underwent scans on Monday and a timeframe for his return is being worked through. A return for the round seven Western Derby is possible. Yeo has been pain-free for recent sessions and is set to start a return-to-play program. Shuey underwent successful tendon repair surgery last week and will be off legs for two to three weeks. Premiership midfielder Hutchings is on track to play limited WAFL minutes this week, as is Cameron. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Shoulder
|Test
|Caleb Daniel
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 13
Early prognosis
The Dogs are hopeful Crozier will be available for his first game of the home and away season after his shoulder surgery on an AC joint injury in the club's pre-season clash with Melbourne. The high-flying defender has returned to full training and is expected to be available for selection. Hannan faces a test to play in the VFL after his concussion break last week. – Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list