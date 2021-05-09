Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action in a VFL practice match against Collingwood on March 19, 2021. Picture: Footscray Bulldogs

PRIZED youngster Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has sent a scare through the Western Bulldogs camp after suffering a bad head knock while playing in a VFL match on Sunday afternoon.

Featuring for the Bulldogs VFL side against Carlton at Victoria University Whitten Oval, Ugle-Hagan was left dazed following an attempted tackle on former Geelong midfielder James Parsons.

Ugle-Hagan had made a bright start to the contest, scoring the first goal of the round four clash against the Blues with a superb set-shot goal from the boundary in the opening minutes.

A beautiful finish from Jamarra ??



But medical staff took no risks with the No.1 draft pick and quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the match following the incident.

Ugle-Hagan is the only player yet to make his debut from the top five picks in last year's draft, with Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge staying patient with the 19-year-old despite some impressive form at VFL level.

Ugle-Hagan had managed eight goals from three VFL appearances for Footscray prior to Sunday's match and had been on the cusp of selection by being named emergency for the senior side twice over the past fortnight.

Vice-captain Mitch Wallis was a standout for the Dogs in a predominantly midfield role that is sure to thrust his name into the selection spotlight, while youngster Cody Weightman stole the show with a superb overhead mark.