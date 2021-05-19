Mason Cox during the clash against Carlton in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD big man Mason Cox has been taken to hospital after copping a nasty blow to the throat at training on Wednesday morning.

Cox was on the receiving end of friendly fire with a teammate during the side's session, before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 211cm ruck-forward hasn't played at senior level for the past five matches, having been dropped after round four despite kicking multiple goals in three of his first four games for the year.

He has since spent the last month in the VFL, averaging 10.5 disposals and 14.3 hitouts per game while kicking six goals from his four appearances.

