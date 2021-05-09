Trent Bianco, Brett Bewley and Josh Jenkins all impressed for their second-tier sides. Pictures: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide Magpies v Adelaide - Saturday May 8, 4.05pm, Adelaide Oval

Forward Billy Frampton put in a dominant performance for Adelaide in the SANFL on Saturday, kicking 4.2 from 16 disposals in a 14-point loss to Port Adelaide.

Former Giant Jackson Hately also starred with 26 possessions, 1.1 and a game-high 13 tackles.

Midfielders Chayce Jones (27) and Ronin O’Connor (23) were able to find plenty of the ball.

Youngster James Borlase kicked 2.1 from 14 disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton - Sunday May 9, 12.05pm, VU Whitten Oval

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Coburg - Saturday May 8, 12.05pm, Victoria Park

Youngster Trent Bianco starred for the Pies in their thrilling four-point victory over Coburg on Saturday, finishing with 29 touches, seven tackles and a goal.

After being omitted from the seniors this week, Finlay Macrae (29 disposals) and Jay Rantall (26) responded with strong performances.

Also impressive were Brayden Sier (26) and forward Jack Ginnivan (3.1 and 13 disposals).

Big man Mason Cox recorded 20 hitouts and kicked 1.1 from 13 possessions.

VFL Showreel, R4: Bianco return worth the wait, AFL debut looms Trent Bianco inches one step closer to a long-awaited AFL debut after returning from injury to notch an impressive 29 touches

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v Peel Thunder, Saturday May 8, 2.10pm, Mineral Resources Park

Midfielder Brett Bewley was among Peel Thunder’s best during its 15-point win over Perth on Saturday, finishing with 24 disposals and six marks.

Youngster Luke Valente also found plenty of the ball with 23 disposals and three tackles.

Key forward Josh Treacy kicked 1.1 and also recorded 14 hitouts.

Draftee Nathan O'Driscoll had 16 disposals and took four marks.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Northern Bullants - Thursday May 6, 7.10pm, Marvel Stadium

Veteran Josh Jenkins put on a clinic in the VFL on Thursday night, finishing with 7.5, nine marks and 23 disposals against the Northern Bullants.

Ruckman Darcy Fort also starred in Geelong’s 45-point win, winning 25 hitouts and kicking a goal from 28 disposals.

Youngster Jordan Clark responded well to his omission from the seniors with 29 touches and eight tackles.

Also impressive for the Cats were Sam De Koning (2.1 and 17 disposals) and Charlie Constable (1.0 and 22).

VFL Showreel, R4: Jenkins explodes with super seven Josh Jenkins proved a class above the rest, notching a massive seven goals against the Northern Bullants

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill Hawks v Werribee - Saturday May 8, 2.35pm, Box Hill City Oval

After being omitted from the seniors, youngster Finn Maginness impressed for Box Hill in the VFL, finishing with 23 disposals, six marks and five tackles.

Youngster Damon Greaves also responded solidly to his omission, collecting 19 disposals in Box Hill’s 37-point loss to Werribee.

Veteran Keegan Brooksby was strong in the ruck, winning 30 hitouts and kicking a goal from eight touches.

Irishman Conor Nash finished with 14 possessions and four marks.

Not our day. We rallied in the last to give ourselves a sniff, but it wasn't to be.



Goals: Mascitti, Sonsie 2, Brockman, Brooksby, Kilpatrick, Greene pic.twitter.com/h1OerzgsMc — Box Hill Hawks (@BoxHillHawks) May 8, 2021

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sydney - Sunday May 9, 11.05am, Casey Fields

Match postponed

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v North Melbourne - Saturday May 8, 2pm, Fankhauser Reserve

North Melbourne suffered another hiding in the VFL on Saturday, but youngster Tristan Xerri put in a strong performance for the Roos against Southport.

He finished with 27 disposals and 21 hitouts, as North Melbourne went down by 107 points for the second week in a row.

Trent Dumont was also impressive as he continues his comeback from injury, laying nine tackles and collecting 22 disposals.

Forward Taylor Garner was solid with 18 touches and seven marks.

VFL Mini-Match: Southport v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the round four VFL clash between Southport and North Melbourne

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide Magpies v Adelaide - Saturday May 8, 4.05pm, Adelaide Oval

Defender Riley Bonner has put his hand up for senior selection with two goals and 26 disposals in Port Adelaide’s 14-point win in the SANFL on Saturday.

Jarrod Lienert has continued his strong SANFL form with a game-high 28 disposals, including 23 kicks.

Up forward, Peter Ladhams kicked 3.1 from 16 touches, while Joel Garner kicked two goals from 21 disposals.

After being omitted from the seniors, Sam Mayes responded with 23 possessions and 10 tackles.

FT | We get the win against the Crows in the SANFL Showdown!



GOALS: Ladhams 3, Edwards, Garner, Weidemann, Sutcliffe, Bonner 2.#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/ObPz2D4R7r — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) May 8, 2021

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sydney - Sunday May 9, 11.05am, Casey Fields

Match postponed

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast - Saturday May 8, 2.10pm, New Choice Homes Park

Youngster Xavier O'Neill shone brightly for the Eagles in the WAFL on Saturday, kicking 1.2 from 34 disposals, while also laying nine tackles.

While the Eagles were smashed by 125 points, Ben Johnson also found plenty of the ball and finished with 29 disposals.

Midfielder Brayden Ainsworth was impressive with 23 possessions and six marks.

Ruckman Callum Jamieson won 20 hitouts and finished with 11 disposals and seven tackles.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton - Sunday May 9, 12.05pm, VU Whitten Oval