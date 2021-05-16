CAN THE Dons finally win a game after weeks of final-quarter heartbreak, or will the Dockers get their season back on track?

Both teams will be hungry for a win when they meet at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Dockers will be looking to break a two-game losing streak, while Essendon will be in the hunt for their third win of the season.

Fremantle sits 10th on the ladder with a 4-4 record, while Essendon is in 15th, with a 2-6 record.

Match Previews R9: Essendon v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Dockers at Marvel Stadium

Essendon has come agonisingly close to victory in its past two games, and Ben Rutten will be hoping his side can produce better final quarter performance against the Dockers.

The Dons will be without Jake Stringer after injuring his hamstring during last week's game against the Giants, while young gun Nik Cox has been managed and will start as the sub.

The Dockers welcome back Adam Cerra and Sam Switkowski, while Reece Conca has been dropped to the sub role.

Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Nik Cox

Fremantle: Reece Conca