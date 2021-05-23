Geelong's Mitch Duncan on the bench after a heavy tackle by Nick Holman in round 10, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

MITCH Duncan has been the form player of the competition, but his concussion put an end to his stellar run.

The gun Cat was subbed out at half-time after scoring 62 points from 15 disposals and two goals. Duncan looks set to miss round 11 due to concussion protocols.

Duncan was Calvin's No.1 captain pick this week, but the most popular dominated.

Max Gawn finished with 129 for the 21 per cent of coaches who gave him the 'C'. Jack Macrae was the captain of choice for 18 per cent of the competition for his mammoth 153, while Brodie Grundy saluted with 142 for the 12 per cent who entrusted him as skipper.

The best captain option would have been Clayton Oliver with his 155. The Demon appears in just eight per cent of teams and fewer than two per cent grabbed double points from him.

Melbourne's Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal against Adelaide in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Big captain scores, massive performances from their premiums and handy points on field from cash cows helped some Fantasy Classic coaches to their highest scores of the season. The top score of the round was 2418, which included 14 tons.

Round 10 was the first round with our beloved Thursday night team announcements back. While some worried about an increase in late changes, there were three at the weekend, which is only slightly up on the average of 2.2 per round for the year.

As we prepare for the final weekend before the bye rounds begin, some injuries will need to be at the forefront of trade plans. Alongside Duncan, popular midfielder Adam Treloar (ankle) will spend some time on the sidelines and is a must-trade.

Fantasy Pig of the week

It could become official if he keeps this up. Jack Macrae (153) has scored triple figures in all 10 games this season. In round 10, Macrae racked up an equal season-high 41 disposals to go with his six marks and nine tackles. There were questions about how the Bulldogs' midfield would look and the consistency of scoring but they've blown that out of the water as the team that has scored the most 100s this season, averaging 4.8 per game. Macrae is now averaging 121 this year and with some more piggish scores like this, he could be official snouted and inducted as a member of the Fantasy pig pen.

Honourable mentions

While Clayton Oliver (155) posted his highest score of the year, it's Darcy Parish (144) who is becoming one of the most valuable Fantasy players this season. He is averaging 130 from his past five and only has four per cent ownership. Similarly, Ben Keays (126) has been super-consistent with a season-low of 91 for his season average of 106. Another shoutout must go to Aaron Hall (122) who is returning career-best numbers, averaging 125 in his past five.

TOP SCORERS – R10

Clayton Oliver 155 Jack Macrae 153 Darcy Parish 144 Brodie Grundy 142 Marcus Bontempelli 138 Joel Selwood 134 Tom Mitchell 133 Mark Blicavs 129 Max Gawn 129 Ben Keays 126 Jordan Dawson 122 Aaron Hall 122 Shaun Higgins 120 Rory Lobb 120 Ed Curnow 119 Lachie Whitfield 119 Lance Franklin 119 Darcy Moore 119 Hugh Greenwood 119 Chris Mayne 118

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under $270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round 10:

5 – Caleb Poulter (108) Collingwood, MID/FWD

The Pies were impressive on Sunday afternoon and Poulter in his fourth game was a shining light despite the one-point loss. He found the ball 23 times and took 12 marks. His last quarter was sensational, kicking a goal and scoring 34 Fantasy points. With his dual-position status, Poulter will be a valuable player during the byes.

4 – Ryan Byrnes (107) St Kilda, MID

Eight touches and 32 points in the last quarter helped Byrnes to be the Saints' top scorer.

3 – Jordon Sweet (84) Western Bulldogs, RUC

Making a few dollars while Stefan Martin and Tim English are out of the Dogs' line-up.

2 – Nik Cox (83) Essendon, DEF/FWD

Had a ‘rest' last week as the medical substitute and appeared well-rested taking nine marks.

1 – Cody Weightman (78) Western Bulldogs, FWD

Two goals in the Dogs' big win, but more importantly his job security increased for the byes.

LEADERBOARD: James Jordon 21, Tom Powell 15, Chad Warner 13, Matthew Flynn 12, Errol Gulden 11, Jy Farrar 7, Daniel McKenzie 5, Archie Perkins 5, Connor Menedue 5, James Rowe 5, Nik Cox 5, Ryan Byrnes 5, Caleb Poulter 5.

Rage trades

Jordan De Goey (40) – CTRL+C, CTRL+V … same old story, but this time it was his lowest non-injury affected score of the season.

Tom Phillips (57) – Another performance that has seen his price go backwards. It's a massive luxury trade, but he's certainly not doing what we picked him for. Maybe trade him on his bye.

Jayden Short (61) – After dominating in the pre-season, Short was a relatively popular pick, currently appearing in 32 per cent of teams. His numbers have been up and down this year but his score on Friday night was his lowest.

Ben McEvoy (62) – He's been a good pick this year but the addition of Ned Reeves this week made it tough for 'Big Boy' as he had to share the ruck duties.

Reilly O'Brien (63) – Some coaches jumped off last week before another big price drop. ROB failed to register a kick as Max Gawn had his measure at Adelaide Oval.

Dustin Martin (66) – The most popular player traded in this week was disappointing with just 17 disposals.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub.