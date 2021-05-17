Jarryd Lyons of the Lions poses with the Marcus Ashcroft Medal after round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Jarryd Lyons said he played with a point to prove against former club Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Lyons won his first Marcus Ashcroft Medal when racking up 37 disposals, nine clearances and nine tackles in the Lions' thumping 73-point victory.

While Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew denied it stung seeing the player it delisted in 2018 succeed against his team, the man himself said it motivated him.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hawks 'all over the place': Clarko succession plan, Pies' horror stat Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all of the big talking points from round nine on Access All Areas

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't (motivated)," Lyons said on Monday morning.

"I guess I kind of have a point to prove, but in a way it's all been done.

"I just want to play good footy no matter who it's against at the moment."

Lyons is a perfect 4-0 against the Suns since joining their Queensland rivals, averaging 30 disposals and a goal a game.

He has been a catalyst for Brisbane's five-game winning streak, leading a midfield that has continued to flourish despite the absence of Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale with an ankle injury.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round nine's best moments Watch all the best highlights from a thrilling round nine

Lyons said Friday night's blockbuster against Richmond was the ultimate test.

"We've had some cracking games against them over the last two years and they're the benchmark," he said.

"That qualifying final last year was probably our best game we've played as a group over the last three years. We'll have to replicate that.

"I wouldn't say it's a grudge match. Last year we beat them but they went on to win the flag and the year before they touched us up in the finals."

Brisbane will play without reliable defenders Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) and Ryan Lester (hamstring) after both suffered injuries against the Suns.

Gardiner is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy stint, although the club is still assessing the extent of his injury.