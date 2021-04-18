Josh Schache, Sam Weideman and Josh Jenkins were all among the goals in the opening round of the VFL season. Pictures: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide - Saturday April 17, 2.40pm, Maughan Thiem Kia Oval

Crows Next Generation Academy player Tariek Newchurch was a rare shining light for Adelaide in the SANFL on Saturday, kicking three goals from 16 disposals as the Crows went down to Woodville-West Torrens by 83 points.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan dominated the ruck with 51 hitouts, while key forward Elliott Himmelberg had 15 disposals and kicked 1.2.

Draftee Brayden Cook finished with 15 disposals in his SANFL debut.

No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe had 10 disposals and took two marks.

Elliott Himmelberg is keeping in the frame for senior selection. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon - Saturday April 17, 1.30pm, South Pines Sporting Complex

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson starred for the Lions in their comprehensive 66-point win against Essendon in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with 31 disposals and kicking 2.1.

Youngsters Connor Ballenden (29 touches and a goal) and Keidean Coleman (26 touches and two goals) also impressed for the Lions.

Ruckman Archie Smith was able to hit the scoreboard with 2.2, while rookie Carter Michael finished with 24 disposals.

Recruit Nakia Cockatoo had 16 disposals and took four marks.

Rhys Mathieson is searching for a recall. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Southport - Saturday April 17, 2pm, Ikon Park

Youngster Liam Stocker had a day out in the VFL on Saturday, collecting 38 disposals and kicking a goal against Southport.

Forward Matthew Owies also impressed with four goals in Carlton’s narrow one-point defeat.

Speedster David Cuningham was busy with 25 touches and a goal, while Will Setterfield had 13 touches and kicked 1.1.

Young midfielder Lochie O'Brien finished with 21 disposals and a goal.

Owies having a field day as we enter half time.



Cuningham and Stocker providing some tough contested work.



CARL - 64

SOUTHP - 44



Goals: Owies 4, Crocker 2, Durdin, Honey, Philp, Stocker pic.twitter.com/JWnQ1DY1FW — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) April 17, 2021

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Collingwood - Saturday April 17, 2.30pm, Avalon Airport Oval

Dropped big man Mason Cox made an impact for Collingwood in the VFL on Saturday, kicking 2.2 from 10 disposals and recording 15 hitouts.

Draftee Oliver Henry also hit the scoreboard, finishing with 2.2, 10 disposals and seven marks in Collingwood’s seven-point victory over Werribee.

Another youngster Jay Rantall was the Pies’ leading disposal winner with 25, while Tyler Brown also found a fair bit of the ball (20 touches).

Forward Will Hoskin-Elliott kicked one goal from 11 disposals.

Gatorade and Goosebumps...well overdue chance to sing the song for the VFL boys pic.twitter.com/ruxmrl3Ct6 — Collingwood FC VFL (@CollingwoodVFL) April 17, 2021

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon - Saturday April 17, 1.30pm, South Pines Sporting Complex

It was a dirty day for Essendon in the VFL on Saturday, but Tom Cutler can hold his head high after recording a team-high 27 disposals in the Bombers’ 66-point loss to Brisbane.

Key defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher also found plenty of the ball, taking 11 marks and finishing with 22 disposals.

Up forward, ruckman Andrew Phillips was Essendon’s only leading goalscorer and kicked two goals to go with 22 hitouts.

Midfielder Lachie Johnson was ferocious in the contest and laid a game-high seven tackles.

2021 @VFL season launched ??



So good to have @essendonvfl back in action. Go get 'em, boys. pic.twitter.com/mKXfc0Qoqs — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) April 16, 2021

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Saturday April 17, 2.10pm, Pingelly Oval

Midfielder Connor Blakely put in a strong performance for Peel Thunder in the WAFL on Saturday, finishing with 25 touches and six marks.

Forward Sam Sturt was able to hit the scoreboard with 2.1 and 13 touches in Peel’s 18-point loss to South Fremantle.

Also able to impact the scoreboard were Joel Western (2.1) and ruckman Lloyd Meek (two goals), who finished with 31 hitouts.

Midfielder Stefan Giro had 18 disposals and laid four tackles.

Connor Blakely put in a strong case for a Freo recall. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v North Melbourne - Sunday April 18, 1pm, GMHBA Stadium

Tall duo Josh Jenkins and Ben Jarvis booted four goals apiece as Geelong's VFL side got its season off to a flyer with an impressive 79-point triumph over North Melbourne at home.

An inaccurate Jenkins finished the clash with 15 disposals, seven marks and 4.3 in an eye-catching display, while fellow big Darcy Fort (18 disposals and 17 hitouts) also stood out in the victory.

Talented forward Esava Ratugolea managed 14 disposals and a goal as he works his way back to full fitness, while Zach Guthrie (26 touches), Charlie Constable (25), Oscar Brownless (23) and Max Holmes (21) won plenty of the ball.

Josh Jenkins celebrates one of his four goals. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Gold Coast - Saturday April 17, 6pm, VU Whitten Oval

Midfielder Brayden Fiorini has put his hand up for senior selection with 30 disposals and 11 marks in the VFL on Saturday.

Fellow midfielder Will Brodie also impressed (28 disposals and 1.2) in Gold Coast’s 67-point loss to the Bulldogs.

Former Crow Rory Atkins had 23 disposals, as did midfielder Jeremy Sharp.

Up forward, Patrick Murtagh kicked 2.2 and took eight marks.

Brayden Fiorini may be close to a senior recall. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v GWS Giants - Saturday April 17, 12pm, Tramway Oval (Lakeside Oval)

Recruit Jesse Hogan has put his name up for senior selection with a three goals and eight marks against Sydney in the VFL on Saturday.

Also impressive up forward was Zach Sproule, who finished with 3.1 in GWS’ 26-point defeat to the Swans.

Draftee Tanner Bruhn had no trouble finding the ball, collecting a team high 24 disposals to go along with two goals.

Ruckman Matt Flynn had 25 hitouts and took four marks.

Matt Flynn in action for the Giants' VFL side. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill Hawks v Casey Demons - Sunday April 18, 12.05pm, Box Hill City Oval

Teenage forward Emerson Jeka inched closer to a senior debut with a three-goal haul for Box Hill during its 51-point loss to the Casey Demons at home.

Experienced ruckman Jon Ceglar could manage just nine disposals and 11 hitouts after being dropped from the senior side, with fellow tall Ned Reeves (41 hitouts) doing most of the ruck work against former Kangaroo Majak Daw.

Young midfielder Lachlan Bramble showed some good signs with 18 disposals, while Finn Maginness laid a team-high eight tackles in his new defensive role.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill Hawks v Casey Demons - Sunday April 18, 12.05pm, Box Hill City Oval

Talented forward Sam Weideman put his hand up for a senior recall with a seven-goal haul for the Demons in their 51-point victory over Box Hill.

Fellow tall Ben Brown booted three majors of his own in a promising display, while veteran defender Neville Jetta responded well to being dropped by picking up 25 disposals.

Aaron vandenBerg (25 touches), Kade Chandler (24), Jay Lockhart (23) and Jake Bowey (22) also won plenty of the ball, while youngsters Fraser Rosman and Toby Bedford kicked two goals apiece.

"Like Julian Edelman in the Super Bowl!"



BEN BROWN WITH ONE HAND ?? pic.twitter.com/bTAPITPtrD — 7AFL (@7AFL) April 18, 2021

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v North Melbourne - Sunday April 18, 1pm, GMHBA Stadium

Injury-plagued forward Taylor Garner showed some positive signs as he picked up 16 disposals and seven marks, while also booting two goals in North Melbourne's 79-point loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

Experienced midfielder Dom Tyson did his chances of a senior recall no harm by collecting a game-high 28 disposals, while former Richmond defender Connor Menadue (20 touches) also saw plenty of the Sherrin.

Big man Tristan Xerri impressed with 17 disposals, 23 hitouts and a goal in an entertaining ruck duel against Geelong tall Darcy Fort.

