Former Roo Flynn Perez was staying with an NBA player in the US when he got the call that reignited his AFL career

Flynn Perez after signing for Hawthorn ahead of the 2026 AFL season. Picture: Hawthorn FC

FLYNN Perez wasn’t going to nominate for last year's AFL Draft. He hadn't attracted any interest from a club since he was delisted by North Melbourne at the end of 2023. But then Hawthorn player acquisition manager Mark Finnigan called out of the blue in November.

The 24-year-old was playing golf with former Kangaroos teammate Tom Powell in Adelaide when the experienced recruiter, who had picked him when he was the recruiting boss at North Melbourne, implored him to submit the paperwork. If he didn't, Perez wouldn't be eligible to trial during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

Hawthorn didn't promise a trial at the time, but that was their plan. Finnigan had kept in contact with Perez since he left Arden Street and tracked him across 2025 where the half-back played a key role in Sturt's premiership run in the SANFL. He was there alongside Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie to watch both finals at Adelaide Oval in September.

Perez was in the United States staying with Atlanta Hawks star Dyson Daniels, who he grew up with back in Bendigo, when the invite finally arrived. Hawthorn knew about the trip and didn't want him to cancel it. But since starting at the Kennedy Community Centre in the first week of December, Perez has been on a path back to the AFL, which was confirmed on Monday when Hawthorn signed him on a one-year deal for 2026.

After playing 24 games across four injury-interrupted seasons at North Melbourne that included two knee reconstructions, Perez was determined to get back into the system, but he needed to rediscover his love of the game first. He made the decision to move away from Victoria with one of his best mates, Sam Conforti, and will never regret it.

“I’m forever grateful for Sturt and what that footy club did over the past couple of years,” Perez told AFL.com.au after securing a second chance in the AFL on Monday.

“After I got delisted, I decided I wanted to try something different and not have any regrets. It was the best decision I've made in terms of my footy because not just from a performance perspective, but it was just unbelievable in every sense.

“It was a really calculated move. I spoke to a few people. Tom Lynch, who was one of my mentors at North Melbourne, he was really for it.

“I always had like the self-belief that I was good enough to play consistent AFL footy. I think what I'd been through with my injuries and sort of the constant change with the coaching (at North Melbourne) I wasn't enjoying footy as much as I should have been. I wanted to have fun again, and that's why I went to Adelaide, to a standalone team rather than going to an AFL reserves. I thought if I find the passion again for it, that'll reflect in my performance. Now I’m here.”

Flynn Perez playing VFL for North Melbourne in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Perez fell back in love with football at Sturt and found balance in his life in South Australia. He studied a Bachelor of Economics full-time while also working with people living with a disability, including a handful of players from the Australian blind cricket team.

After being picked in the SANFL team against the VFL in Gather Round, Perez found more confidence in his body late in the season, starring in both finals wins with his precise right foot cutting sides Glenelg apart on rebound.

“It’s probably just like a mentality thing. I just sort of approached it a little bit differently. Obviously, with my injury history, it's been well documented that I've haven't been able to be on the park,” Perez said.

“I just got myself right and that back half of the year was just like a free hit for me: I went in (with the mindset), if I get injured, then I do, and it went the other way. That's probably down to a number of things, like the way that Sturt handled me and just how much I was enjoying being over there. Not just football, but outside of footy.”

Two-time ‘Frosty’ Miller Medal winner Brodie McLaughlin and Box Hill wingman Ethan Stanley were already trialling when Perez arrived in Dingley in December. But he had a familiar face in his corner in Jack Ginnivan – another Bendigo connection – who helped him turn heads from day one to the point other clubs considered him during the SSP.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me. Jack's been a pretty close friend of mine; my brother Oscar is one of his best friends, so they're extremely tight,” he said.

“But I owe him so much. Just little things, like for the first couple of weeks he was driving me into training, he'd sit with me at lunch or whatever – it is a pretty intimidating environment to come into and I'm fortunate of having the experience at North Melbourne – but there's still some things that just don't get easy.

“Ginni’s been super, I'd do anything for him after the stuff that he's done for me over the past three or four months. He's a great man and I don't care what anyone else says otherwise. I’m forever grateful for what he has done for me.”

Perez has secured a spot on a list again, but securing a spot in Sam Mitchell’s backline will almost be as difficult. Karl Amon finished runner-up in last year’s Peter Crimmins Medal, Jarman Impey was inside the top 10. Both star off half-back. And then there is Josh Weddle. But when an opportunity presents, Perez will be ready. He has banked a full pre-season and is grateful for a second chance in the AFL.

“Hawthorn is such a strong side, but if I can play a small role whenever I get my chance – if it does come – I think that's when I'll be able to show what people thought at the start,” he said.

“I haven't thought too far ahead, but the thought of slotting into that backline when I do get the chance, is quite exciting. I’ll just have to take it with two hands when it comes. But for the time being, I've just got to keep getting better. Thankfully, my body's allowed me to have a full pre-season and I feel like I'm in a really good spot.”

Perez now has the second chance he was chasing when he moved to South Australia.