Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal in GWS' clash with Richmond in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will be without Jesse Hogan for at least the next four matches after the key forward injured his calf at training on Thursday.

Scans on Friday revealed the extent of the strain, which will sideline the club's prized recruit for between four and six weeks.

Hogan has played only two games for the Giants since moving to the club in last year's Trade Period. He booted four goals on debut in his new colours against Adelaide in round seven.

Hogan back with a bang Jesse Hogan wows with four-goal display in debut game for the Giants

He missed the following match against Essendon due to tightness in his calf, but returned last week to boot another bag of four against Richmond.

The 26-year-old forward's start to the season was delayed by a quad strain in the pre-season.

"We obviously feel for Jesse who's been good for us in the two games he's played but hasn't been able to get a clear run at it," Giants coach Leon Cameron said.

"This creates another opportunity for Zach Sproule, who's been able to hit the scoreboard and connect well with our forwards and mids in his two games so far this year."

The Giants will regain All-Australian defender Nick Haynes and the versatile Sam Reid from hamstring strains to take on West Coast on Sunday.