A MAN who has spent most of his young career surrounded by winning has some simple advice for his Gold Coast teammates.

Oleg Markov, who headed to the Suns during the off-season after spending five years in the shadows at Richmond, said his new side needs to focus on the upcoming game against Sydney at Metricon Stadium on Saturday afternoon

"Energy is the key thing," he told AFL.com.au.

"The quicker we can move on from (last week) the more likely we are to have the result we want this week.

"Footy doesn't remember."

Markov played just 23 senior games for Richmond between 2016 and 2020 as the Tigers stormed to three premierships.

His first five weeks in Gold Coast colours have brought just one win, but the running defender says it shouldn't change anything, despite a 62-point loss to the Western Bulldogs last weekend.

"It's either a traumatic experience or a growth opportunity," Markov said.

"I think we're going to take it as a growth opportunity because our first four weeks have been quite good.

"You look at some of those games, the passages we had, the quarters we had, we're playing some good football against some great sides.

"Just believe we have the talent. It's a matter of tapping into that belief system."

The 24-year-old has started well at his new club, averaging 18 disposals a game and providing some much-needed dash from Gold Coast's defence.

Markov said his focus for the upcoming match was simple.

"All I can do is provide energy and make everyone around me feel like they're seven foot tall," he said.

"The more I feel like I'm smiling and having fun, the more I'm likely to work harder, the more people around me enjoy themselves.

"I want to be a leader off-field with my enthusiasm and energy. I feel like I can bring a bit of, without saying it too many times, a bit of Richmond."

Oleg Markov in action for Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

Markov's round two goal against North Melbourne, in which he started a chain of possessions 30m from his own goal and finished it on the run 12 seconds later at the other end, perfectly encapsulated his offensive impact.

"For me, tucking the ball under the arm and running really fast is what I did as a kid. It brings a great feeling within," he said.

"If I can do that it makes the people around me inspired and want to do things.

"I love playing footy a bit on the edge, trying to pinch that harder kick, trying to out-run people.

"For me it's fun. That's what I'm here to do. If I'm playing cautious footy it's boring for me and not playing to my strengths."