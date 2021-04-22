BEFORE Jase Burgoyne runs out onto GMHBA Stadium on Saturday for the NAB AFL Academy's clash with Geelong's VFL side, he will give his dad Peter a call.

It is part of a routine the 17-year-old and his father have, with the 240-game former Port Adelaide gun and 2004 premiership star playing a prominent role in his son's exciting development.

"He's been there since I started my footy journey and he sits down with me before every game. I'll give him a call before this one," Burgoyne said.

"Then after games we always chat about how I went and the feedback to get better. It's not always positive because he thinks that's the way to do it and to get a thick skin because the AFL environment is pretty cut-throat and he's preparing me for that. All the stuff he's done for me over the years has been a great help."

Shaun and Peter Burgoyne celebrate the Grand Final win over Brisbane Lions at the MCG in 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

Burgoyne, whose uncle Shaun is on the verge of playing 400 AFL games, is hoping it all adds up to him ending the year on Port's list as its latest father-son selection, joining brother Trent at the club. After an excellent bottom-age season, where Burgoyne picked up the second-most disposals in the SANFL under-18 competition behind new Kangaroo Tom Powell, he has already displayed his traits.

This year he has been going to the club each Monday as part of the Power's father-son Academy program under former Port player Justin Westhoff, and recently he trained with the club.

"I did a week a couple of months back which was a good experience through the father-son but I didn't get to do anything because I was still injured at the time. I did rehab but got to talk to the likes of Orazio Fantasia and all those blokes who were in the same group as me so I got to learn off them," he said.

Jase Burgoyne in action during the NAB AFL Academy training session at Gosch's Paddock on April 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Then last week I got to go and train with the Port boys but I had a bit of groin tightness. I didn't get to do all of the drills but I got most of them in and I was pretty happy with that. I can't wait to get out there even further this year.

"I haven't really been told anything from them, they just said play consistent footy and work your way into the season. They haven't guaranteed me anything [for the draft] but hopefully it ends up all good and I'll be playing with Trent soon. I can't wait for it."

Burgoyne averaged 29 disposals last season, with his dashing run and classy ball use features of his game off half-back. The lightly-built teenager has plans to eventually move into the midfield but also enjoys the capacity to create out of defence.

Jase Burgoyne in action for Team Grundy during the AFL Draft Combine All-Stars Game at Thebarton Oval in October, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

He has had an interrupted entry into 2021 after requiring knee surgery last December. That disrupted his preparation ahead of his draft season, but he made it back for a game for Woodville West-Torrens two weeks ago before having last week off with soreness to ensure he would be ready for the Academy game on Saturday and test himself against senior opposition, including many on Cats' AFL list.

"To be able to match it with them and test my talent will be really good," he said. "This will be my second hitout for the year and I can't wait for it."

