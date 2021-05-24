Lachie Plowman of the Blues and Jaeger O'Meara of the Hawks collide going for a mark during round ten, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE Tribunal is set for a busy week with Gold Coast, Carlton and Richmond all challenging decisions that currently see its players facing suspensions.

The Suns will argue against the two-match ban handed to Nick Holman for his tackle on Mitch Duncan, while the Blues (two matches for Lachie Plowman) and Tigers (one match for Marlion Pickett) will do likewise.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian graded Holman's incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact, but Gold Coast will contest it was the perfect chase-down tackle – a tackle that was awarded a free kick for holding the ball.

Duncan landed heavily and was helped from the field by trainers before later being ruled out of the game with concussion.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Top Cat subbed out with concussion Geelong's Mitch Duncan cops a knock to the head as result of a heavy tackle

The suspension caused a storm on social media with former players leaping to the defence of the Sun.

Plowman is also facing two matches for his collision with Hawk Jaeger O'Meara on Saturday afternoon that was graded the same as Holman's – careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

Carlton's football boss Brad Lloyd said the club would appeal the ban.

"A fabric of our game is that we teach players from a young age to keep your eyes on the football... That is exactly what both players have done," Lloyd said.

"Lachie’s sole intent was to contest the football, which he rightfully did in a fair and reasonable manner when he arrived at the point of impact, incidentally at the same time as his opponent.

"Lachie’s eyes remained on the football the entire time and his intention was to spoil the football and any such collision was simply unavoidable, we believe there are sufficient grounds to contest the charge at the tribunal."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Concussion concern for O'Meara in brutal collision Jaegar O'Meara feeling the effects after this clash

Pickett is facing one match on the sidelines for a strike on Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich in the final quarter of the Tigers' loss on Friday night.

Christian graded his offence as carless conduct, medium impact and high contact. Starcevich was left on the ground for a few seconds, but returned to his feet and played the game out.