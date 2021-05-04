PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Test Matt Crouch Groin 1-2 weeks Lochlan Gollant Finger 6-7 weeks Will Hamill Ankle Test Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe TBC Wayne Milera Knee Season Luke Pedlar Groin Test Rory Sloane Eye Test Daniel Talia Foot 5-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Sloane needs to be cleared by an eye specialist this week but is a chance to return for the Showdown. Lynch has been ruled out and will require a week off legs before further assessment on his persistent toe injury. Pedlar has experienced groin soreness and missed a week in the SANFL. Crouch is close to joining the main training group. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groing TBC Jarrod Berry Adductor Test Cam Ellis-Yolmen Shin Test Lachie Neale Ankle 6-7 weeks Ely Smith Ankle Test Henry Smith Calf Test Jack Payne Foot 1-2 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The main question mark still hangs over Jarrod Berry. The young midfielder has missed the past two matches with a groin niggle and needs to complete main training to be considered. Berry has played just one-and-a-half games in the past six weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Thumb Test Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Paddy Dow Eye TBC Zac Fisher Ankle 5-6 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 2-3 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Jack Martin Knee 2 weeks Oscar McDonald Back 10-12 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 8-10 weeks Marc Murphy Neck Test Jack Silvagni Shoulder Test Zac Williams Soreness Test Updated: Wednesday, May 5

Early prognosis

The Blues should regain Murphy (neck) and Williams (soreness) this week, while Silvagni (shoulder) is also closing on a return. Dow (eye) could also play, after his swelling subsided, but McGovern (hamstring) is set for an extended period on the sidelines. Tom De Koning (back) and Nic Newman (knee) returned through the VFL last week, while Carroll (thumb) should join them at reserves level this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 5-7 weeks Trent Bianco Knee Test Mason Cox Hamstring Test Jamie Elliott Leg 4-6 weeks Levi Greenwood Concussion Test Jeremy Howe Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Greenwood will be assessed through the concussion protocols after missing their past two games. Cox sat out the VFL win over Gold Coast on Friday night having pulled up sore the week prior with hamstring tightness. Howe, Elliott and Adams are progressing their running at training this week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Hamstring 2-3 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle Test Sam Draper Ankle 3-5 weeks Aaron Francis Ankle Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Andrew Phillips Soreness Test Dylan Shiel Knee 8-10 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Updated: Monday, May 3

