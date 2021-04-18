David Mundy runs away from Ben Keays in Fremantle's win over Adelaide in round five on April 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S oldest player David Mundy is receiving new plaudits for a starring role in a plucky 12-point away win against Adelaide.

The 35-year-old produced a heroic last quarter as the Dockers prevailed 12.12 (84) to 11.6 (72) at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Freo forward Matt Taberner booted four goals and his teammate Andrew Brayshaw collected a game-high 33 disposals.

But Mundy's last-term feats received special praise from both coaches.

With the Dockers trailing by four points 11 minutes into the final term, Mundy snapped a clutch goal in heavy traffic to trigger Freo's match-winning burst of four majors in eight minutes.

The 337-gamer's strike was among his nine disposals in the frenetic final quarter - he finished the game with 28 touches, six clearances, eight tackles and six inside 50s.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks, asked about the headache Mundy caused him, replied: "He's a migraine, not a headache."

"Just respect ... he was big, not only with the ball in his hands but also with his tackle pressure," Nicks said.

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir lauded Mundy as "a leader in the truest sense" after his club's first win over the Crows in Adelaide since 2015.

"Our supporters understand that he has been a very good player for a long period of time - the rest of the competition is catching up now," Longmuir said.

"The way he is invested off the field in our young players and what we're trying to do, he has become like a second coach/mentor for our younger players.

"I am just proud that he has been able to perform the way he does on the field because it just complements what he's doing off the field."

Fremantle's third win of the season came despite playmaker Adam Cerra being subbed out in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Coach Longmuir said the emerging star, hurt when trapped in a tackle, appears to have suffered a "low-grade" injury.

Mundy, captain Nat Fyfe (23 disposals) and the influential Brayshaw covered Cerra's absence in midfield while Luke Ryan was brilliant in defence with 24 possessions and 10 marks.

In attack, spearhead Taberner was a constant threat and livewires Travis Colyer and Lachie Schultz both kicked two goals.

In contrast, Crows coach Nicks said his forward line was starved of clean ball.

The in-form Taylor Walker had a calf heavily strapped at half-time and booted two goals, a return matched by first-year forward Jimmy Rowe.

Crows defenders Brodie Smith (27 disposals) and Tom Doedee (22 possessions) were superb while Ben Keays (31), Rory Laird (29, seven clearances) and Paul Seedsman were prolific ball-winners.