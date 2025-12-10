There is excitement aplenty among the nine new players to sign up for the Western Australian squad for 2026 AAMI AFL Origin

Charlie Cameron, Luke Jackson and Kysaiah Pickett. Pictures: AFL Photos

LIVEWIRE forwards Charlie Cameron and Kysaiah Pickett and Fremantle superstar Luke Jackson are among the latest players to commit to the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin match.

They are among nine new Western Australian players to sign up for the Origin clash between Western Australia and Victoria, to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, February 14.

Cameron and Pickett will be joined in the Western Australia squad by Jackson (Fremantle), Liam Baker (West Coast), Darcy Cameron (Collingwood), Jordan Clark (Geelong), Bradley Hill (St Kilda), Jesse Hogan (GWS) and Sam Taylor (GWS).

Sam Taylor and Jesse Hogan after the round two match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Those nine players add to the Sandgropers already announced – Tom Barrass (Hawthorn), Shai Bolton (Fremantle), Patrick Cripps (Carlton), Aaron Naughton (Western Bulldogs) and Chad Warner (Sydney).

The WA team will be coached by Sydney's senior coach Dean Cox with Fremantle's Justin Longmuir as his assistant, while Geelong coach Chris Scott will helm Victoria with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell assisting him.

"I'm really happy with how the squad is shaping up, with 14 of the state's best homegrown footballers locked in and ready to represent Western Australia," Cox said.

"They're all players who know how to stand up in big moments, and half of them are premiership players which will be invaluable experience on the Origin stage.

"I am also excited to see a few familiar faces team up again. Kozzy and Luke were great teammates at Melbourne, and Liam Baker and Shai Bolton forged something special together at Richmond. Seeing those combinations back together in the 'Black Swan' will be awesome."

West Coast champion Glen Jakovich is chairing the WA selection panel and Melbourne great Garry Lyon is doing the same for Victoria.

2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Aaron Naughton

Patrick Cripps

Shai Bolton

Tom Barrass

Chad Warner

Liam Baker

Charlie Cameron

Darcy Cameron

Jordan Clark

Bradley Hill

Jesse Hogan

Luke Jackson

Kysaiah Pickett

Sam Taylor

VICTORIA

Zak Butters

Marcus Bontempelli

Jeremy Cameron

Matt Rowell

Nick Daicos

* more players still to be announced for both squads