Clayton Oliver (right) celebrates the Demons' win over the Blues in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE gun Clayton Oliver has reduced Brisbane star Hugh McCluggage's lead to just two votes in the race for the AFLCA champion player award.

Oliver was one of five players to score a perfect 10 in round nine.

Superstar Tiger Dustin Martin's 28 disposal, four-goal heroics wasn't enough for maximum votes, while Marcus Bontempelli's eight votes in the Bulldogs' win over Port Adelaide has shot him up to third on the overall leaderboard.

Check out all the votes below.

St Kilda v Geelong

10 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

7 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

5 Brad Crouch (STK)

5 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

2 Sebastian Ross (STK)

1 Max King (STK)

Sydney v Collingwood

9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

5 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

5 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

4 Callum Mills (SYD)

3 Tom Hickey (SYD)

2 Dane Rampe (SYD)

1 Hayden McLean (SYD)

1 Will Hoskin-Elliott (COLL)

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

9 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

9 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)

4 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)

3 Liam Shiels (HAW)

3 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

1 Aaron Hall (NMFC)

1 Chad Wingard (HAW)

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

8 Dayne Zorko (BL)

6 Daniel McStay (BL)

2 Harris Andrews (BL)

2 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

1 Grant Birchall (BL)

1 Oscar McInerney (BL)

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney

9 Dustin Martin (RICH)

8 Liam Baker (RICH)

7 Jacob Hopper (GWS)

3 Josh Kelly (GWS)

2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

1 Jack Graham (RICH)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

10 Tom Liberatore (WB)

8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

4 Aaron Naughton (WB)

3 Adam Treloar (WB)

2 Alex Keath (WB)

2 Ollie Wines (PORT)

1 Caleb Daniel (WB)

Essendon v Fremantle

10 Darcy Parish (ESS)

7 Matt Taberner (FRE)

7 Sean Darcy (FRE)

2 Mason Redman (ESS)

2 Adam Cerra (FRE)

1 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ESS)

1 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

Melbourne v Carlton

10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

8 Tom McDonald (MELB)

6 Jake Lever (MELB)

4 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

1 Christian Salem (MELB)

1 Sam Docherty (CARL)

West Coast v Adelaide

9 Jack Darling (WCE)

9 Tim Kelly (WCE)

6 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

3 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Jamie Cripps (WCE)

Leaderboard

44 Hugh McCluggage BL

42 Clayton Oliver MELB

40 Marcus Bontempelli WB

38 David Mundy FRE

36 Ollie Wines PORT

35 Samuel Walsh CARL

34 Max Gawn MELB

34 Touk Miller GCFC

33 Jack Macrae WB

33 Christian Salem MELB

32 Dustin Martin RICH

31 Tim Kelly WCE

30 Mitch Duncan GEEL

30 Cameron Guthrie GEEL

30 Jacob Hopper GWS

29 Tom McDonald MELB

29 Zach Merrett ESS

29 Darcy Parish ESS

28 Tom Hickey SYD

28 Christian Petracca MELB

28 Taylor Walker ADEL