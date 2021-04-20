BRISBANE got rid of a "selfish" habit that had crept into its game to get back on track against Essendon at the weekend, says young forward Eric Hipwood.

The Lions put an inconsistent opening month behind them with a comfortable 57-point win over the Bombers, and Hipwood said it came from making things simple again.

"We were a lot more predictable to each other," he said following a Tuesday morning training session.

"In previous weeks we weren't giving that first give, and we were a little bit selfish in front of goal. We addressed that during the week.

"We started to give that first give and it made things for us forwards a little more predictable."

Hipwood has enjoyed a nice start to 2021, kicking 11 goals, and will play his 100th game against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Huge Hipwood hanger wows everyone Eric Hipwood plucks a tremendous speccy after jumping on top of Bailey Williams

He said building chemistry with free agent recruit Joe Daniher, who kicked two goals from a career-high 25 disposals against his former club, was always going to take time.

"It's quite funny hearing all the terminology he uses that he got from Essendon that we're trying to change to the Brisbane language," Hipwood chuckled.

"It's always going to take time. It's going to work sometimes and sometimes it's not.

"He's had to build relationships with all the players and it's hyped up a bit more with him and I being forwards.

"I'm sure his best footy is ahead of him and I'm looking forward to playing alongside him a few more years."

Hipwood said Brisbane had not taken a look at the Blues early in the week, but were wary of an opponent that had come under fire for their patchy start.

Jarrod Berry (adductor) and Oscar McInerney (ankle) were both on light duties and will need to prove their fitness later in the week.