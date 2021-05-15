WEST Coast has received a triple boost ahead of its date with Adelaide on Sunday with Josh Kennedy, Tom Barrass and Jeremy McGovern named to tackle the Crows.

Kennedy has been cleared to play from his calf concern last week, while Barrass (shoulder) and McGovern (groin) have been included in place of dumped pair Harry Edwards and Zac Langdon.

The Crows have made five changes with Taylor Walker rested, Elliott Himmelberg dropped and Lachlan Murphy (ankle) and Ned McHenry (concussion) to miss. Billy Frampton, Shane McAdam, Chayce Jones and debutant Ronin O'Connor come into Matthew Nicks' line-up.

Carlton coach David Teague has reacted to his side's capitulation to the Western Bulldogs with Jack Newnes and Michael Gibbons dumped for Sunday's meeting with Melbourne.

Jack Silvagni (concussion) will miss and last week's medical sub Sam Petrevski-Seton has been left out of the squad completely as Marc Murphy (neck) returns with Will Setterfield and Nic Newman.

Simon Goodwin has dumped Jake Melksham from the unbeaten Demons' new-look forward set-up that is also missing Luke Jackson (finger). Key forward Sam Weideman is a confirmed starter for his first game of the season, while last week's medical sub Kade Chandler will start.

Essendon has rested Nik Cox for its clash against Fremantle, with the first-year sensation to sit out alongside Jake Stringer (hamstring). Veteran David Zaharakis will take his place in the starting side for the first time this year, with last week's sub Matt Guelfi also included in the 22.

In-demand Dockers midfielder Adam Cerra (ankle) will return along with small forward Sam Switkowski (finger), while experienced midfielder Reece Conca is the headline omission.

Sunday, May 16

Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Zaharakis

Out: N.Cox (managed), J.Stringer (hamstring)

Last week's sub: M.Guelfi (replaced J.Stringer)

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski, A.Cerra

Out: C.Blakely (omitted), M.Frederick (ankle), R.Conca (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced M.Frederick)

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: S.Weideman

Out: L.Jackson (finger), J.Melksham (omitted)

Last week's sub: K.Chandler (unused)

CARLTON

In: W.Setterfield, M.Murphy, N.Newman

Out: J.Newnes (omitted), M.Gibbons (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (omitted), J.Silvagni (concussion)

Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (replaced J.Silvagni)

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: T.Barrass, J.McGovern

Out: H.Edwards (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), L.Foley (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Foley (replaced J.Kennedy)

ADELAIDE

In: B.Frampton, S.McAdam, R.O'Connor, C.Jones

Out: E.Himmelberg (omitted), A.McPherson (omitted), L.Murphy (syndesmosis), N.McHenry (concussion), T.Walker (rested)

New: Ronin O'Connor

Last week's sub: A.McPherson (replaced N.McHenry)