Melbourne defender Steven May shows the extent of the damage to his eye after the round four clash with Geelong. Picture: Instagram

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Groin 3-5 weeks Lochlan Gollant Finger 8-10 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Shane McAdam SC joint Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Rory Sloane Eye 2-4 weeks Brodie Smith Knee Test Daniel Talia Foot 7-9 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

McAdam suffered a sternoclavicular joint sprain against North Melbourne and will be monitored this week. Smith had his left knee assessed during the win against the Kangaroos but played on and is expected to be available. Sloane underwent successful eye surgery on Friday and is bed-bound for 5-7 days during his recovery. Talia has started his rehabilitation after surgery to remove a bone spur. Brayden Cook is set to play at SANFL level after recovering from a shoulder reconstruction. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor McFadyen Knee 5-6 weeks Dan McStay Knee Test Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Lions are almost back to full strength with McStay expected to be available to play footy at one level or another this week. The key forward has missed six weeks with a knee injury but trained strongly on Tuesday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Thumb 2-3 weeks David Cuningham Concussion Test Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Tom De Koning Back 1-2 weeks Zac Fisher Ankle 4 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 5-6 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Jack Martin Knee 4 weeks Oscar McDonald Back 12 weeks Nic Newman Knee 2-3 weeks Jack Silvagni Shoulder TBC Zac Williams Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Blues will decide later this week whether Silvagni (shoulder) needs surgery that could keep him sidelined long-term. It's another brutal blow for the Blues, who will already be without fellow talls Marchbank (knee) for the season and McDonald (back) for the next three months. Mitch McGovern (back) should return this week having made it through two VFL practice games, while Williams (calf) and Cuningham (concussion) should also be available. Newman (knee) is nearing a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 10-12 weeks Trent Bianco Knee 2-4 weeks Jamie Elliott Leg 10-12 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Adams has suffered a serious medial ligament strain and will be sidelined until at least the second half of the season. Bianco is progressing from the swelling in his knee, while Nathan Murphy will be fit to return from concussion. Steele Sidebottom (thumb) and Jordan De Goey (shoulder) have been cleared of injuries and will face the Eagles. While Brayden Sier is over his gastro, the Pies will be required to gain a dispensation from the AFL in order for him to be available for selection given he was subbed out against the Giants. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Hamstring 4-6 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle Test Sam Draper Ankle 6-8 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Mason Redman Hamstring Test Dylan Shiel Knee 4 months James Stewart Hamstring 1-2 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee 4-5 months Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Patrick Ambrose has made it off the Bombers' injury list, with the defender returning to VFL last week after a long layoff with his foot issues. Redman will face a test to return from hamstring tightness this week, while Stewart is making strong progress in his recovery from a bad hamstring injury in the pre-season. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brett Bewley Groin 2 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle 1-3 weeks Stephen Hill Hamstring TBA Rory Lobb Knee Test Lachie Schultz Concussion Test Alex Pearce Knee 3-4 weeks Darcy Tucker Hamstring Test Brandon Walker Concussion Test Hayden Young Hamstring TBA Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Dockers' injury list has almost halved, down from 14 players last week. Young has suffered a significant hamstring injury and will miss up to three months. Lobb continues to make a rapid recovery from his knee injury, and the Dockers believe he could even return this week after running, jumping and marking in recent sessions. Lachie Schultz ran laps last week as he recovered from concussion. Hamling and Pearce will commence running on land from next week after spending time on the AlterG treadmill. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring Test Francis Evans Ankle TBC Shaun Higgins Thumb/hamstring 4-8 weeks Sam Simpson Quad 1-2 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Cameron will look to prove his fitness at training this week, but don't be surprised if the Cats are extra cautious and give him an extra week given his back-to-back setbacks this year. Higgins has undergone surgery to repair the fractured thumb he sustained on Easter Monday in the same game he strained his hamstring. Stephens and Simpson will continue to ramp up their running at training this week. Esava Ratugolea returned in the VFL from a fractured leg last week but will need several weeks to build his fitness to be AFL-ready. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Ankle Test Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee TBC Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Sean Lemmens Concussion 1 week Matt Rowell Knee TBC Zac Smith Knee 2-3 weeks Jacob Townsend Face 4 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Suns just can't get out of their own way with injuries. Lemmens will miss Saturday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with concussion, while Ballard will be tested later in the week after battling through the second half against Carlton with an ankle injury. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 7-9 weeks Phil Davis Calf 5 weeks Matt de Boer Hamstring 9 weeks Tom Hutchesson Hamstring 6 weeks Adam Kennedy Shoulder 8-12 weeks Daniel Lloyd Quad 4-6 weeks Harry Perryman Glandular fever 1 week Braydon Preuss Shoulder 8-12 weeks Lachie Whitfield Liver 2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Callan Ward pulled up OK from a painful knock on his elbow that needed to be rested during the match against Collingwood, but didn’t stop him from being one of the Giants’ best. Sam Reid is available after a two week suspension for a bump on Nat Fyfe, while Perryman and Whitfield are closing on full fitness. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Ankle Indefinite Denver Grainger-Barras Knee 2-4 weeks Jack Gunston Back 2-3 weeks Daniel Howe Shoulder Test Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jon Patton Club investigation Indefinite James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Howe will be assessed this week after injuring his shoulder in the later stages of the Hawks' loss to Fremantle. Gunston is closing in on a return and it is hoped he could play some minutes before the end of the month. - Mitch Cleary.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Harmes Wrist 2 weeks Marty Hore Knee Season Steven May Eye 2-4 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

