MELBOURNE has dropped big-name recruit Ben Brown for Saturday's clash against Adelaide after his goalless return against Carlton in round nine.

Brown, who struggled to break into the Demons' line-up after arriving from North Melbourne, has made way as second-year ruckman Luke Jackson returns.

The former Kangaroos goalkicker booted five goals in his three games for the Demons after breaking into the team in round seven.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Goddard's advice to Merrett, Eagle ready, Giant steps up Nat Edwards with all the latest news

Adelaide has made four changes for the clash, welcoming back spearhead Taylor Walker after he was managed for the round nine trip to take on West Coast.

Small forward Ned McHenry has been named after missing one match because of concussion, with last week's debutant Ronin O'Connor among the omissions.

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams was the surprise inclusion as Thursday night teams returned for the first time since round one last season.

The star onballer is one of four inclusions in the Magpies' extended squad for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide at the MCG, returning ahead of schedule from a knee injury.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

Defenders Jordan Roughead and Nathan Murphy have also been included in the squad after passion concussion tests.

Port Adelaide has regained Dan Houston from a shoulder injury and named defender Trent McKenzie as a replacement for injured Tom Clurey.

Orazio Fantasia will also miss through injury, with first-year defender Lachie Jones named on an extended interchange bench after recovering ahead of schedule from an ankle syndesmosis injury.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R10: Collingwood v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Magpies and Power at the MCG

Brisbane has named Irish rookie James Madden for Friday night's clash against Richmond, with defenders Darcy Gardiner and Ryan Lester injured.

The Tigers are settled, with speedy defender Rhyan Mansell the only omission from last week's 23.

Fremantle will be without gun midfielder Andrew Brayshaw for Saturday night's clash against Sydney after a calf injury that was revealed by coach Justin Longmuir on Thursday.

The Dockers regain club champion Luke Ryan, however, and have named young tall forward Josh Treacy for his first game since round six. Young midfielder Dylan Stephens is the Swans' only inclusion for the clash at Optus Stadium.

Carlton will be boosted by the return of Jack Silvagni and young ruckman Trent De Koning for its clash against Hawthorn on Saturday, with Levi Casboult being managed for the clash.

The Hawks have omitted Daniel Howe, Tim O'Brien and Michael Hartley after their loss to North Melbourne in Tasmania.

Geelong has omitted trio Jordan Clark, Zach Guthrie and Max Holmes for Saturday's clash against Gold Coast, naming all three as emergencies and potential medical substitutes.

Luke Dahlhaus returns for the Cats after he was a late withdrawal against St Kilda in round nine.

Suns pair Ben Ainsworth and Darcy Macpherson have been dropped and are among five omissions for Gold Coast, with gun midfielder Touk Miller returning.

The Western Bulldogs regain wing/forward Lachie Hunter for Saturday night's clash against St Kilda, with Easton Wood and Patrick Lipinski both injured.

The Saints have dropped Ben Long for the match as defender Jarryn Geary returns.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R10: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Saints at Marvel Stadium

West Coast will be without four-time All Australian Jeremy McGovern for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium, with fears he will miss several weeks because of a knee injury.

The Eagles have recalled young defender Harry Edwards to replace him, with Shannon Hurn named to play a club record 291st game. All-Australian forward Liam Ryan returns from a shin stress injury.

The Giants are without injured pair Toby Greene and Harry Perryman, with defender All-Australian defender Nick Haynes a welcome inclusion for coach Leon Cameron.

Essendon will be without injured forward Devon Smith for Sunday's clash against a North Melbourne team that could go in unchanged at Marvel Stadium after its first win of the season.

Friday, May 21

Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Madden

Out: D.Gardiner (shoulder), R.Lester (hamstring)

Last week's sub: K.Coleman (replaced R.Lester)

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: R.Mansell (managed)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)

Saturday, May 22

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: T.De Koning, J.Silvagni

Out: D.Cuningham (knee), L.Casboult (managed), L.Parks (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Gibbons (replaced D.Cuningham)

HAWTHORN

In: D.Greaves, N.Reeves

Out: M.Hartley (omitted), T.O'Brien (omitted), D.Howe (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Howe (unused)

Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij, L.Dahlhaus

Out: Z.Guthrie (omitted), J.Clark (omitted), M.Holmes (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Holmes (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: N.Holman, A.Sexton, Z.Smith, T.Miller

Out: M.Rosas (omitted), B.Ainsworth (omitted), D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Farrar (quad), J.Bowes (hamstring)

Last week's sub: D.Macpherson (replaced J.Bowes)

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, N.McHenry, T.Walker

Out: W.Hamill (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted), R.O'Connor (omitted), A.McPherson (omitted)

Last week's sub: A.McPherson (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: L.Jackson

Out: B.Brown (omitted), K.Chandler (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Melksham (unused)

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Hunter

Out: E.Wood (hamstring), P.Lipinski (thigh)

Last week's sub: H.Crozier (replaced E.Wood)

ST KILDA

In: J.Geary, S.McKernan

Out: R.Marshall (foot), T.Highmore (omitted), B.Long (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced R.Marshall)

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: L.Ryan, J.Treacy

Out: T.Duman (omitted), A.Brayshaw (calf), R.Conca (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Conca (unused)

SYDNEY

In: D.Stephens

Out: J.McInerney (managed), J.Bell (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Bell (unused)

Sunday, May 23

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: N.Haynes, S.Reid, J.Finlayson, S.Mumford, Z.Sproule

Out: T.Greene (shoulder), H.Perryman (hamstring)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced H.Perryman)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, S.Hurn, L.Ryan, X.O'Neill

Out: J.McGovern (knee)

Last week's sub: Z.Langdon (unused)

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Roughead, T.Adams, T.Bianco, N.Murphy

Out: O.Henry (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Madgen (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.McKenzie, D.Houston, J.Lienert, B.Woodcock, L.Jones, S.Mayes

Out: T.Clurey (jaw), O.Fantasia (leg), M.Frederick (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced T.Clurey)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.Waterman, N.Cahill, P.Ambrose, N.Bryan

Out: D.Smith (hamstring)

Last week's sub: N.Cox (replaced D.Smith)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Scott, A.Bosenavulagi, T.Xerri

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: W.Phillips (unused)