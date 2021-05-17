Round 9 nominees:
- Jake Aarts (Richmond)
- Cody Weightman (Western Bulldogs)
- Chad Wingard (Hawthorn)
Round 9 voting has closed. The winner will be announced shortly. Round 10 voting opens Monday, May 24 at 3pm.
Check out the three best goals from round nine