Early prognosis

The Bombers expect to get back Francis from injury after he failed to be given the all-clear to take on the Blues last week. The club hopes that Phillips is also available. Nik Cox left the ground with an arm injury in the second half against Carlton but played out the game. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle TBC Adam Cerra Ankle 1-2 weeks Heath Chapman Shoulder TBC Joel Hamling Ankle TBC Stephen Hill Hamstring 5-6 weeks Ethan Hughes Shoulder TBC Alex Pearce Ankle 1 week Luke Ryan Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Sturt Knee TBC Sam Switkowski Finger 1 week Hayden Young Hamstring 6-8 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Ryan injured his calf late in the week and has been ruled out as a result. The Dockers are yet to confirm the extent of the shoulder injury to Hughes, while Chapman is also in doubt this week after playing through a painful shoulder injury himself against West Coast. Hamling has suffered a setback in his return after a routine scan. David Mundy underwent treatment on his back during the week but is expected to be fine to face Brisbane. Banfield and Sturt were injured in the WAFL, with the extent of damage unclear. Both will see specialists this week and are set for a stint on the sidelines. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Ankle 5-8 weeks Francis Evans Ankle 3-6 weeks Shaun Higgins Thumb/hamstring Test Jake Kolodjashnij Knee Test Nathan Kreuger Knee 1-2 weeks Gryan Miers Fractured leg TBC Mark O'Connor Hamstring 2-4 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Miers' run of 53 consecutive games from debut will end for the Grand Final rematch against Richmond after scans revealed he had suffered a hairline fracture to his lower leg (fibula) against Sydney. Higgins will be considered for a return after ramping up his training, while Kolodjashnij will be assessed later in the week. However, O'Connor will be still sidelined for several weeks. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee TBC Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Jack Hombsch Calf 3 weeks Matt Rowell Knee 6 weeks Luke Towey Foot 3 weeks Jacob Townsend Face 1 week Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Rowell ticked off a milestone in his recovery from a PCL injury, getting out of his brace after six weeks. The young midfielder now needs to improve his strength in the area before he can resume running. Hombsch was the only new injury from the weekend, suffering a strained calf in the first half of the Suns' VFL match. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Buntine Concussion TBC Stephen Coniglio Ankle 6-8 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Phil Davis Calf 4 weeks Matt de Boer Hamstring 6-7 weeks Nick Haynes Hamstring 1-3 weeks Tom Hutchesson Hamstring 1 week Adam Kennedy Shoulder 5 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 3-5 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring 2 weeks Jake Stein Thumb 5-7 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The Giants seem to lose a few players each week, with Daniels, Reid and Buntine the latest to go down. Daniels hurt his left hamstring in the first term, after having a similar issue earlier in the year, and will miss at least a month with a grade two strain. Reid missed round six with a minor hamstring tweak and returned to face Adelaide, but he re-injured it during the game and had to play out the match up forward. Buntine came on early as medical sub to replace Daniels but was later concussed. In better news, Daniel Lloyd is available after recovering from a nasty quad tendon tear that he suffered ahead of round one. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Hamstring 4-5 weeks Shaun Burgoyne Ankle 1-2 weeks Jon Ceglar Ankle Test Will Day Ankle Indefinite Denver Grainger-Barras Knee 4-6 weeks Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jaeger O'Meara Soreness Test James Sicily Knee Indefinite Chad Wingard Soreness Test Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Burgoyne has been ruled out of Sunday's date with West Coast with his ankle still not yet recovered from the setback sustained a fortnight ago in Launceston. Wingard and O'Meara will be assessed later in the week, along with Ceglar who is aiming to return quicker than expected. Grainger-Barras' knee injury is taking a little longer than first hoped, however the Hawks believe he's turned a corner in his recovery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Bailey Laurie Eye 4-6 weeks Jay Lockhart Calf Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Joel Smith Knee 4-6 weeks Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Aaron vandenBerg Quad 3 weeks Jack Viney Toe 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The Demons suffered a horror blow on Sunday, with Tomlinson (knee) set to be sidelined for the remainder of the year. Viney (toe) will miss at least the next fortnight, but James Harmes (wrist) made a successful return through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 3-5 weeks Aidan Bonar Thigh TBC Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe TBC Kyron Hayden Hamstring 2-3 weeks Luke McDonald Pectoral 7-9 weeks Matt McGuiness Foot TBC Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 2-3 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Robbie Tarrant Kidney Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos lost Bonar (thigh) on Sunday, with the extent of his injury unclear. However, they were buoyed by the return of Trent Dumont (calf) through the VFL. The club is still yet to put definitive timelines on when Corr (toe), McGuinness (foot) or Spicer (hamstring) will return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring TBC Zak Butters Ankle 3-4 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 10-12 weeks Lachie Jones Ankle 3-4 weeks Ollie Lord Calf Test Jackson Mead Spleen TBC Jake Pasini Shoulder 8-10 weeks Tom Rockliff Knee 6-8 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Rockliff suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee in the SANFL and underwent scans on Monday, which confirmed he had no other structural damage. Goldsack, who has recovered from a similar injury, is set to return at SANFL level. Travis Boak (quad) and Ryan Burton (ribs) have been cleared to play this week. There has been no adjustment in the return timeframes for key youngsters Butters and Duursma. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Cotchin Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ryan Garthwaite Shoulder 1-2 weeks Dylan Grimes Concussion 1 week Kane Lambert Calf 2-3 weeks Dustin Martin Concussion Test Dion Prestia Calf 2-3 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 3 months Nick Vlastuin Knee Test Updated: Monday, May 3

Early prognosis

The Tigers will lose their captain Cotchin for multiple weeks after he succumbed to another hamstring strain last week late in the win over the Bulldogs, while Grimes will miss through concussion. But they are set to regain Martin after his concussion and Vlastuin is also pushing for a return against the Cats this week. Prestia and Lambert remain a little further away from their comebacks from respective calf injuries. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Carlisle Back Test Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 2-3 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Dean Kent Concussion 1 week Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Kent faces the mandatory one-week break due to concussion sustained in Sandringham's VFL match against Box Hill on Sunday. Carlisle missed the game due to a back spasm at main training on Thursday. Geary completed his first running session last week after recent ankle surgery, while there's no clearer picture around a timeline for Hannebery's return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lance Franklin Knee Test George Hewett Concussion Test Lewis Melican Hamstring 2-3 weeks Sam Naismith Knee 2 weeks Dane Rampe Finger Test Sam Reid Hamstring 2-3 weeks Ben Ronke Knee TBC Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

The Swans expect to get Franklin, Rampe and Hewett back for the top-four clash with Melbourne at the MCG. Melican had a good game in defence against Geelong’s twin towers, but hurt his hamstring late in the thrilling victory. Naismith is nearing a return from a ruptured ACL in his troublesome right knee. The ruckman has been in full training for five weeks and should be ready to play in the VFL in a couple of weeks. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Shoulder TBC Shannon Hurn Calf 2-3 weeks Jeremy McGovern Groin 1-2 weeks Liam Ryan Shin 4-6 weeks Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, May 4

Early prognosis

Hurn reinjured his calf in the final minute of Friday's captain's run, ruling him out for a similar timeframe after missing two matches with the first occurrence. Neither Barrass or McGovern are expected to return this week, but Ryan is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Yeo has targeted a return close to the round 13 bye. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 11-15 weeks Tim English Concussion Test Ryan Gardner Shoulder 2-4 weeks Toby McLean Knee 3-5 weeks Lin Jong Hamstring 9-11 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 2-4 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Back Test Bailey Williams Collarbone 1-2 weeks Updated: Monday, May 3

Early prognosis

The Dogs are set to recall English after he missed last week's defeat to Richmond with concussion from the previous round. Vandermeer was also an absentee last week with a back injury and the Dogs missed his speed in the front half. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list