Former Richmond teammates Liam Baker and Shai Bolton will join forces again for Western Australia

Shai Bolton and Liam Baker pose during an AFL State of Origin Western Australia media opportunity at Optus Stadium on December 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GRAND Final experience and speed on the outside could be the keys to Western Australia overcoming a powerful Victorian midfield when the teams meet in AFL Origin next year, according to former Richmond teammates Shai Bolton and Liam Baker.

Bolton and Baker have been announced as WA teammates for the February 14 clash at Optus Stadium, and the 2019-20 premiership players are excited to reunite in the Black Swans jumper.

Their big-game experience and success with Richmond will come in handy, the pair said, with WA's squad boasting 13 premierships between the 14 players named so far, compared to Victoria's seven.

"We've got a lot of boys that have been there, like Charlie Cameron, in Grand Finals. I reckon we'll go all right. They're coming to our home turf, so we'll see how we go," Bolton said on Thursday.

Challenged on how WA would match a star-studded Victorian midfield led by Marcus Bontempelli and Nick Daicos, Baker added: "They're coming over here, and I know what they're like, they don't like coming over here. It's a bit too far for them, but it's our home turf.

"We'll have a good crowd there. We'll have speed on the outside, there's Charlie (Cameron), Shai (Bolton) and Kozzie (Pickett) already in the team … good luck to them."

Charlie Cameron and Kysaiah Pickett chat prior to the R16 match between Brisbane and Melbourne at The Gabba on June 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Baker and Bolton said playing alongside each other again, as well as the ability to play with new players from opposition clubs, was part of the attraction of Origin.

Baker was also hopeful West Coast teammate Harley Reid would earn selection for Victoria and give him the chance to line up against the young star.

"I was chatting to him yesterday about it. It'd be good to see him out there and hopefully he gets picked," Baker said.

"He's one of the most exciting players in the comp, even though he's played two years.

"If he's out there, we’ve already had a little chat, we’d have a bit of fun out there I reckon and try and get one on each other. But I'd be fighting a losing battle there.

"Blokes like 'Loosh' (Jake Waterman) and Reuben (Ginbey) and 'Starc' (Brandon Starcevich), fingers crossed they get the call-up for WA, because it sounds like they're keen to play.

Jake Waterman in action during the R10 match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at Optus Stadium on May 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Hopefully there's a few more West Coast boys, but I think a few of them might even come along and have a watch, so there's a bit of excitement around the club."

Bolton said there was plenty of interest in the Origin match within the Dockers' squad, with Luke Jackson and Jordan Clark named and coach Justin Longmuir serving as Dean Cox's assistant.

Victorian pair Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong have also expressed interest in representing their state and shape as strong options for coach Chris Scott.

"I was just talking to Luke Jackson and all those boys before and they were just telling me that they can't wait to play and get into the Victorian boys," Bolton said.

"It's probably a bit more bragging rights, so we want to get the bragging rights over them and we're ready to go."

Baker is recovering from a hamstring niggle but expected to be back in full training after the Christmas break, with the 27-year-old determined to treat Origin as a full throttle preparation for the AFL season.

"The way it works out, I'm missing out on an intra-club, so that's a pretty big hitout to prepare for an AFL season," he said.

"So it (Origin) is filling in for that. It doesn't matter if it's a different team … I want to prepare to play my best for West Coast, and if that's having a red-hot crack, I'm sure the other boys are thinking the same thing.

Liam Baker and Shai Bolton address the media during an AFL State of Origin Western Australia media opportunity at Optus Stadium on December 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"But also just the excitement about playing for WA again. Even in the group chat, there's been a couple of messages talking about getting a win and that excited me a bit. I think the boys will be going full noise."

Asked about the prospect of leading West Coast in 2026 after the departure of co-captain Oscar Allen, Baker said: "It hasn't really been discussed or thought about really … 'Duggo' (Liam Duggan) is our skipper at the moment. I'm sure it will stay the same way leading into the season."

The versatile Eagle said small forward Malakai Champion had been in good spirits after suffering a suspected knee injury on Wednesday, with the 19-year-old set to undergo scans.

2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Aaron Naughton

Patrick Cripps

Shai Bolton

Tom Barrass

Chad Warner

Liam Baker

Charlie Cameron

Darcy Cameron

Jordan Clark

Bradley Hill

Jesse Hogan

Luke Jackson

Kysaiah Pickett

Sam Taylor

VICTORIA

Zak Butters

Marcus Bontempelli

Jeremy Cameron

Matt Rowell

Nick Daicos

Noah Anderson

Sam Darcy

Max Gawn

Toby Greene

Max Holmes

Hugh McCluggage

Jack Sinclair

Tom Stewart

Jacob Weitering

* more players still to be announced for both squads