There was good news in the VFL, with Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (leg) both completing their returns and getting through unscathed. Expect them to again line up for Casey this week. May (eye) could miss up to a month after a nasty collision on Sunday, while he also suffered a concussion as a result of the blow and will enter the AFL's 12-day protocols. Harmes (wrist) is a fortnight away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 6-8 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe 1-3 weeks Ben Cunnington Suspension Round six Trent Dumont Calf Test Luke McDonald Pectoral 10-12 weeks Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring TBC Robbie Tarrant Kidney Indefinite Josh Walker Hamstring Test Cameron Zurhaar Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The injury list continues to mount at the Kangaroos. McDonald (pectoral) will be out for around three months, while Polec (hamstring) is also expected to miss an extended period. Dumont (calf) will likely play VFL this weekend, while Walker (hamstring) could also return to the fold. Corr (toe) is an outside chance to feature, but Cunnington (suspension) and Zurhaar (concussion) are set to miss. Anderson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined until the bye. But, in better news, Curtis Taylor (concussion) was an emergency on the weekend and will be available for selection this week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Hamstring 3-4 weeks Zak Butters Ankle TBC Xavier Duursma Knee 12-14 weeks Orazio Fantasia Ankle Test Tyson Goldsack Knee 3-4 weeks Todd Marshall Ankle Test Jake Pasini Shoulder 10-11 weeks Connor Rozee Corked thigh Test Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Duursma will undergo surgery for a lateral ligament complex, while Butters will go under the knife for an ankle syndesmosis injury. Rozee suffered a quad contusion against the Tigers but is expected to be available, as is Fantasia, who rolled an ankle. Tom Rockliff has been cleared to play after completing his 12-day concussion protocol. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Cumberland Knee 3-4 weeks Kamdyn McIntosh Concussion Test Dion Prestia Hamstring 2-3 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 3 months Nick Vlastuin Knee 3-5 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Coach Damien Hardwick expects McIntosh to be available after serving his mandatory time on the sidelines due to concussion suffered in round three. The Tigers will be without Prestia for at least another couple of weeks, but it is otherwise a healthy list at Punt Road, with Vlastuin still a month away from selection. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Hamstring Test James Frawley Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 6-8 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf 4-8 weeks Rowan Marshall Foot Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Marshall will need to prove his fitness at training this week after tearing his plantar fascia in the win over the Eagles. While he won't be able to cause further damage, the No.1 ruckman will need to hope the bruising in his foot has subsided in order to tackle Richmond on the five-day turnaround. Hannebery injured his 'good' calf at training last week and is headed for more time on the sidelines. After dealing with a calf injury since January, the veteran strained his other side. However, the club is hopeful he'll only miss four weeks despite a long list of soft-tissue setbacks. Co-captain Geary has undergone more surgery after scans revealed a bone spur in his ankle after recent pain following a fractured leg. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Finger 2-4 weeks Isaac Heeney Hand 2-3 weeks Sam Naismith Knee TBC Dane Rampe Finger 3-4 weeks Ben Ronke Knee TBC James Rowbottom Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Co-captain Rampe broke a finger in training two weeks ago, but the club waited until Monday to send him in for surgery when the break failed to improve. Heeney broke a bone in his hand against Essendon and the club is now weighing up whether it needs an operation to repair it. Rowbottom is moving well in training and should pass a fitness test to return for the Sydney Derby. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Hamstring Test Jarrod Cameron Groin Test Shannon Hurn Calf 2-3 weeks Mark Hutchings Knee Test Ben Johnson Back Test Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

Hurn underwent scans on Monday and a timeframe for his return is being worked through. A return for the round seven Western Derby is possible. Yeo has been pain-free for recent sessions and is set to start a return-to-play program. Shuey underwent successful tendon repair surgery last week and will be off legs for two to three weeks. Premiership midfielder Hutchings is on track to play limited WAFL minutes this week, as is Cameron. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Shoulder Test Caleb Daniel Suspension Round 6 Ryan Gardner Shoulder 5-7 weeks Mitch Hannan Concussion Test Toby McLean Knee 6-8 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 13

Early prognosis

The Dogs are hopeful Crozier will be available for his first game of the home and away season after his shoulder surgery on an AC joint injury in the club's pre-season clash with Melbourne. The high-flying defender has returned to full training and is expected to be available for selection. Hannan faces a test to play in the VFL after his concussion break last week. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list