PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Test
 Matt Crouch  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  6-7 weeks
 Will Hamill  Ankle  Test
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  TBC
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Luke Pedlar   Groin  Test
 Rory Sloane  Eye  Test
 Daniel Talia  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Sloane needs to be cleared by an eye specialist this week but is a chance to return for the Showdown. Lynch has been ruled out and will require a week off legs before further assessment on his persistent toe injury. Pedlar has experienced groin soreness and missed a week in the SANFL. Crouch is close to joining the main training group. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groing  TBC
 Jarrod Berry  Adductor  Test
 Cam Ellis-Yolmen  Shin  Test
 Lachie Neale  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  Test
 Henry Smith  Calf  Test
 Jack Payne  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The main question mark still hangs over Jarrod Berry. The young midfielder has missed the past two matches with a groin niggle and needs to complete main training to be considered. Berry has played just one-and-a-half games in the past six weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Thumb  Test
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Paddy Dow  Eye  TBC
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Jack Martin  Knee  2 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  10-12 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Marc Murphy  Neck  Test
 Jack Silvagni  Shoulder  Test
 Zac Williams  Soreness  Test
 Updated: Wednesday, May 5

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Murphy (neck) and Williams (soreness) this week, while Silvagni (shoulder) is also closing on a return. Dow (eye) could also play, after his swelling subsided, but McGovern (hamstring) is set for an extended period on the sidelines. Tom De Koning (back) and Nic Newman (knee) returned through the VFL last week, while Carroll (thumb) should join them at reserves level this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Trent Bianco  Knee  Test
 Mason Cox  Hamstring  Test
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  4-6 weeks
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Greenwood will be assessed through the concussion protocols after missing their past two games. Cox sat out the VFL win over Gold Coast on Friday night having pulled up sore the week prior with hamstring tightness. Howe, Elliott and Adams are progressing their running at training this week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   2-3 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  Test
 Sam Draper  Ankle   3-5 weeks
 Aaron Francis  Ankle  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Andrew Phillips  Soreness  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite 
Updated: Monday, May 3

