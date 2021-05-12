Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

FIVE teams have no chance of winning in round nine, according to our expert tipsters.

Despite a final-quarter fightback last week, only three think the Bulldogs can get the job done against Port Adelaide, while only Andrew Krakouer reckons North Melbourne's first win will come against the 17th-placed Hawks.

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 29 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 51

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 22 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 49

KANE CORNES

Geelong - 33 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 49

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong – 11 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 48

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – 56 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 48

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 31 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 48

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 4 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 9

Total: 47

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 24 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 47

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 21 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 46

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – 22 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 44

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong - 25 points

Sydney

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 43

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 21 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 43

TOTALS

St Kilda 0-12 Geelong

Sydney 12-0 Collingwood

Hawthorn 11-1 North Melbourne

Gold Coast 0-12 Brisbane

Richmond 7-5 Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide 9-3 Western Bulldogs

Essendon 9-3 Fremantle

Melbourne 12-0 Carlton

West Coast 12-0 Adelaide