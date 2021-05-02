State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Unley Oval, May 2, 12.35pm ACST

Young forward Darcy Fogarty responded well to being dumped by senior coach Matthew Nicks as he picked up 18 disposals, seven clearances and a goal in Adelaide's narrow one-point loss to Sturt.

Defender Josh Worrell (22 touches) and midfielder Chayce Jones (20) were among the biggest ball-winners for the Crows, while Billy Frampton put his hand up for a recall with 13 disposals, nine hitouts and a goal.

Recently re-signed defender Fischer McAsey was quiet down back, finishing with just 11 disposals.

Adelaide's Darcy Fogarty kicks the ball against Hawthorn in the round six match on April 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Coburg at South Pines Sporting Complex, May 2, 12pm AEST

Youngster Thomas Berry responded well to his demotion from Chris Fagan's side as he collected 25 touches for the Lions during their three-goal loss at home to Coburg.

Fringe player Keidean Coleman was the Lions' best in the narrow loss, booting two goals to go along with 28 disposals at South Pines Sporting Complex.

Ruck duo Connor Ballenden (13 hitouts and 19 disposals) and Archie Smith (14 hitouts and 10 disposals) battled hard all day, while Connor McFadyen kicked two goals in his first game back from the knee injury he picked up last year.

Brisbane's Thomas Berry in action against Geelong in round two on March 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, May 2, 12.05pm AEST

Will Setterfield was judged best-on-ground for his efforts during Carlton's 49-point victory over Essendon at Windy Hill.

Setterfield picked up 26 touches and booted a goal in an eye-catching performance, while former Swan Nic Newman collected 23 touches in his first game back from rupturing his patella tendon last year.

Big man Tom De Koning (13 touches and 31 hitouts) also got through a full game in a return from a back issue, while midfielders Lochie O'Brien (18 disposals) and Matt Kennedy (16) showed some good signs.

Carlton's Will Setterfield during the round three VFL match against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Gold Coast Suns at Holden Centre, April 30, 4pm AEST

Draftee Oliver Henry put in a dominant performance for Collingwood in the VFL on Friday, with last year's pick 17 finishing with 22 disposals, 13 marks and 3.3 in the Pies' thrilling three-point win over Gold Coast.

Midfielder Brayden Sier also starred with 28 touches and 1.1, while Jack Madgen responded to his omission from the seniors with 25 disposals and five marks.

Rookie Tom Wilson found plenty of the ball, collecting 30 disposals and kicking 1.1.

Another draftee from last year, Reef McInnes, laid a game-high 11 tackles and kicked a goal from 20 disposals.

“We were down for most of the last quarter and some of the boys to hold up and push us across the line was superb.”



Here from Ollie Henry after last night's win against the Suns pic.twitter.com/YnUFIwJRUI — Collingwood FC VFL (@CollingwoodVFL) May 1, 2021

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, May 2, 12.05pm AEST

Defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher was solid without being spectacular in his return to VFL football, picking up 14 disposals in the Bombers' 49-point home loss to Carlton's VFL side.

Livewire Ned Cahill continued his good recent form by collecting 23 disposals, while key-position player Patrick Ambrose managed just one goal alongside 17 touches.

Former Eagle Alec Waterman contributed 11 disposals and a goal, while former St Kilda rookie Nick O'Kearney was the Bombers' best with 36 touches.

Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher in action against Carlton in the round three VFL match on May 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at David Grays Arena, May 2, 11.10am AWST

Dumped forward Josh Treacy did his chances of an immediate recall to Fremantle's side no harm by booting five goals for Peel during its massive 79-point victory over West Coast.

Sam Sturt chipped in with three goals of his own, while dynamic small forward Liam Henry collected 20 touches and booted a superb goal from the boundary.

A @kiaaustralia Move the Week party trick from Liam Henry ?? pic.twitter.com/y7t9w6HZEu — WAFL (@WAFLOfficial) May 2, 2021

Youngsters Stefan Giro (33 touches) and Joel Western (26 disposals and a goal) also showed some good signs.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at Tramway Oval, May 1, 2.35pm AEST

Midfielder Charlie Constable has put his hand up for senior selection with a team-high 28 disposals against Sydney in the VFL on Saturday.