Early prognosis

The Bombers expect to get back Francis from injury after he failed to be given the all-clear to take on the Blues last week. The club hopes that Phillips is also available. Nik Cox left the ground with an arm injury in the second half against Carlton but played out the game. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  TBC
 Adam Cerra  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  TBC
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  TBC
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  5-6 weeks
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  TBC
 Alex Pearce  Ankle  1 week
 Luke Ryan  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Sam Sturt  Knee  TBC
 Sam Switkowski  Finger  1 week
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Ryan injured his calf late in the week and has been ruled out as a result. The Dockers are yet to confirm the extent of the shoulder injury to Hughes, while Chapman is also in doubt this week after playing through a painful shoulder injury himself against West Coast. Hamling has suffered a setback in his return after a routine scan. David Mundy underwent treatment on his back during the week but is expected to be fine to face Brisbane. Banfield and Sturt were injured in the WAFL, with the extent of damage unclear. Both will see specialists this week and are set for a stint on the sidelines. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Dangerfield  Ankle   5-8 weeks
 Francis Evans  Ankle  3-6 weeks
 Shaun Higgins  Thumb/hamstring  Test
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Knee  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Gryan Miers  Fractured leg  TBC
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Miers' run of 53 consecutive games from debut will end for the Grand Final rematch against Richmond after scans revealed he had suffered a hairline fracture to his lower leg (fibula) against Sydney. Higgins will be considered for a return after ramping up his training, while Kolodjashnij will be assessed later in the week. However, O'Connor will be still sidelined for several weeks. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  TBC
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Jack Hombsch  Calf  3 weeks
 Matt Rowell  Knee  6 weeks
 Luke Towey  Foot  3 weeks
 Jacob Townsend  Face  1 week
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Rowell ticked off a milestone in his recovery from a PCL injury, getting out of his brace after six weeks. The young midfielder now needs to improve his strength in the area before he can resume running. Hombsch was the only new injury from the weekend, suffering a strained calf in the first half of the Suns' VFL match. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Buntine  Concussion  TBC
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Phil Davis  Calf  4 weeks
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Nick Haynes  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  1 week
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  5 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Jake Stein  Thumb  5-7 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The Giants seem to lose a few players each week, with Daniels, Reid and Buntine the latest to go down. Daniels hurt his left hamstring in the first term, after having a similar issue earlier in the year, and will miss at least a month with a grade two strain. Reid missed round six with a minor hamstring tweak and returned to face Adelaide, but he re-injured it during the game and had to play out the match up forward. Buntine came on early as medical sub to replace Daniels but was later concussed. In better news, Daniel Lloyd is available after recovering from a nasty quad tendon tear that he suffered ahead of round one. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Shaun Burgoyne  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle  Test
 Will Day  Ankle  Indefinite
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jaeger O'Meara  Soreness  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 Chad Wingard  Soreness  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Burgoyne has been ruled out of Sunday's date with West Coast with his ankle still not yet recovered from the setback sustained a fortnight ago in Launceston. Wingard and O'Meara will be assessed later in the week, along with Ceglar who is aiming to return quicker than expected. Grainger-Barras' knee injury is taking a little longer than first hoped, however the Hawks believe he's turned a corner in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  4-6 weeks
 Jay Lockhart  Calf  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Joel Smith  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Aaron vandenBerg  Quad  3 weeks
 Jack Viney  Toe  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The Demons suffered a horror blow on Sunday, with Tomlinson (knee) set to be sidelined for the remainder of the year. Viney (toe) will miss at least the next fortnight, but James Harmes (wrist) made a successful return through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Aidan Bonar  Thigh  TBC
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  TBC
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  7-9 weeks
 Matt McGuiness  Foot  TBC
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos lost Bonar (thigh) on Sunday, with the extent of his injury unclear. However, they were buoyed by the return of Trent Dumont (calf) through the VFL. The club is still yet to put definitive timelines on when Corr (toe), McGuinness (foot) or Spicer (hamstring) will return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  TBC
 Zak Butters  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  10-12 weeks
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Ollie Lord  Calf  Test
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  Knee  6-8 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Rockliff suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee in the SANFL and underwent scans on Monday, which confirmed he had no other structural damage. Goldsack, who has recovered from a similar injury, is set to return at SANFL level. Travis Boak (quad) and Ryan Burton (ribs) have been cleared to play this week. There has been no adjustment in the return timeframes for key youngsters Butters and Duursma. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Cotchin  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Ryan Garthwaite  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Dylan Grimes  Concussion  1 week
 Kane Lambert  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Concussion  Test
 Dion Prestia  Calf  2-3 weeks 
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  3 months
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee  Test 
Updated: Monday, May 3

Early prognosis

The Tigers will lose their captain Cotchin for multiple weeks after he succumbed to another hamstring strain last week late in the win over the Bulldogs, while Grimes will miss through concussion. But they are set to regain Martin after his concussion and Vlastuin is also pushing for a return against the Cats this week. Prestia and Lambert remain a little further away from their comebacks from respective calf injuries. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Test
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  2-3 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Dean Kent  Concussion  1 week
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Kent faces the mandatory one-week break due to concussion sustained in Sandringham's VFL match against Box Hill on Sunday. Carlisle missed the game due to a back spasm at main training on Thursday. Geary completed his first running session last week after recent ankle surgery, while there's no clearer picture around a timeline for Hannebery's return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lance Franklin  Knee  Test
 George Hewett  Concussion  Test
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  2 weeks
 Dane Rampe  Finger  Test
 Sam Reid   Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Ben Ronke  Knee  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The Swans expect to get Franklin, Rampe and Hewett back for the top-four clash with Melbourne at the MCG. Melican had a good game in defence against Geelong’s twin towers, but hurt his hamstring late in the thrilling victory. Naismith is nearing a return from a ruptured ACL in his troublesome right knee. The ruckman has been in full training for five weeks and should be ready to play in the VFL in a couple of weeks. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Barrass  Shoulder  TBC
 Shannon Hurn  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Shin  4-6 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Hurn reinjured his calf in the final minute of Friday's captain's run, ruling him out for a similar timeframe after missing two matches with the first occurrence. Neither Barrass or McGovern are expected to return this week, but Ryan is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Yeo has targeted a return close to the round 13 bye. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  11-15 weeks
 Tim English  Concussion  Test
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  9-11 weeks 
 Ed Richards  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Back  Test
 Bailey Williams   Collarbone   1-2 weeks 
Updated: Monday, May 3

Early prognosis

The Dogs are set to recall English after he missed last week's defeat to Richmond with concussion from the previous round. Vandermeer was also an absentee last week with a back injury and the Dogs missed his speed in the front half. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 