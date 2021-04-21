Josh Kennedy in action against Collingwood in round five. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast veteran Shannon Hurn is unlikely to return against Geelong on Saturday, when the Eagles will seek to extend their status as Jeremy Cameron's bogey side.

Hurn is "more unlikely than likely" to make the trip to Geelong because of his calf injury, according to coach Adam Simpson.

Simpson also flagged that star forward Josh Kennedy may potentially need a rest after failing to train on Wednesday.

"I think he's still available ... we'll see how he runs and pulls up," Simpson said.

"It's just whether we roll him out there or we freshen him up."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Kennedy hobbling after this potential Pie trip Josh Kennedy limps around in the forward line after this incident involving Mark Keane

West Coast, whose injury list is headed by Luke Shuey and Elliot Yeo, will be desperate for the veterans to take part in the crunch clash between sides with 3-2 records.

"They haven't played their best footy, we haven't either," Simpson said.

Prized recruit Cameron will make his club debut for the Cats this weekend, joining fellow Coleman medallist Tom Hawkins in a star-studded forward line at GMHBA Stadium.

Former Giant Cameron has managed a total of 12 goals from nine games against the Eagles, his worst record against any club.

Simpson argued that streak of quiet performances won't be a source of confidence for the likes of Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass.

Jeremy McGovern after the round five win over Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

"When you're in a different system, you're a different player," he said.

"He's an A-grade talent and capable of winning the game off his own boot.

"We'll have our work cut out for us between him and Hawkins."

The Eagles have won just one of their past 12 clashes in Geelong, a slump that started at the intimidating venue in 2000.

"Our issues at that ground probably haven't been around size, there's been other issues," Simpson said.

"We've played them three or four times (in Geelong) in my time and average losing margin of 50 points. I don't think it's because the ground is a bit skinny.

"They're hard to beat down there. It's one of the biggest challenges in footy."