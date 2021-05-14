GEELONG has done it again, swinging a late change ahead of Friday night’s clash with St Kilda with forward Luke Dahlhaus out of the Cats’ side.

The Western Bulldogs premiership player has been replaced by youngster Jordan Clark.

It comes a week after the Cats dropped Rhys Stanley officially an hour before the first bounce of their clash with Richmond and replaced him with Esava Ratugolea despite the change having been flagged days earlier.

First-year midfielder Max Holmes will start as the Cats’ medical substitute against the Saints, who will have Ben Long in that role.

Match Previews R9: St Kilda v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Cats at Marvel Stadium

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus replaced in selected side by Jordan Clark

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Ben Long

Geelong: Max Holmes