Taylor Garner gets the ball away for North's VFL side. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Port Adelaide - Saturday April 17, 2.40pm, Flinders University Stadium

Ball magnet Tom Rockliff staked his claim for senior selection following a star performance in the SANFL on Saturday, with the midfielder finishing with 41 disposals and seven clearances against South Adelaide.

Jarrod Lienert (22 disposals) and Kane Farrell (19 disposals) also found a fair bit of the ball in Port’s nine-point defeat.

Big man Peter Ladhams impressed with seven clearances and 18 touches.

In his first game since returning to the club from leave, Sam Powell-Pepper kicked 1.1 to go with his 18 disposals.

Half time in the SANFL and we lead against the Panthers by three points ??



Goals: Burgoyne, Lord, Williams, Powell-Pepper



Disposals: Rockliff 22, Sutcliffe 16, Appleton 14, Lienert 13, Mead 12#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/jIimylI7kz — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) April 17, 2021

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sandringham - Friday April 16, 12pm, Swinburne Centre

Youngster Patrick Naish put in an impressive performance in the VFL on Friday, kicking a goal from 32 disposals in Richmond’s 40-point win over Sandringham.

Midfielder Jack Ross, who has been medical sub three times at AFL level this year, also impressed with 32 disposals and five tackles.

Riley Collier-Dawkins laid a team-high eight tackles to go with his 30 disposals, while up forward, draftee Samson Ryan was the side’s leading goalscorer with three goals and Callum Coleman-Jones kicked 2.1 from 22 touches.

Playing limited minutes, Sydney Stack finished with 1.1 and 10 touches in his first game since returning to club following his breach of Western Australia's COVID-19 quarantine rules last season.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sandringham - Friday April 16, 12pm, Swinburne Centre

Recruit Shaun McKernan put his hand up for senior selection with a dominant display in Sandringham’s 40-point loss to Richmond on Friday.

The former Bomber kicked 4.2 and took 10 marks to go with a team-high 23 disposals.

Youngster Ryan Byrnes made an impressive return from a serious hamstring injury, finishing with 21 disposals and a goal.

Another new recruit Mason Wood had 18 disposals but failed to kick a goal, while young defender Oscar Clavarino had a game-high 13 marks along with 20 disposals.

Mason Wood in action for Sandringham against Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v GWS Giants - Saturday April 17, 12pm, Tramway Oval (Lakeside Oval)

Forward Lewis Taylor had a day out in the VFL on Saturday, kicking a goal from 31 touches in Sydney’s 26-point win over GWS.

Also finding plenty of the ball was defender Colin O'Riordan (31 disposals and 13 marks) and Ryan Clarke (30 dispsoals and seven marks).

Forwards Hayden McLean (three goals) and James Bell (two goals) were able to make an impact on the scoreboard.

Midfielder James Rowbottom had 23 disposals and laid six tackles.

James Rowbottom gets the ball away for the Swans' VFL side. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast - Saturday April 17, 2.30pm, Steel Blue Oval

Midfielder Brayden Ainsworth impressed during the WAFL on Saturday, finishing with 32 disposals, five tackles and a goal against Swan Districts.

Forward Jamaine Jones also starred with 26 disposals and 2.1 in West Coast’s 39-point loss.

Among the other leading disposal winners for the Eagles were Luke Foley (28) and Luke Edwards (26).

Ruckman Bailey Williams finished with an equal game-high 24 hitouts.

Hutchy is back!



Hear from Mark after our WAFL Eagles battle with Swan Districts. pic.twitter.com/w1eiwSe83x — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) April 17, 2021

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Gold Coast - Saturday April 17, 6pm, VU Whitten Oval

Forgotten forward Josh Schache was the standout for Footscray in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with five goals, 19 disposals and 12 marks in the Dogs’ comprehensive 67-point win against Gold Coast.

Midfielder Will Hayes was the leading possession winner for the Dogs with 28 touches, while Riley Garcia (24 disposals), Lin Jong (24 disposals and one goal) and Rhylee West (22 disposals and one goal) also found plenty of the ball.

Vice-captain Mitch Wallis kicked 1.1 and had 18 touches as he pushes for a recall to the senior side.

No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was also able to hit the scoreboard, finishing with 2.1 from 11 disposals.