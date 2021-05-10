A dejected Harry McKay after Carlton's round eight loss to the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on May 9, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL wishes to advise the Match Review of the Sunday matches of Round Eight has been completed. One charge was laid.

Charge laid:

Harry McKay, Carlton, has been charged with Striking Bailey Dale, Western Bulldogs, during the third quarter of the Round Eight match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday May 9, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.