AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another massive round of football.

In today's episode ... Nat and Damo discuss a tale of two coaches, comparing Damien Hardwick and David Teague and how they emerged from controversial media conferences during the week, with a particular focus on Teague's intriguing mea culpa. Is Carlton aligned?

Damo and Nat also look at Melbourne's incredible winning streak (the club's best start in 65 years), and North Melbourne's drought-breaking win.

>> LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST BELOW

And guess who's back on the menu with a "flat-track bully" tag and a scoreline of 1-3 against the best teams. There's heaps more too.

START LISTENING NOW