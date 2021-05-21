WEST Coast has dumped two players to make way for a pair of returning guns for its clash with Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Jackson Nelson and Jamaine Jones have lost their place in the Eagles side for Shannon Hurn and Liam Ryan, while young tall Harry Edwards replaces Jeremy McGovern, who will miss with a knee injury.

The Giants have made five changes, with Jesse Hogan (calf) the latest injury setback, joining Toby Greene (shoulder) and Harry Perryman (hamstring) on the sidelines.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out

All-Australian Nick Haynes, forward Jeremy Finlayson and veteran Shane Mumford headline the inclusions, with former first-round pick Xavier O'Halloran and first-game ruck Kieren Briggs dropped.

Power midfielder Dan Houston is a confirmed starter to face Collingwood after recent shoulder troubles, while draftee Lachie Jones has been rushed back after a recent ankle setback and Trent McKenzie named for his first game of 2021.

Tom Clurey (jaw) and Orazio Fantasia (hamstring) fall out, along with youngster Miles Bergman, while last week's medical sub Martin Frederick has been left out of the squad completely.

The Pies have dropped Irishman Mark Keane in order for full-back Jordan Roughead to return, and Ollie Henry for Taylor Adams' quicker-than-expected recovery.

Meantime, Essendon has dumped wingman Brayden Ham for its date with North Melbourne, with last week's medical sub Nik Cox included in the starting 22 alongside Alec Waterman. Devon Smith will miss with a hamstring injury.

The Roos remain unchanged from the side that defeated Hawthorn last week, with medical sub and No.3 draft pick Will Phillips again part of the emergencies.

Friday, May 21

Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Madden

Out: D.Gardiner (shoulder), R.Lester (hamstring)

Last week's sub: K.Coleman (replaced R.Lester)

RICHMOND

In:

Out: R.Mansell (managed)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)

Saturday, May 22

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: T.De Koning, J.Silvagni

Out: D.Cuningham (knee), L.Casboult (managed), L.Parks (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Gibbons (replaced D.Cuningham)

HAWTHORN

In: D.Greaves, N.Reeves

Out: M.Hartley (omitted), T.O'Brien (omitted), D.Howe (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Howe (unused)

Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij, L.Dahlhaus

Out: Z.Guthrie (omitted), J.Clark (omitted), M.Holmes (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Holmes (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: N.Holman, A.Sexton, Z.Smith, T.Miller

Out: M.Rosas (omitted), B.Ainsworth (omitted), D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Farrar (quad), J.Bowes (hamstring)

Last week's sub: D.Macpherson (replaced J.Bowes)

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, N.McHenry, T.Walker

Out: W.Hamill (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted), R.O'Connor (omitted), A.McPherson (omitted)

Last week's sub: A.McPherson (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: L.Jackson

Out: B.Brown (omitted), K.Chandler (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Melksham (unused)

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Hunter

Out: E.Wood (hamstring), P.Lipinski (thigh)

Last week's sub: H.Crozier (replaced E.Wood)

ST KILDA

In: J.Geary, S.McKernan

Out: R.Marshall (foot), T.Highmore (omitted), B.Long (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced R.Marshall)

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: L.Ryan, J.Treacy

Out: T.Duman (omitted), A.Brayshaw (calf), R.Conca (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Conca (unused)

SYDNEY

In: D.Stephens

Out: J.McInerney (managed), J.Bell (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Bell (unused)

Sunday, May 23

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: N.Haynes, S.Reid, J.Finlayson, Z.Sproule, S.Mumford

Out: X.O'Halloran (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), H.Perryman (hamstring), J.Hogan (calf), T.Greene (shoulder)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced H.Perryman)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, S.Hurn, L.Ryan

Out: J.Nelson (omitted), J.Jones (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), J.McGovern (knee)

Last week's sub: Z.Langdon (unused)

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Roughead, T.Adams

Out: M.Keane (omitted), O.Henry (omitted), J.Madgen (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Madgen (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.McKenzie, D.Houston, L.Jones

Out: M.Bergman (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted), T.Clurey (jaw), O.Fantasia (leg)

Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced T.Clurey)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.Waterman

Out: D.Smith (hamstring), B.Ham (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Cox (replaced D.Smith)

NORTH MELBOURNE

No changes

Last week's sub: W.Phillips (unused)