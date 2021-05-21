WEST Coast has dumped two players to make way for a pair of returning guns for its clash with Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.
Jackson Nelson and Jamaine Jones have lost their place in the Eagles side for Shannon Hurn and Liam Ryan, while young tall Harry Edwards replaces Jeremy McGovern, who will miss with a knee injury.
The Giants have made five changes, with Jesse Hogan (calf) the latest injury setback, joining Toby Greene (shoulder) and Harry Perryman (hamstring) on the sidelines.
All-Australian Nick Haynes, forward Jeremy Finlayson and veteran Shane Mumford headline the inclusions, with former first-round pick Xavier O'Halloran and first-game ruck Kieren Briggs dropped.
Power midfielder Dan Houston is a confirmed starter to face Collingwood after recent shoulder troubles, while draftee Lachie Jones has been rushed back after a recent ankle setback and Trent McKenzie named for his first game of 2021.
Tom Clurey (jaw) and Orazio Fantasia (hamstring) fall out, along with youngster Miles Bergman, while last week's medical sub Martin Frederick has been left out of the squad completely.
The Pies have dropped Irishman Mark Keane in order for full-back Jordan Roughead to return, and Ollie Henry for Taylor Adams' quicker-than-expected recovery.
Meantime, Essendon has dumped wingman Brayden Ham for its date with North Melbourne, with last week's medical sub Nik Cox included in the starting 22 alongside Alec Waterman. Devon Smith will miss with a hamstring injury.
The Roos remain unchanged from the side that defeated Hawthorn last week, with medical sub and No.3 draft pick Will Phillips again part of the emergencies.
Friday, May 21
Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Madden
Out: D.Gardiner (shoulder), R.Lester (hamstring)
Last week's sub: K.Coleman (replaced R.Lester)
RICHMOND
In:
Out: R.Mansell (managed)
Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)
Saturday, May 22
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
CARLTON
In: T.De Koning, J.Silvagni
Out: D.Cuningham (knee), L.Casboult (managed), L.Parks (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Gibbons (replaced D.Cuningham)
HAWTHORN
In: D.Greaves, N.Reeves
Out: M.Hartley (omitted), T.O'Brien (omitted), D.Howe (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Howe (unused)
Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GEELONG
In: J.Kolodjashnij, L.Dahlhaus
Out: Z.Guthrie (omitted), J.Clark (omitted), M.Holmes (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Holmes (unused)
GOLD COAST
In: N.Holman, A.Sexton, Z.Smith, T.Miller
Out: M.Rosas (omitted), B.Ainsworth (omitted), D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Farrar (quad), J.Bowes (hamstring)
Last week's sub: D.Macpherson (replaced J.Bowes)
Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, N.McHenry, T.Walker
Out: W.Hamill (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted), R.O'Connor (omitted), A.McPherson (omitted)
Last week's sub: A.McPherson (unused)
MELBOURNE
In: L.Jackson
Out: B.Brown (omitted), K.Chandler (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Melksham (unused)
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Hunter
Out: E.Wood (hamstring), P.Lipinski (thigh)
Last week's sub: H.Crozier (replaced E.Wood)
ST KILDA
In: J.Geary, S.McKernan
Out: R.Marshall (foot), T.Highmore (omitted), B.Long (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced R.Marshall)
Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: L.Ryan, J.Treacy
Out: T.Duman (omitted), A.Brayshaw (calf), R.Conca (omitted)
Last week's sub: R.Conca (unused)
SYDNEY
In: D.Stephens
Out: J.McInerney (managed), J.Bell (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Bell (unused)
Sunday, May 23
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: N.Haynes, S.Reid, J.Finlayson, Z.Sproule, S.Mumford
Out: X.O'Halloran (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), H.Perryman (hamstring), J.Hogan (calf), T.Greene (shoulder)
Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced H.Perryman)
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, S.Hurn, L.Ryan
Out: J.Nelson (omitted), J.Jones (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), J.McGovern (knee)
Last week's sub: Z.Langdon (unused)
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Roughead, T.Adams
Out: M.Keane (omitted), O.Henry (omitted), J.Madgen (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Madgen (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.McKenzie, D.Houston, L.Jones
Out: M.Bergman (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted), T.Clurey (jaw), O.Fantasia (leg)
Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced T.Clurey)
Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: A.Waterman
Out: D.Smith (hamstring), B.Ham (omitted)
Last week's sub: N.Cox (replaced D.Smith)
NORTH MELBOURNE
No changes
Last week's sub: W.Phillips (unused)