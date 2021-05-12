FIVE teams have no chance of winning in round nine, according to our expert tipsters.
Despite a final-quarter fightback last week, only three think the Bulldogs can get the job done against Port Adelaide, while only Andrew Krakouer reckons North Melbourne's first win will come against the 17th-placed Hawks.
Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.
Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.
The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 29 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 51
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 49
KANE CORNES
Geelong - 33 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 49
MITCH CLEARY
Geelong – 11 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 48
DAISY PEARCE
Geelong – 56 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 48
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 31 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 48
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 4 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 9
Total: 47
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 24 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 47
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong – 21 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 46
SARAH BLACK
Geelong – 22 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 44
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Geelong - 25 points
Sydney
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 43
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - 21 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 43
TOTALS
St Kilda 0-12 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Collingwood
Hawthorn 11-1 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 0-12 Brisbane
Richmond 7-5 Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide 9-3 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 9-3 Fremantle
Melbourne 12-0 Carlton
West Coast 12-0 Adelaide