Veteran Josh Jenkins also impressed with 2.1 from 14 touches in Geelong's four-point win.

Ruckman Darcy Fort won a game-high 23 hitouts and had 17 touches, while Esava Ratugolea won 11 hitouts of his own and kicked a goal from eight disposals.

Draftee Max Holmes followed his three-goal, 23-disposal game last week with another 26 touches on the weekend.

Midfielder Sam Simpson collected 18 touches and kicked 0.1.

Charlie Constable of the Cats marks in front of James Worpel of the Hawks during round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Gold Coast Suns at Holden Centre, April 30, 4pm AEST

Midfielder Will Brodie had a day out for the Suns in the VFL on Friday, collecting a game-high 41 disposals and laying 10 tackles in Gold Coast’s three-point loss to the Pies.

Darcy Macpherson (33 touches) and Brayden Fiorini (32 touches and a goal) also found plenty of the ball.

Up forward, recruit Rory Atkins was the Suns’ leading goalkicker with two goals and also collected 20 disposals, while youngster Jeremy Sharp kicked a goal from 21 touches.

Rookie ruckman Zac Smith won 31 hitouts and had 13 disposals.

Brayden Fiorini kicks during a Gold Coast Suns AFL training session. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Southport at Blacktown International Sportspark, May 2, 12.05pm AEST

Young forward Jake Riccardi excelled in a new role down back as the Giants cruised to a five-goal triumph over Southport at home.

Riccardi collected 40 disposals and pulled down 19 marks in a best-on-ground performance for the young Giants, while highly rated youngster Tanner Bruhn (23 disposals) also stood out.

Dumped duo Matt Flynn (12 disposals and 17 hitouts) and Conor Stone (15 touches) were solid, while Jacob Wehr collected 27 disposals in a good individual effort.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Box Hill Hawks at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, May 2, 2.30pm AEST

Experienced midfielder Daniel Howe was among Box Hill's best as he collected 30 disposals in the Hawks' 30-point victory over Sandringham.

You can feel it in this one!

Sing it loud and proud boys ???? pic.twitter.com/8zw1fXCovp — Box Hill Hawks (@BoxHillHawks) May 2, 2021

Out-of-favour defender Michael Hartley got forward to kick a goal alongside 15 disposals, while fellow back Connor Downie was solid with 12 touches.

Youngster Damon Greaves was an unused sub for Hawthorn against St Kilda on Saturday evening and he picked up just 11 touches across half-back.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Casey Demons at Marvel Stadium, April 29, 7.10pm AWST

Forward Sam Weideman is continuing to kick the door down for senior selection following another strong performance in Casey's 107-point drubbing of North Melbourne in the VFL.

Weideman followed up his three-goal effort last week with 17 disposals, 10 marks and 4.3 on Thursday.

On his return from a wrist injury, James Harmes impressed with 27 disposals and two goals.

Also able to hit the scoreboard were Kade Chandler (2.3 and 17 touches) and Toby Bedford (1.2 and 17 touches).

Youngster Tom Sparrow impressed with 31 disposals, but failed to convert on the scoreboard and finished with 0.3.

A big win for @CaseyDemonsFC at Marvel Stadium. ?? https://t.co/DzPx1GRtT7 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) April 29, 2021

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Casey Demons at Marvel Stadium, April 29, 7.10pm AWST

It was a dirty day for North Melbourne in the VFL on Thursday, but midfielder Dom Tyson can hold his head high after collecting 27 disposals in the Roos’ 107-point defeat to Casey.

Youngster Bailey Scott was among North’s best with 19 disposals and a goal.

Fellow youngsters Will Walker (16 disposals and 6 marks) and Tristan Xerri (35 hitouts and 16 disposals) also put in decent performances.

In his first competitive game of football for the year, Trent Dumont made an encouraging return from injury collecting 13 disposals in just over a half.

North Melbourne's Trent Dumont during the round 16 clash with Port Adelaide on September 5, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide Magpies v Woodville-West Torrens at Alberton Oval, May 2, 2.40pm

Veteran midfielder Tom Rockliff did his chances of winning a recall to Ken Hinkley's side no harm by picking up 34 disposals and eight clearances in Port Magpies' 10-goal victory over Woodville-West Torrens.

