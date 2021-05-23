STAND-in skipper Josh Kelly has inspired an undermanned Greater Western Sydney to a stunning 16-point victory at Giants Stadium as West Coast's worries on the road continue.

The Giants move into the top eight with their fifth win in seven matches, with this 13.15 (93) to 11.11 (77) victory the bravest of the lot.

GIANTS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

They could have gone into the match wondering where the goals would come from with Toby Greene and Jesse Hogan joining a lengthy injury list, but tall forwards Jeremy Finlayson (three goals) and Zach Sproule (two), as well as ruckman Matt Flynn (two), made sure the Giants had enough targets inside 50.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Flynn-sanity with first ever and another for good measure Matthew Flynn earns a well-deserved first goal in the AFL after a long wait and backs it up with another one shortly after

In his first game as GWS captain, Kelly led from the front with 25 disposals (13 contested), seven clearances, seven inside 50s and eight tackles.

Kelly's fellow midfielders Tom Green (27 disposals, two goals), Tim Taranto (26 touches), Jacob Hopper (28) and Callan Ward (29) were again influential, ably supported by ruck pair Shane Mumford and Flynn.

The Giants’ defence was able to limit the influence of the Eagles’ triple tall threat, as Jack Darling, Josh Kennedy and Oscar Allen were kept to one goal each, leaving small forwards Jack Petruccelle and Jamie Cripps to step up with two apiece.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Grundy's clean possession opens Pies' account early Collingwood's Brodie Grundy takes the ball out of the ruck and snaps through a ripper in the first minute of the game

It was a rollercoaster contest for the first three quarters, as the lead changed 13 times, and the result was still in the balance until speedster Bobby Hill kicked consecutive goals to hand GWS a game-high lead of 16 points with three minutes remaining.

Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley and Hopper all limped off in great discomfort during the second half but returned to the fray.

Tim Kelly tallied a game-high 15 contested possessions and eight clearances for West Coast, while ruckman Nic Naitanui had eight clearances and 34 hitouts.

The loss, coming as premiership captain Shannon Hurn became the club's all-time games record holder, extended West Coast's concerning away record in 2021.

Adam Simpson's side is undefeated in Perth this season, but is now 1-4 from games outside Western Australia.

GWS, who face an in-form Brisbane at the Gabba in round 11, have drawn level with Richmond in banking a 5-5 start to 2021.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.2 7.8 10.13 13.15 (93)

WEST COAST 3.4 7.7 10.9 11.11 (77)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Finlayson 3, Flynn 2, Green 2, Hill 2, Sproule 2, Lloyd, Whitfield

West Coast: Cripps 2, Petruccelle 2, Allen, Darling, Kennedy, Kelly, Redden, Waterman, Williams