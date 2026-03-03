Touk Miller is eager to see how Gold Coast stacks up when it hosts last year's beaten grand finalist Geelong

Touk Miller (right) and Max Holmes compete for the ball during the match between Geelong and Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller reckons he's got a few tricks up his sleeve if Geelong's tagging merchant Oisin Mullin is deployed again in Gold Coast's season opener.

The Suns will host the Cats on Friday in Opening Round, the clash with last year's runner-up an early litmus test for Damien Hardwick's men.

They haven't met since mid-season last year, the Cats swamping the visitors on a wet Geelong night that saw Irish pair Mullin and Mark O'Connor tag Miller and Noah Anderson, respectively.

Gold Coast recovered to clinch a finals berth for the first time in the club's 15-year history, with midfielder Miller often thrust forward in a move that could be repeated this season given the Suns' engine-room depth.

The 30-year-old said he was prepared for more close attention at People First Stadium on Friday, but that last year's events mattered little.

"I don't know about nightmares but he did a great job last time we played them," said Miller, who still had 20 disposals in that loss, of Mullin.

"I'm keen to see what they do this time around.

"Obviously I'm going to be prepared … going to have a few tools up my sleeve, ready to go.

"We have to leave last year behind us; start from ground zero and build our identity again."

The Suns started hot against Brisbane in last Thursday's pre-season clash, before the two-time defending premiers stormed home in a high-scoring shootout.

Geelong was disassembled by the Lions in last year's decider and Miller is excited by the early challenge.

"We've got the last two grand finalists (in successive weeks). It's a really good test … to see how our team's going to stack up," he said.

"You've got to be at your best, we're looking forward to the challenge."

The Suns will be without suspended key forward Jed Walter, who had pressed his case for selection with two early goals against the Lions before copping a one-week suspension for a high shot.

And reigning Brownlow Medallist Matt Rowell won't play as he recovers from surgery on his hand after a State of Origin injury.

"He's got a big cast on at the moment; it looks ridiculous, like he's got a broken arm but it's just a knuckle," Miller said.

"But he's already out on the field catching footys … he can't get away from it."