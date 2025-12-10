LIVEWIRE forwards Charlie Cameron and Kysaiah Pickett and Fremantle superstar Luke Jackson are among the latest players to commit to the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin match.
They are among nine new Western Australian players to sign up for the Origin clash between Western Australia and Victoria, to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, February 14.
Cameron and Pickett will be joined in the Western Australia squad by Jackson (Fremantle), Liam Baker (West Coast), Darcy Cameron (Collingwood), Jordan Clark (Geelong), Bradley Hill (St Kilda), Jesse Hogan (GWS) and Sam Taylor (GWS).
Those nine players add to the Sandgropers already announced – Tom Barrass (Hawthorn), Shai Bolton (Fremantle), Patrick Cripps (Carlton), Aaron Naughton (Western Bulldogs) and Chad Warner (Sydney).
The WA team will be coached by Sydney's senior coach Dean Cox with Fremantle's Justin Longmuir as his assistant, while Geelong coach Chris Scott will helm Victoria with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell assisting him.
"I'm really happy with how the squad is shaping up, with 14 of the state's best homegrown footballers locked in and ready to represent Western Australia," Cox said.
"They're all players who know how to stand up in big moments, and half of them are premiership players which will be invaluable experience on the Origin stage.
"I am also excited to see a few familiar faces team up again. Kozzy and Luke were great teammates at Melbourne, and Liam Baker and Shai Bolton forged something special together at Richmond. Seeing those combinations back together in the 'Black Swan' will be awesome."
West Coast champion Glen Jakovich is chairing the WA selection panel and Melbourne great Garry Lyon is doing the same for Victoria.
2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Aaron Naughton
Patrick Cripps
Shai Bolton
Tom Barrass
Chad Warner
Liam Baker
Charlie Cameron
Darcy Cameron
Jordan Clark
Bradley Hill
Jesse Hogan
Luke Jackson
Kysaiah Pickett
Sam Taylor
VICTORIA
Zak Butters
Marcus Bontempelli
Jeremy Cameron
Matt Rowell
Nick Daicos
* more players still to be announced for both squads