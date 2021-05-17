MELBOURNE gun Clayton Oliver has reduced Brisbane star Hugh McCluggage's lead to just two votes in the race for the AFLCA champion player award.
Oliver was one of five players to score a perfect 10 in round nine.
Superstar Tiger Dustin Martin's 28 disposal, four-goal heroics wasn't enough for maximum votes, while Marcus Bontempelli's eight votes in the Bulldogs' win over Port Adelaide has shot him up to third on the overall leaderboard.
Check out all the votes below.
St Kilda v Geelong
10 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
7 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
5 Brad Crouch (STK)
5 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)
2 Sebastian Ross (STK)
1 Max King (STK)
Sydney v Collingwood
9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
5 Jake Lloyd (SYD)
5 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
4 Callum Mills (SYD)
3 Tom Hickey (SYD)
2 Dane Rampe (SYD)
1 Hayden McLean (SYD)
1 Will Hoskin-Elliott (COLL)
Hawthorn v North Melbourne
9 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
9 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)
4 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)
3 Liam Shiels (HAW)
3 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
1 Aaron Hall (NMFC)
1 Chad Wingard (HAW)
Gold Coast v Brisbane
10 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
8 Dayne Zorko (BL)
6 Daniel McStay (BL)
2 Harris Andrews (BL)
2 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
1 Grant Birchall (BL)
1 Oscar McInerney (BL)
Richmond v Greater Western Sydney
9 Dustin Martin (RICH)
8 Liam Baker (RICH)
7 Jacob Hopper (GWS)
3 Josh Kelly (GWS)
2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
1 Jack Graham (RICH)
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
10 Tom Liberatore (WB)
8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
4 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Adam Treloar (WB)
2 Alex Keath (WB)
2 Ollie Wines (PORT)
1 Caleb Daniel (WB)
Essendon v Fremantle
10 Darcy Parish (ESS)
7 Matt Taberner (FRE)
7 Sean Darcy (FRE)
2 Mason Redman (ESS)
2 Adam Cerra (FRE)
1 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ESS)
1 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
Melbourne v Carlton
10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
8 Tom McDonald (MELB)
6 Jake Lever (MELB)
4 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
1 Christian Salem (MELB)
1 Sam Docherty (CARL)
West Coast v Adelaide
9 Jack Darling (WCE)
9 Tim Kelly (WCE)
6 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
3 Rory Laird (ADEL)
3 Jamie Cripps (WCE)