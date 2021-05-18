IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another massive round of football.
- Dogs v Demons, the battle of the 'rockstar' mids, the underrated star
- The massive loss for GWS that will end their finals race
- The back-room operator at Collingwood who's going to take on the board
In this episode ...
0:26 – Nat and Damo compare the best two sides of 2021
3:13 – The Bulldogs' incredible midfield
4:54 – Melbourne's forward set up
6:14 – How do these midfields compare to some of the all-time greats
8:42 – How Toby Greene's absence rules GWS out of September
10:48 – Shane Mumford's importance
11:40 – Who is the Giants' captain without Coniglio, Davis, and Greene?
12:24 – Collingwood's Game of Thrones
13:36 – Jeff Browne should try to take control before a decision is made on Buckley