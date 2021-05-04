|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Test
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|6-7 weeks
|Will Hamill
|Ankle
|Test
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|TBC
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Groin
|Test
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|Test
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Sloane needs to be cleared by an eye specialist this week but is a chance to return for the Showdown. Lynch has been ruled out and will require a week off legs before further assessment on his persistent toe injury. Pedlar has experienced groin soreness and missed a week in the SANFL. Crouch is close to joining the main training group. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groing
|TBC
|Jarrod Berry
|Adductor
|Test
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|Shin
|Test
|Lachie Neale
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|Test
|Henry Smith
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
The main question mark still hangs over Jarrod Berry. The young midfielder has missed the past two matches with a groin niggle and needs to complete main training to be considered. Berry has played just one-and-a-half games in the past six weeks. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Thumb
|Test
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Paddy Dow
|Eye
|TBC
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|10-12 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Marc Murphy
|Neck
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Shoulder
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Soreness
|Test
|Updated: Wednesday, May 5
Early prognosis
The Blues should regain Murphy (neck) and Williams (soreness) this week, while Silvagni (shoulder) is also closing on a return. Dow (eye) could also play, after his swelling subsided, but McGovern (hamstring) is set for an extended period on the sidelines. Tom De Koning (back) and Nic Newman (knee) returned through the VFL last week, while Carroll (thumb) should join them at reserves level this weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Trent Bianco
|Knee
|Test
|Mason Cox
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|4-6 weeks
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Greenwood will be assessed through the concussion protocols after missing their past two games. Cox sat out the VFL win over Gold Coast on Friday night having pulled up sore the week prior with hamstring tightness. Howe, Elliott and Adams are progressing their running at training this week. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Aaron Francis
|Ankle
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Andrew Phillips
|Soreness
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Monday, May 3
Early prognosis
The Bombers expect to get back Francis from injury after he failed to be given the all-clear to take on the Blues last week. The club hopes that Phillips is also available. Nik Cox left the ground with an arm injury in the second half against Carlton but played out the game. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|TBC
|Adam Cerra
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|TBC
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Alex Pearce
|Ankle
|1 week
|Luke Ryan
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Switkowski
|Finger
|1 week
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Ryan injured his calf late in the week and has been ruled out as a result. The Dockers are yet to confirm the extent of the shoulder injury to Hughes, while Chapman is also in doubt this week after playing through a painful shoulder injury himself against West Coast. Hamling has suffered a setback in his return after a routine scan. David Mundy underwent treatment on his back during the week but is expected to be fine to face Brisbane. Banfield and Sturt were injured in the WAFL, with the extent of damage unclear. Both will see specialists this week and are set for a stint on the sidelines. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Ankle
|5-8 weeks
|Francis Evans
|Ankle
|3-6 weeks
|Shaun Higgins
|Thumb/hamstring
|Test
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Knee
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Gryan Miers
|Fractured leg
|TBC
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Miers' run of 53 consecutive games from debut will end for the Grand Final rematch against Richmond after scans revealed he had suffered a hairline fracture to his lower leg (fibula) against Sydney. Higgins will be considered for a return after ramping up his training, while Kolodjashnij will be assessed later in the week. However, O'Connor will be still sidelined for several weeks. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|TBC
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Hombsch
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Luke Towey
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Jacob Townsend
|Face
|1 week
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Rowell ticked off a milestone in his recovery from a PCL injury, getting out of his brace after six weeks. The young midfielder now needs to improve his strength in the area before he can resume running. Hombsch was the only new injury from the weekend, suffering a strained calf in the first half of the Suns' VFL match. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Buntine
|Concussion
|TBC
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Nick Haynes
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|5 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jake Stein
|Thumb
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
The Giants seem to lose a few players each week, with Daniels, Reid and Buntine the latest to go down. Daniels hurt his left hamstring in the first term, after having a similar issue earlier in the year, and will miss at least a month with a grade two strain. Reid missed round six with a minor hamstring tweak and returned to face Adelaide, but he re-injured it during the game and had to play out the match up forward. Buntine came on early as medical sub to replace Daniels but was later concussed. In better news, Daniel Lloyd is available after recovering from a nasty quad tendon tear that he suffered ahead of round one. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Shaun Burgoyne
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Soreness
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Chad Wingard
|Soreness
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Burgoyne has been ruled out of Sunday's date with West Coast with his ankle still not yet recovered from the setback sustained a fortnight ago in Launceston. Wingard and O'Meara will be assessed later in the week, along with Ceglar who is aiming to return quicker than expected. Grainger-Barras' knee injury is taking a little longer than first hoped, however the Hawks believe he's turned a corner in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|4-6 weeks
|Jay Lockhart
|Calf
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Aaron vandenBerg
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Toe
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
The Demons suffered a horror blow on Sunday, with Tomlinson (knee) set to be sidelined for the remainder of the year. Viney (toe) will miss at least the next fortnight, but James Harmes (wrist) made a successful return through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Aidan Bonar
|Thigh
|TBC
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|TBC
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|7-9 weeks
|Matt McGuiness
|Foot
|TBC
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos lost Bonar (thigh) on Sunday, with the extent of his injury unclear. However, they were buoyed by the return of Trent Dumont (calf) through the VFL. The club is still yet to put definitive timelines on when Corr (toe), McGuinness (foot) or Spicer (hamstring) will return. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Calf
|Test
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Rockliff suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee in the SANFL and underwent scans on Monday, which confirmed he had no other structural damage. Goldsack, who has recovered from a similar injury, is set to return at SANFL level. Travis Boak (quad) and Ryan Burton (ribs) have been cleared to play this week. There has been no adjustment in the return timeframes for key youngsters Butters and Duursma. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Cotchin
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ryan Garthwaite
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Dylan Grimes
|Concussion
|1 week
|Kane Lambert
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Concussion
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 months
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Monday, May 3
Early prognosis
The Tigers will lose their captain Cotchin for multiple weeks after he succumbed to another hamstring strain last week late in the win over the Bulldogs, while Grimes will miss through concussion. But they are set to regain Martin after his concussion and Vlastuin is also pushing for a return against the Cats this week. Prestia and Lambert remain a little further away from their comebacks from respective calf injuries. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Fractured leg
|2-3 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Dean Kent
|Concussion
|1 week
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Kent faces the mandatory one-week break due to concussion sustained in Sandringham's VFL match against Box Hill on Sunday. Carlisle missed the game due to a back spasm at main training on Thursday. Geary completed his first running session last week after recent ankle surgery, while there's no clearer picture around a timeline for Hannebery's return. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lance Franklin
|Knee
|Test
|George Hewett
|Concussion
|Test
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Finger
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
The Swans expect to get Franklin, Rampe and Hewett back for the top-four clash with Melbourne at the MCG. Melican had a good game in defence against Geelong’s twin towers, but hurt his hamstring late in the thrilling victory. Naismith is nearing a return from a ruptured ACL in his troublesome right knee. The ruckman has been in full training for five weeks and should be ready to play in the VFL in a couple of weeks. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Shannon Hurn
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Shin
|4-6 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, May 4
Early prognosis
Hurn reinjured his calf in the final minute of Friday's captain's run, ruling him out for a similar timeframe after missing two matches with the first occurrence. Neither Barrass or McGovern are expected to return this week, but Ryan is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Yeo has targeted a return close to the round 13 bye. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|11-15 weeks
|Tim English
|Concussion
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|9-11 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Back
|Test
|Bailey Williams
|Collarbone
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Monday, May 3
Early prognosis
The Dogs are set to recall English after he missed last week's defeat to Richmond with concussion from the previous round. Vandermeer was also an absentee last week with a back injury and the Dogs missed his speed in the front half. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list