Out-of-favour fringe players Kane Farrell (31 disposals), Jarrod Lienert (27) and Riley Bonner (24) also saw plenty of the ball, while big man Peter Ladhams picked up 23 touches, 15 hitouts and a goal in an eye-catching performance.

Fellow big man Sam Hayes had 17 hitouts and 12 disposals as he inches closer to a senior debut.

FT | We get the win over the reigning premiers by 10 goals!



GOALS: Edwards 4, Williams, Sutcliffe 3, Samblich 2, Weidemann, Wong, Ladhams, Bonner.#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/GJmiACrslF — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) May 2, 2021

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Richmond at Avalon Airport Oval, May 1, 2.05pm AEST

Defender Derek Eggmolesse-Smith was a rare shining light for Richmond in the VFL on Saturday, finishing with 26 disposals and nine marks in his side’s 81-point loss to Werribee.

Winger Patrick Naish also was influential with 18 touches, while Sydney Stack kicked 1.1 from 16 disposals.

Ruckman Callum Coleman-Jones impressed with 13 hitouts, 13 disposals and a goal.

Mabior Chol finished with six hitouts, six disposals and 1.1.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Box Hill Hawks at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, May 2, 2.30pm AEST

Midfielder Luke Dunstan put his hand up for a recall to St Kilda's side by collecting 35 disposals and booting three goals during Sandringham's five-goal loss to the Box Hill Hawks.

Dunstan had it on a string at Trevor Barker Oval, while mature recruit Tom Highmore also impressed with 30 touches and 14 marks.

Dumped utility Ben Long had 25 disposals, former Kangaroo Mason Wood managed a goal, while Jack Lonie did his chances of a recall no harm with three goals and 22 touches.

Sandringham's Luke Dunstan against Box Hill in the round three VFL match on May 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Geelong at Tramway Oval, May 1, 2.35pm AEST

Highly touted young forward Logan McDonald has put his hand up for senior selection with a strong performance in the VFL on Saturday, kicking 3.0 from 14 disposals and eight marks.

Small forward Lewis Taylor also starred in Sydney’s four-point loss to the Cats, collecting 30 touches and kicking 1.1.

Draftee Braeden Campbell responded well to his omission from the seniors, finishing with 25 touches, seven tackles and 0.2.

Another omission from last week, forward Nick Blakey, had 19 disposals but only managed 0.1 on the scoreboard.

Rookies Robbie Fox (29 disposals and seven marks) and Sam Gray (25 disposals and six tackles) were also impressive.

Robbie Fox reflects on his return from injury in today's Round 3 VFL clash with Geelong. #Bloods pic.twitter.com/bFKuXRnbgU — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) May 1, 2021

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at David Grays Arena, May 2, 11.10am AWST

Injury-plagued forward Brendon Ah Chee impressed in his first game back from a hamstring problem as he collected 13 disposals and two goals in West Coast's 79-point dubbing at the hands of Peel Thunder

Fellow forward Jarrod Cameron also made a successful return from injury, picking up 10 disposals and booting three goals in an impressive display.

Ball magnet Xavier O'Neill once again saw plenty of the Sherrin with 28 touches, while big man Bailey Williams had 12 disposals and 18 hitouts in an entertaining battle with Fremantle ruckman Lloyd Meek.

Hard day. pic.twitter.com/ilsZGmVdtE — West Coast Eagles WAFL (@EaglesWafl) May 2, 2021

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Footscray at Preston City Oval, May 1, 1.05pm AEST

Vice-captain Mitch Wallis has made a welcome return to form in the VFL on Saturday, collecting a team-high 28 touches in Footscray’s 53-point win over the Northern Bullants.

Also among the major possession winners were Louis Butler (25 touches) and Will Hayes (24 touches).

Up forward, there were some impressive performances from youngsters Dominic Bedendo (3.0) and Cody Weightman (2.4).

Midfielder Riley Garcia also hit the scoreboard, kicking a goal from 20 touches.

Ruckman Jordon Sweet impressed with 1.3 from 18 touches, to go along with 38 hitouts.

After a five-goal performance last week, last year’s No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was quieter and finished with 10 disposals and 1.1.