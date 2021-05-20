Thursday teams are back!

One of the biggest shocks when teams dropped was the announcement that Taylor Adams (MID, $752,000) is back. His Draft owners are rejoicing along with coaches of Lachie Hunter (MID/FWD, $632,000) who returns after missing only one week with a hand injury.

Zac Smith (RUC, $392,000) is set to play his first game for the Suns since round 20, 2019. He comes off three games in the VFL where he was eased into games where he averaged 69. He will take over the role as their No. 1 ruckman. For those who are looking to offload the out-of-form Reilly O’Brien (RUC, $619,000) the timing of Smith’s return is perfect for those who can’t afford the expensive duo of Grundy or Gawn.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $578,000) – 4.3k

– 4.3k Riley Collier-Dawkins (MID, $290,000) – 3.8k

– 3.8k Jordan Ridley (DEF, $597,000) – 3.4k

– 3.4k Ronin O’Connor (MID, $185,000) – 2.9k

– 2.9k Cody Weightman (FWD, $253,000) – 2.9k

Under-priced premiums are the flavour of the week and rightfully so. After dropping $135,000 Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $578,000) is a highly sought after option, along with Jordan Ridley (DEF, $597,000) and Giants’ star Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $704,000) who has now averaged 114 in his last three games and finds himself more than $100,000 less than his starting price.

Most traded out

Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $524,000) – 8.8k

– 8.8k Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $460,000) – 7.1k

– 7.1k Jy Farrar (FWD, $368,000) – 2.8k

– 2.8k Orazio Fantasia (DEF/FWD, $465,000) – 2.4k

– 2.4k Toby Greene (FWD, $638,000) – 2k

For the first time this year, Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $524,000) dropped in value, scoring 40 points. This has coaches acting quickly on the young rookie who now has a break-even of 95. Jy Farrar (FWD, $368,000) has been ruled out and also find himself on the list after averaging 49 in his last three games.

Best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No. 1 – Mitch Duncan v Gold Coast

Captained by two per cent

Yes – he did it again! Duncan has now scored 134 and 135 over the last two weeks and looks set to be massive once again. Add to this, Duncan has scored 124, 118 and 136 against the Suns in the past. Last week against Gold Coast, Lyons (142), Zorko (127) and McCluggage (121) all dominated and so will Duncan on his home soil.

No. 2 – Jack Macrae v St Kilda

Captained by 16 per cent

The Saints have been giving up points in the last four weeks allowing seven scores over 125. Guthrie (138) and Duncan (134) didn’t struggle last week against St Kilda and neither should Macrae.

No. 3 – Ollie Wines v Collingwood

Captained by less than one per cent

As we know, Collingwood give up plenty of points to their opposition and now it is Wines’ turn to cash in. He has been in awesome form scoring 130, 70, 126 and 129 in his last four games and should be set to score 120+ again.

No. 4 – Cameron Guthrie v Gold Coast

Captained by less than one per cent

The No. 1 man on form is averaging 132 in his last three and should have it all his own way at home. The Suns are now equal with Collingwood over the last five weeks for giving up points to opposition midfielders.

No. 5 – Clayton Oliver v Adelaide

Captained by one per cent

Oliver had a career-high 164 against the Crows last year and meets them at Adelaide Oval where he has had plenty of success. Last week against Adelaide, West Coast had five players score 100+ which means Oliver should have a big one on Saturday afternoon.

Other popular captains: Gawn (24 per cent), Grundy (11 per cent) and Merrett (eight per cent).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.