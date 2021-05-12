FIVE teams have no chance of winning in round nine, according to our expert tipsters.

Despite a final-quarter fightback last week, only three think the Bulldogs can get the job done against Port Adelaide, while only Andrew Krakouer reckons North Melbourne's first win will come against the 17th-placed Hawks.

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 29 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 8
Total: 51

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide 
Essendon
Melbourne 
West Coast 

Last week: 7
Total: 49

KANE CORNES

Geelong - 33 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 8
Total: 49

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong – 11 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 8
Total: 48

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – 56 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 48

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 31 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 48

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 4 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 9
Total: 47

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 24 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Fremantle 
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 47

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 21 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 46

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – 22 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast 

Last week: 8
Total: 44

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong - 25 points
Sydney
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Melbourne
West Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 43

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 21 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Melbourne
West Coast 

Last week: 7
Total: 43

TOTALS

St Kilda 0-12 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Collingwood
Hawthorn 11-1 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 0-12 Brisbane
Richmond 7-5 Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide 9-3 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 9-3 Fremantle
Melbourne 12-0 Carlton
West Coast 12-0 Adelaide

