FORMER AFL-listed players Ben Crocker, Patrick McCartin, Wylie Buzza, Darcy Lang, Luke Partington and Josh Begley are among more than 300 players to have already nominated for this year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft ahead of next month's intake.

The AFL opened nominations on Monday for prospects to apply for the mid-season draft, which will take place after round 11 on Wednesday, June 2.

The mid-season rookie draft was cancelled last season, having been reintroduced in 2019 to allow clubs another mechanism to add to their list during the season.

Prospects who nominated for last year's NAB AFL Draft but were overlooked are eligible for the mid-season draft, as are players who have been formerly been on AFL lists.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R4: Crocker in calculations after frenetic four Former Magpie and Crow Ben Crocker may be mounting a case for the mid-season draft after another masterclass in front of the sticks, snaring all of his four goals in the final-quarter

It means a suite of ex-AFL players have thrown their hat in the ring for another shot at the top level, including Crocker, who was considered by Carlton in the pre-season and is playing for the Blues' VFL side this season.

Former Cat and Power ruckman/forward Buzza is on the radar of clubs, while ex-Bomber Begley and former Blue and Cat Lang have also put their names forward while playing in the VFL. Former Eagles midfielder Partington has impressed at SANFL level again this season and has been monitored by scouts.

2014's No.1 draft pick McCartin is also hoping to reignite his career despite serving a five-game suspension recently for striking while playing in the VFL for Sydney.

Former Gold Coast and Fremantle goalsneak Brandon Matera has also nominated.

Harrison Macreadie, Kym Lebois, Declan Mountford, Ryley Stoddart, Toby Wooller and Ben Silvagni are among the other former AFL-listed players to have put through their nominations for the Mid-Season Draft.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Who goes No.1? All your mid-season draft questions answered Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge explain how the upcoming mid-season draft will work

Former Sydney ruckman Michael Knoll, who was picked by the Swans in the 2019 Mid-Season Draft, is another hoping for another chance as clubs scour the market for ruck options.

Of the players who were overlooked at last year's Draft to have caught the eye of recruiters this season, Murray Bushrangers pair Cameron McLeod and Patrick Parnell have nominated and have attracted interest as possible mid-season picks.

The expected No.1 pick Jacob Edwards, who has been weighing up whether he nominates but is expected to put himself into the mid-season draft pool, is yet to nominate, as is ruckman Ned Moyle, who also has interest as an early mid-season selection.

As part of their nominations, the players are able to say whether they are open to a six-month contract, an 18-month contract or either. Nominations close on Tuesday, May 25.